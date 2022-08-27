ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloved News Anchor Found Dead of Apparent Suicide at 27

A popular Wisconsin TV news anchor and former college basketball star has been found dead at the age of 27 after apparently taking her own life. Neena Pacholke, a former point guard for the University of South Florida’s women’s basketball team and morning news anchor at News 9 WAOW, was found dead during a welfare check by police at her home in Wausau on Saturday, according to TMZ.
WAUSAU, WI
Daily Mail

Senior cop is handcuffed as he turns up to work and his home is raided by his colleagues as he's charged with serious offences

One of the Northern Territory's top cops has been charged with 31 offences after he was taken away in handcuffs when he showed up to work. NT Police Acting Senior Sergeant Neil Mellon, 47, arrived at a Darwin police station on Thursday morning where he was arrested before the home he shares with his wife and children was raided.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman who took private jet to Capitol riot and attacked journalists’ equipment pleads guilty

A woman who travelled by private jet to what became the January 6 Capitol attack has pleaded guilty to offences she committed in the course of the riot.Texas woman Katherine Schwab, who was identified in security camera footage taken inside the Capitol building during the riot, struck a deal with prosecutors under which she owned up to a charge of “Engaging in Disruptive or Disorderly Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds”.Schwab’s case was notable not just because of her luxurious journey to Washington on 5 January 2021, but because she was among a group that included infamous rioter...
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Expert casts doubt on story of North Carolina pilot 'jumping' out of plane: 'accident or nefarious?'

A pilot and lawyer is casting doubt on a recent report that a North Carolina pilot jumped out of his damaged plane, leaving his co-pilot to conduct an emergency landing. Charles Hew Crooks, 23, was flying a damaged aircraft with only his co-pilot onboard when he plummeted out of the plane to his death on July 29. His co-pilot told air traffic controllers that Crooks had "jumped" out of the plane, but pilot and lawyer Fred Tecce tells Fox News Digital that would be highly unlikely.
ACCIDENTS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
Law & Crime

Man Sentenced to Prison for Pushing a Complete Stranger in Front of Oncoming NYC Subway Train

A man who pleaded guilty to pushing a woman in front of an oncoming New York City subway train has been sentenced to eight years behind bars. Aditya Vemulapati, 26, pushed the victim — a woman he did not know — in front of a train entering the Union Square station. Remarkably, she landed between the rails, and while several train cars passed over her, she survived.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

NYC taxi driver dies after being ‘knocked to ground’ by passengers who fled without paying

New Yorkers have rallied behind an immigrant taxi driver who died on Saturday in what police described as an attack by passengers who had refused to pay their fare. Kutin Gyimah, a 52-year-old father of four originally from Ghana, was dropping off a group of five near Rockaway Beach in New York City around 6.20am when they attempted to rob him, according to the New York Police Department (NYPD).The former accountant tried to chase them down, only for one of them to knock him to the ground where he cracked his skull and lost consciousness, police said. He was...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

Law Enforcement Has an Extremist Problem in Its Own Backyard

If the FBI and the Department of Justice truly want to protect their agencies and officers from violent attacks, they must finally confront the white supremacists and violent MAGA extremists that exist within law enforcement.Ever since the search and seizure of highly classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, the right-wing ecosystem has continued to amplify former President Donald Trump’s conspiratorial lies about the so-called “deep state.” As a result, there’s a giant target on law enforcement agencies.On Aug. 15, the FBI and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) warned about a surge in threats against law enforcement, specifically identifying “multiple articulated threats and...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
