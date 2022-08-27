ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

fallriverreporter.com

Police issue details after Fall River woman facing potentially life-threatening injuries after being shot in the stomach in north end

A woman is facing serious injuries after being shot Monday evening in Fall River. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, at approximately 10:15 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Stewart Street in response to a 911 call indicating that a female was suffering from a single gunshot wound to the stomach.
FALL RIVER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Here is what is happening at Heritage State Park in Fall River this September

Here is what is happening at Heritage State Park in Fall River this September. All programs are free and open to the public, unless specifically stated. The Visitor Center is located at 200 Davol Street in the Captain Thomas J. Hudner, Jr. Memorial Building. Free parking is available in the DCR Lot at 5 Water Street in Fall River. An adult must accompany children. Reasonable accommodations are available upon request. For more information call (508) 675-5759 x 0. Please follow all current COVID guidelines. Visit Mass.gov/COVID.
FALL RIVER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Woman who worked at Swansea emergency vet office killed in ATV crash

Police have released the name of the victim in a fatal ATV crash over the weekend. According to Coventry Police, just after 3:30 a.m., the Coventry Police Department, along with the Western Coventry Fire District responded to Cahoone Road to investigate a motor vehicle accident involving an ATV. Upon arrival,...
COVENTRY, RI
msn.com

Officials respond to two separate water incidents

Authorities responded to two separate water incidents in Rhode Island that happened within twenty minutes of each other on Sunday evening. The U.S. Coast Guard Guard said two boats crashed into each other off of Portsmouth and a boat sank in the water at Oakland Beach in Warwick. The boat...
WARWICK, RI
frmedia.org

(VIDEO) City Rededicates Two Renovated Parks

Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan today rededicated two parks in the city’s Flint neighborhood that were renovated using state and Community Development Agency (CDA) funds. The Edmund and Lillian Desmarais Playground off County Street and the Massasoit Cathy Assad Tot Lot on the corner of Quequechan and Wamsutta Streets each sport new playground equipment and surface renovations.
fallriverreporter.com

Several crews respond to head-on crash involving two boats, 7 passengers off of Providence Point

Multiple crews responded to a boat crash on Sunday involving several passengers. According to the Portsmouth Fire Department, at 6:30 p.m., Portsmouth Fire Alarm received a 911 call for a head-on crash of two boats in the water off Potters Cove, Prudence Island with 3 or more injured. The condition of the boats involved and the total number of people on board were unknown.
PORTSMOUTH, RI
ABC6.com

Ernie Boch Jr. announces purchase of Swansea’s Pleasure Island

SWANSEA, Mass. (WLNE) — New England billionaire Ernie Boch Jr. announced on Tuesday that he’s the new owner of Pleasure Island in Swansea, and is now working on renovating the island to put it back in use. Boch bought the 4.25 acres of land for $850,000, just before...
SWANSEA, MA
ABC6.com

Coventry police identify victim in fatal ATV crash

COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — Coventry police have identified the victim in last weekend’s fatal ATV crash. Police said that 27-year-old Samantha Stacilauskas, of Warren, was killed in the crash on Cahoone Road early Saturday morning. Stacilauskas was pronounced dead at the scene. Her ATV was the only vehicle...
COVENTRY, RI
CBS Boston

Police seek second vehicle possibly involved in fatal Route 1 crash

CHELSEA – Massachusetts State Police are asking for the public's help identifying a vehicle possibly involved in a Chelsea crash that killed a 22-year-old Everett man and seriously injured another woman.The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on Route 1 near Route 16 when a 2005 Nissan struck the median and rolled over. State Police found the 22-year-old driver outside of the car, which was on its side. He did not survive.A 22-year-old Malden woman was rushed to Mass General Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Route 1 North was closed for about three hours after the crash.According to police, several witnesses said there was another vehicle that may have been involved in the crash. It was described only as a blue sedan.Anyone with information is asked to call police.
CHELSEA, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts ‘Greening the Gateway’ program, $825,703 in grants to cities, including New Bedford

Baker-Polito Administration today announced $825,703 in grants to support tree plantings in Gateway Cities across the Commonwealth. Five Massachusetts municipalities and two non-profit organizations will receive awards totaling $629,684 through the Greening the Gateway Cities (GGCP) Implementation Grant Program and an additional eleven projects are receiving awards totaling $196,019 through the GGCP’s Partnership Grant Program.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
eastgreenwichnews.com

Police Log: Lost Pets & Blinking Lawn Ornament

1:57 p.m. – A Laurel Wood Drive resident told police her car was damaged the day before, either while it was parked in her driveway or at the Wickford Marina in North Kingstown, where it was parked for eight hours. Police found scratches to the paint on the car’s left side and took photos but couldn’t determine when the damage occurred.
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Atlas Obscura

'The Wave'

While wandering through downtown Newport, visitors may be taken aback to see two bronze feet sticking out while crossing Thames Street. The feet and the accompanying wave are courtesy of artist and sculptor Katharine Worden, a familiar figure in the lively Newport art community. In 1983, Worden unveiled “The Wave.” The design was a twist on Hokusai’s famous work. Worden’s wave swaps the intense majesty of Hokusai’s piece for one that is a bit more humorous. A pair of feet stick straight out from the bronze wave pointing right towards any and all passerby.
NEWPORT, RI

