alabamanews.net
Fans Flock to Cramton Bowl for FCS Kickoff Game
College football returned to Cramton Bowl in Montgomery on Saturday with the FCS Kickoff between Jacksonville State and Stephen F. Austin. While the game was televised nationally on ESPN, some fans and the families of players just had to see the action in person. Organizers expected 8,000 to 10,000 out-of-town visitors for the game.
saturdaydownsouth.com
SEC Shorts offers hilarious take on Auburn being nervous about the start of the season
SEC Shorts tackled one of the biggest stories of the offseason in its first episode of the regular season: Auburn’s tumultuous offseason and how the Tigers are facing Bryan Harsin’s second year. The head coach’s future, the resigning of the athletics director, and a slew of injuries to...
Auburn vs. Mercer tickets: $18 seats available for Week 1 matchup at Jordan-Hare Stadium
The Auburn Tigers hosts Mercer in a Week 1 matchup at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn on Saturday, Sept. 3. The Tigers have their coach in Bryan Harsin, who enters his second season on the Plains. Auburn also has its quarterback in T.J. Finley, who was named the starter on Sunday.
College Football Reacts To Bryan Harsin’s Decision
One of the most extended off season in Bryan Harsin's professional career is finally over as his Auburn Tigers prepare to play their first game of the season. Coach Harsin, his staff, and his family have been through a brutal off season where total strangers have questioned his personal and professional ethics. He's like that Elton John song, 'still standing.'
athleticbusiness.com
Auburn Critics Abound in Wake of AD Resignation
Media members and peer institutions alike chimed in to criticize Auburn University in the wake of the resignation of athletic director Allen Greene. According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, Greene was entering the final five months of his contract, which is a rarity among athletic directors at major conference schools. Greene had asked Auburn for clarity about his future with his deal expiring in January, sources told ESPN, and he was told that Auburn was likely to wait until the end of football season to make a decision.
Village Living
MBHS student wins state tennis tournament
Pippa Roy, a 16-year-old rising junior at Mountain Brook High School, recently won the Girls 18s Alabama state closed tennis tournament in Montgomery, beating Tuscaloosa's Ava Rath 6-2 and 6-3 in the final. For the past two years, Roy has won the high school state championship at No. 1 singles...
Alabama-Utah State point spreads moved more than a TD since opening line
Nobody expected tight betting lines when Alabama scheduled Utah State to open the 2022 season. The latest numbers show some of the initial appraisals might have been a little generous. Alabama is now favored by as many as 41.5 points for the 6:30 p.m. CT Saturday visit from the Aggies,...
dukebasketballreport.com
Don’t Make Kevin White Angry
Kevin White, who retired as Duke’s A.D. not too long ago, has always struck us as an even-tempered man. He never publicly blew up or got angry in any way that we can remember. Well that streak is over now: After Auburn forced out their A.D., Allen Greene, who...
Alabama depth chart observations, surprises and notes
The unrecognized holiday came and went Monday with the gift coming in a stack of papers distributed minutes before Nick Saban’s Week 1 news conference. Depth chart day was back in a physical form after the past two seasons of video conferencing and the media room celebration was rabid as ever. We devoured every name, slash between names and freshman names.
Top 10 Alabama vs Auburn ‘Irony Bowl’ caption contest winners
Not sure who won this Iron Bowl caption contest but it was fun to watch. It was a surprisingly civil competition, which makes me wonder: Are Alabama and Auburn fans the key to bringing the country together politically? Never mind. Too complicated. Let’s just focus on tigers and elephants for now.
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — Auburn School of Aviation’s Hearn, Moorman honored with Iron Eagle Award for emergency landing
Maggie Hearn and Elizabeth Moorman will never forget June 16. That was the day their training and experience as Auburn University School of Aviation pilots were put to the test with a challenge all aviators hope they never face. With Hearn at the controls and Moorman in the co-pilot seat, their single-engine Skyhawk experienced complete engine failure 5,000 feet above Tallahassee, Florida. The two Tigers were forced to think quickly and keep their cool as they worked to find a place to land without a functioning engine.
Opelika-Auburn News
‘Never stop dreaming’: Auburn High alumnus creates videogame called "Awake"
Captivated by the storytelling of video games from his childhood, Auburn High School alumnus Akebalan “Keba” Yao Etzioni has followed his dream and created his own video game called “Awake.”. “I was always interested in becoming a game designer when I was young, but I mostly considered...
Opelika-Auburn News
'A lot of bashing-the-key moments': Piano-playing Auburn kid wows audience at Carnegie Hall
In most respects, Andrew Zhang is like any middle schooler. He enjoys Minecraft, college football and playing with his little brother. Except that the 12-year-old is also an award-winning concert pianist coming off a solo performance at Carnegie Hall this summer. “It was intense and exciting at the same time,”...
Historic marker placed at Alabama boyhood home of late US Rep. John Lewis
TROY, Ala. (AP) — There’s now a historic marker at the one-story brick house in Alabama where the late civil rights leader and Georgia Congressman John Lewis grew up as one of 11 children. The marker for Lewis’ birthplace was unveiled Saturday in Troy, WSFA-TV reported. Lewis’ family said at the ceremony that they believe it’s their duty to carry […]
Manufactured Housing Association launches “Take It To The House”
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Alabama Manufactured Housing Association (AMHA) has announced its “Take It To The House” promotional partnership with the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Auburn Tigers, which will run during the 2022 and 2023 SEC football seasons. The “Take It To The House” campaign is...
Opelika-Auburn News
Rabid bobcat shot and killed near Beauregard
A rabid bobcat was shot and killed by a Lee County Sheriff’s deputy earlier this week, according to an Opelika veterinarian. Dr. Buddy Bruce, who is with the Animal Health Center in Opelika and is the Lee County Rabies Officer, said the large bobcat was discovered swimming in a lake on private property in the 700 block of Lee Road 2049, in Beauregard. The bobcat had wounds on it and likely had been bitten by another rabid animal.
Woman killed in Clay County crash identified
A 57-year-old Goodwater woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Clay County.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn police charge Notasulga woman with breaking and entering a vehicle on South College Street
Auburn police have arrested a Notasulga woman on felony warrants charging her with unlawfully breaking and entering into a motor vehicle and fraudulent use of a credit/debit card. Police arrested Alisha Ann Stough, 40, on Friday in connection to reports of a vehicle burglary that occurred on May 5, near...
wbrc.com
Goodwater woman killed in car crash
CLAY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway after a Goodwater woman was killed in a car crash Monday afternoon. 57-year-old Jaclyn M. Fisher was killed when her vehicle collided head on with another vehicle driven by 52-year-old Jarod S. Taylor. Taylor was transported to UAB Hospital. Fisher was...
WSFA
Pedestrian killed in weekend crash on I-85 in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a pedestrian was killed in a weekend crash on Interstate 85. According to police, a person was hit by a vehicle around 12:15 p.m. Saturday on I-85 south between Taylor and Bell roads. The victim was transported to a local hospital where they later died.
