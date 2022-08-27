Read full article on original website
fallriverreporter.com
Police issue details after Fall River woman facing potentially life-threatening injuries after being shot in the stomach in north end
A woman is facing serious injuries after being shot Monday evening in Fall River. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, at approximately 10:15 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Stewart Street in response to a 911 call indicating that a female was suffering from a single gunshot wound to the stomach.
fallriverreporter.com
High speed motorcycle versus pedestrian crash in Fall River results in serious injuries, operator cited
A teenager was seriously injured after being hit by a motorcycle on Saturday evening. According to Sgt. Moses Pereira, just after 7:15 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of William S. Canning Blvd, in response to reports of an accident involving a motorcycle and a pedestrian. Upon arrival, Officers...
fallriverreporter.com
Here is what is happening at Heritage State Park in Fall River this September
Here is what is happening at Heritage State Park in Fall River this September. All programs are free and open to the public, unless specifically stated. The Visitor Center is located at 200 Davol Street in the Captain Thomas J. Hudner, Jr. Memorial Building. Free parking is available in the DCR Lot at 5 Water Street in Fall River. An adult must accompany children. Reasonable accommodations are available upon request. For more information call (508) 675-5759 x 0. Please follow all current COVID guidelines. Visit Mass.gov/COVID.
Providence Man Discovers New Bedford Police Badge in Unexpected Spot
NEW BEDFORD — A Providence man sweeping a recently cleared area in the New Bedford industrial park with a metal detector over the weekend turned up something unexpected: an apparent police badge pinned to a jacket. Former New Bedford resident Scott Kenney said he was taking the opportunity on...
fallriverreporter.com
Woman who worked at Swansea emergency vet office killed in ATV crash
Police have released the name of the victim in a fatal ATV crash over the weekend. According to Coventry Police, just after 3:30 a.m., the Coventry Police Department, along with the Western Coventry Fire District responded to Cahoone Road to investigate a motor vehicle accident involving an ATV. Upon arrival,...
Video: Suspect breaks into Newport business
Dennis Tasker, 51, is facing several charges including breaking and entering, larceny and vandalism.
Lost kayaker located on South Kingstown river
An injured kayaker was rescued from the Chipuxet River Sunday evening in South Kingstown, according to fire officials.
msn.com
Officials respond to two separate water incidents
Authorities responded to two separate water incidents in Rhode Island that happened within twenty minutes of each other on Sunday evening. The U.S. Coast Guard Guard said two boats crashed into each other off of Portsmouth and a boat sank in the water at Oakland Beach in Warwick. The boat...
frmedia.org
(VIDEO) City Rededicates Two Renovated Parks
Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan today rededicated two parks in the city’s Flint neighborhood that were renovated using state and Community Development Agency (CDA) funds. The Edmund and Lillian Desmarais Playground off County Street and the Massasoit Cathy Assad Tot Lot on the corner of Quequechan and Wamsutta Streets each sport new playground equipment and surface renovations.
fallriverreporter.com
Several crews respond to head-on crash involving two boats, 7 passengers off of Providence Point
Multiple crews responded to a boat crash on Sunday involving several passengers. According to the Portsmouth Fire Department, at 6:30 p.m., Portsmouth Fire Alarm received a 911 call for a head-on crash of two boats in the water off Potters Cove, Prudence Island with 3 or more injured. The condition of the boats involved and the total number of people on board were unknown.
ABC6.com
Ernie Boch Jr. announces purchase of Swansea’s Pleasure Island
SWANSEA, Mass. (WLNE) — New England billionaire Ernie Boch Jr. announced on Tuesday that he’s the new owner of Pleasure Island in Swansea, and is now working on renovating the island to put it back in use. Boch bought the 4.25 acres of land for $850,000, just before...
ABC6.com
Coventry police identify victim in fatal ATV crash
COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — Coventry police have identified the victim in last weekend’s fatal ATV crash. Police said that 27-year-old Samantha Stacilauskas, of Warren, was killed in the crash on Cahoone Road early Saturday morning. Stacilauskas was pronounced dead at the scene. Her ATV was the only vehicle...
Police seek second vehicle possibly involved in fatal Route 1 crash
CHELSEA – Massachusetts State Police are asking for the public's help identifying a vehicle possibly involved in a Chelsea crash that killed a 22-year-old Everett man and seriously injured another woman.The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on Route 1 near Route 16 when a 2005 Nissan struck the median and rolled over. State Police found the 22-year-old driver outside of the car, which was on its side. He did not survive.A 22-year-old Malden woman was rushed to Mass General Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Route 1 North was closed for about three hours after the crash.According to police, several witnesses said there was another vehicle that may have been involved in the crash. It was described only as a blue sedan.Anyone with information is asked to call police.
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts ‘Greening the Gateway’ program, $825,703 in grants to cities, including New Bedford
Baker-Polito Administration today announced $825,703 in grants to support tree plantings in Gateway Cities across the Commonwealth. Five Massachusetts municipalities and two non-profit organizations will receive awards totaling $629,684 through the Greening the Gateway Cities (GGCP) Implementation Grant Program and an additional eleven projects are receiving awards totaling $196,019 through the GGCP’s Partnership Grant Program.
eastgreenwichnews.com
Police Log: Lost Pets & Blinking Lawn Ornament
1:57 p.m. – A Laurel Wood Drive resident told police her car was damaged the day before, either while it was parked in her driveway or at the Wickford Marina in North Kingstown, where it was parked for eight hours. Police found scratches to the paint on the car’s left side and took photos but couldn’t determine when the damage occurred.
Fall River Man Charged for Destroying Somerset Office, Assaulting Police
SOMERSET — A Fall River man has been arrested for allegedly throwing a microwave and a toaster around an office and allegedly assaulting police before officers tased him twice on Saturday. Somerset police said in a release that 36-year-old James Patricio has been charged with assault and battery on...
Waterfront hotel in Massachusetts named best in United States
CHATHAM, Mass. — Three hotels in New England, including a gem in Massachusetts, have landed on a list of the 10 best waterfront hotels in the United States. The Chatham Bars Inn on Cape Cod was named the best waterfront hotel in the country, according USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice for 2022.
fallriverreporter.com
Billionaire and philanthropist Ernie Boch Jr working on plans for Pleasure Island in Swansea
It looks like we now know who owns a famous property in the Fall River area, but what will happen there is still unclear. Pleasure Island in Swansea was sold at the beginning of June just before it was set to go to auction. The buyer of the 4+-acre property has been kept a secret along with what the property sold for.
Atlas Obscura
'The Wave'
While wandering through downtown Newport, visitors may be taken aback to see two bronze feet sticking out while crossing Thames Street. The feet and the accompanying wave are courtesy of artist and sculptor Katharine Worden, a familiar figure in the lively Newport art community. In 1983, Worden unveiled “The Wave.” The design was a twist on Hokusai’s famous work. Worden’s wave swaps the intense majesty of Hokusai’s piece for one that is a bit more humorous. A pair of feet stick straight out from the bronze wave pointing right towards any and all passerby.
fallriverreporter.com
Moped operator flees the scene after crashing into vehicle in Fall River; leaves possible items behind
A moped rider reportedly fled the scene of a crash this afternoon in Fall River. According to Deputy Chief Barden Castro just before 2:30 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Whipple and Middle Streets due to reports of a motor vehicle crash. A 19-year-old female driver was on scene...
