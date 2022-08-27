Read full article on original website
'They have eaten themselves': Video shows emaciated animals at raided sanctuary
The Black Jaguar White Tiger Foundation in Mexico has been raided by officials with videos showing emaciated lions and other animals. CNN’s Rafael Romo has more.
An 'annoyed' Melania Trump stays mum on Mar-a-Lago search as she promotes NFT business
Shortly after the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this month, former President Donald Trump fumed on social media about agents rummaging through his wife's clothing and personal items.
Meet one brave family who trekked across 10 countries to ask for asylum in US
After a two-month, 10-country trek – through the jungles of northern Colombia, the Darién Gap, and the US immigration system – Anabel and Crisman Urbaez of Venezuela, alongside their two children and dog, now sleep on warm beds at a Brooklyn family shelter. CNN’s Polo Sandoval reports.
Poll: Black Americans see racism as a persistent challenge, and few say the country's racial reckoning has brought change
Two-thirds of Black Americans say that recent increased focus on race and racial inequality in the US has not led to changes that are improving the lives of Black people, according to a new report from the Pew Research Center.
'This isn't like him': Grisham on Trump's scattered messaging
Former Trump White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham joins CNN’s Jim Acosta to discuss Trump’s messaging around the search of Trump’s residence in his Mar-a-Lago resort and the classified documents the FBI found there.
Families of 9/11 victims asking NYC mayor to rescind approval of Saudi-funded golf tournament reportedly to be held at Trump golf course
Families of 9/11 victims are asking New York City Mayor Eric Adams to rescind approval of a Saudi-funded golf tournament scheduled to reportedly take place at a Donald Trump-owned golf course in New York in October.
Here's one reason why Trump requested a 'special master'
CNN’s Brian Todd explains a possible reason why former President Donald Trump requested a “special master,” and if his request is granted, how it could impact the Mar-a-Lago documents probe.
They once fought to defend South Korea. 70 years later, these foreign veterans are choosing to be buried there
The United Nations Memorial Cemetery in South Korea remains the only UN cemetery in the world -- and for many, a final site of reunion between veterans, widows and loved ones lost in the Korean War.
US Navy prevents Iranian attempt to capture American maritime drone in Persian Gulf
The US Navy prevented an Iranian ship from capturing an American maritime drone in the Persian gulf overnight Monday into Tuesday local time in what a senior US commander called a "flagrant" and "unwarranted" incident.
Mikhail Gorbachev, former Soviet president who took down the Iron Curtain, dies
Mikhail Gorbachev -- the last leader of the former Soviet Union from 1985 until 1991 -- has died at the age of 91.
Photographing the world's least explored terrain
Albert Dros, a Dutch landscape photographer, treks into the remote canyons of Kyrgystan for the photo expedition of a lifetime.
5 things to know for August 30: Flooding, Trump, Ukraine, Oregon Shooting, Fukushima
Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.
Will we live on the moon? Neil deGrasse Tyson answers your space questions
Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson joins CNN’s Alisyn Camerota and Victor Blackwell to answer viewers’ questions about space travel and the moon.
