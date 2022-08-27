ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

WSFA

Hornets gearing up to face Golden Bears in 2022 Labor Day Classic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Hornets are gearing up to take on the Miles College Golden Bears in the annual Labor Day Classic!. The university is holding a series of events on and off campus ahead of the big game. Those events include the President’s Gala, which benefits ASU’s strategic and student-focused initiatives. Fans can cheer on the ASU Football Team and the Might Marching Hornets Band at the Hornet Walk. This will take place from 2:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Fans Flock to Cramton Bowl for FCS Kickoff Game

College football returned to Cramton Bowl in Montgomery on Saturday with the FCS Kickoff between Jacksonville State and Stephen F. Austin. While the game was televised nationally on ESPN, some fans and the families of players just had to see the action in person. Organizers expected 8,000 to 10,000 out-of-town visitors for the game.
MONTGOMERY, AL
athleticbusiness.com

Auburn Critics Abound in Wake of AD Resignation

Media members and peer institutions alike chimed in to criticize Auburn University in the wake of the resignation of athletic director Allen Greene. According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, Greene was entering the final five months of his contract, which is a rarity among athletic directors at major conference schools. Greene had asked Auburn for clarity about his future with his deal expiring in January, sources told ESPN, and he was told that Auburn was likely to wait until the end of football season to make a decision.
AUBURN, AL
KIDO Talk Radio

College Football Reacts To Bryan Harsin’s Decision

One of the most extended off season in Bryan Harsin's professional career is finally over as his Auburn Tigers prepare to play their first game of the season. Coach Harsin, his staff, and his family have been through a brutal off season where total strangers have questioned his personal and professional ethics. He's like that Elton John song, 'still standing.'
AUBURN, AL
dukebasketballreport.com

Don’t Make Kevin White Angry

Kevin White, who retired as Duke’s A.D. not too long ago, has always struck us as an even-tempered man. He never publicly blew up or got angry in any way that we can remember. Well that streak is over now: After Auburn forced out their A.D., Allen Greene, who...
AUBURN, AL
Village Living

MBHS student wins state tennis tournament

Pippa Roy, a 16-year-old rising junior at Mountain Brook High School, recently won the Girls 18s Alabama state closed tennis tournament in Montgomery, beating Tuscaloosa's Ava Rath 6-2 and 6-3 in the final. For the past two years, Roy has won the high school state championship at No. 1 singles...
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
AL.com

Top 10 Alabama vs Auburn ‘Irony Bowl’ caption contest winners

Not sure who won this Iron Bowl caption contest but it was fun to watch. It was a surprisingly civil competition, which makes me wonder: Are Alabama and Auburn fans the key to bringing the country together politically? Never mind. Too complicated. Let’s just focus on tigers and elephants for now.
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

The numbers behind this very wet August

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Rain, rain, go away! That phrase has probably been used by many across Central Alabama this month. I know I’ve used it multiple times over the last 30 days. Through August 29th a whopping 10.08″ of rain has fallen in Montgomery. On its own that...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery Public Schools to begin series of town hall meetings

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools will this week begin a series of town hall meetings with Superintendent Dr. Melvin Brown. The first of those meetings will be held Tuesday at Jefferson Davis High School. It’s scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. According to the school district, the superintendent will discuss his recently released 100-day plan.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Rabid bobcat shot and killed near Beauregard

A rabid bobcat was shot and killed by a Lee County Sheriff’s deputy earlier this week, according to an Opelika veterinarian. Dr. Buddy Bruce, who is with the Animal Health Center in Opelika and is the Lee County Rabies Officer, said the large bobcat was discovered swimming in a lake on private property in the 700 block of Lee Road 2049, in Beauregard. The bobcat had wounds on it and likely had been bitten by another rabid animal.
LEE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Troy church finds forever home in vacant movie theater

Troy, Ala. (WSFA) - After 10 years, The Vine Church’s of Troy has found its forever home at what was once Continental Cinema on Highway 231. The church has been renting space at the Troy Recreational Center to worship every Sunday for a decade. Senior Pastor Louis Johnson says they were able to buy it for a good price since the theater closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
TROY, AL
WSFA

Here’s where September tropical systems usually form

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - With a very quiet year thus far it may seem strange to think the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season is about to arrive as the calendar flips to September on Thursday. September is recognized as the peak month of hurricane season. September 10th is recognized...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

Laurel Hotel and Spa officially opens in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - In East Alabama - You may have noticed construction on your way to downtown Auburn that has now cleared up. That’s because a new ultra-luxury hotel is open, as of today, also serving as an avenue to teach students at Auburn University. Once guests arrive,...
AUBURN, AL
Auburn Plainsman

Gunshots reported Monday night in south Auburn

At around 9:50 p.m. Monday, gunshots were reported near West Longleaf Drive. While no fatalities were reported, Assistant Police Chief Clarence Stewart of the Auburn Police Department said that a “very uncooperative” individual sustained a single gunshot wound to his lower abdomen. That individual was ultimately transported by...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Journeys opening new store in Tiger Town, said to be first non-traditional mall location in Alabama

Journeys, a teen specialty retail chain, has announced that it will open a new location in Tiger Town on Sept 3. This will be the company’s first location in Alabama not located in a traditional mall. The new Opelika store will occupy a 925-square-foot space next to Target and Ulta Beauty. It will be the second Journeys store in Lee County, after the Auburn Mall location.
OPELIKA, AL

