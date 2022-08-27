Read full article on original website
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts couple drive into barricades at MSP barracks to avoid alleged carjacking
“On Monday, August 22nd, a male and a female busted into the lobby of the SP South Boston barracks after crashing their Mercedes SUV into the vehicle barricades in front of the barracks. The victims frantically reported two suspects had held them at gunpoint in their vehicle. They intentionally crashed...
Sketches of suspect released in 1982 disappearance of Massachusetts teen
Police released sketches of a suspect in the 1982 disappearance of a woman who was last seen working at a store along Route 2 in Florida.
WNYT
Massachusetts man charged with torturing sheep
Police have charged a man from Boxborough, Massachusetts with 15 counts of torturing animals after he left sheep to graze without water for more than two months. This story was first reported by the Bennington Banner. Police say 50-year-old Benjamin Cumbie purchased 19 sheep from a breeder in Brattleboro. After...
newbedfordguide.com
Hawaiian man charged after allegedly using chainsaw on Massachusetts family’s car
“On Monday, August 15, 2022, at approximately 5:37 p.m., officers responded to Kamaole Beach Park III regarding a criminal property damage type case. Upon arrival, a family of five visiting from Duxbury, Massachusetts, reported that an unknown male, later identified as Keaka Paleka (35) of Haiku, had been harassing them earlier in the day. Upon departing the park, while loading belongings into their 2019 Ford Flex SUV rental car, Paleka approached the family again while trying to start a chainsaw.
Mass. State Police investigating fatal crash in Revere
The Massachusetts State Police are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a Lynn man in Revere Sunday morning. According to MSP, Revere emergency crews responded to North Shore Road at approximately 8:00 a.m. after reports of a car colliding into a light pole. First-responders performed life-saving measures on...
NECN
Coyotes in Mass. Town Prompt Police Call to Action
Coyotes have been cropping up in Wilmington, Massachusetts, police said Monday, urging residents to do what they can to keep the coyotes from eating human food. Local animal control officers have been receiving and responding to complaints of coyotes in the area, Wilmington police said in a Facebook post. They noted that coyotes being in town isn't a concern in and of itself, but added that residents can help keep it that way.
Authorities identify man who was struck, killed by car on Revere Beach Parkway
EVERETT, Mass. — Authorities have identified the man who was struck and killed by a car on the Revere Beach Parkway in Everett over the weekend. Troopers responding to reports of crash involving a pedestrian on Route 16 westbound at Vine Street shortly before 2 a.m. found a man in the road who had been hit by a 2001 Toyota Camry, according to Massachusetts State Police.
Police seek second vehicle possibly involved in fatal Route 1 crash
CHELSEA – Massachusetts State Police are asking for the public's help identifying a vehicle possibly involved in a Chelsea crash that killed a 22-year-old Everett man and seriously injured another woman.The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on Route 1 near Route 16 when a 2005 Nissan struck the median and rolled over. State Police found the 22-year-old driver outside of the car, which was on its side. He did not survive.A 22-year-old Malden woman was rushed to Mass General Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Route 1 North was closed for about three hours after the crash.According to police, several witnesses said there was another vehicle that may have been involved in the crash. It was described only as a blue sedan.Anyone with information is asked to call police.
Hingham man sentenced to over a decade in prison after pleading guilty to shootout charges
A Hingham man is set to serve 12 to 13 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to charges he was an armed career criminal in possession of a firearm when he fired at police at the Hingham Shipyard in January of 2020. Pharoah Yahtues, 40, pleaded guilty to charges...
fallriverreporter.com
18-year-old from Massachusetts arrested after a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured an 8-year-old child
An 18-year-old from Massachusetts has been arrested in a hit and run crash that seriously injured a young child. According to Yarmouth Police, on Saturday, Yarmouth Police Detectives arrested the suspect responsible for the hit and run accident on Saturday August 20. The suspect is identified as Jakob Gifford, 18,...
Authorities find suspect in 1986 death of Claire Gravel, 20
Authorities have identified a suspect in the 1986 killing of a Massachusetts college student whose body was found in a wooded area along a highway hours after she was last seen alive.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts police officer placed on leave after fellow officers arrest him concerning motor vehicle crash with three motorcyclists
A Massachusetts Police officer has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested for operating under the influence of alcohol following a multi-vehicle crash early Monday morning. According to Cambridge Police, Michael Daniliuk, 57, of Cambridge, was charged by officers with the Cambridge Police with operating under the influence of...
79-year-old Tewksbury man killed after being struck by vehicle in Wilmington parking lot
A 79-year-old Tewksbury man died after he was hit by a vehicle in a Wilmington parking lot, the Wilmington Police Dept. said. According to investigators, the man was struck in a parking lot on Lowell Street by a 60-year-old Reading woman. The man was pronounced dead after being transported to Lahey Clinic.
WCAX
Mass. man faces 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont
POWNAL, Vt. (WCAX) - A Massachusetts man is facing 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont after several animals were found dead at a solar field in Pownal. According to the Bennington Banner, Benjamin Cumbie, 50, of Boxborough, Massachusetts, is accused of leaving his sheep for over two months without water.
WMUR.com
Driver pulled from burning vehicle after crash on Everett Turnpike, State Police say
MERRIMACK, N.H. — A Nashua man was flown to a Boston hospital Saturday night after a fiery crash on the Everett Turnpike in Merrimack. New Hampshire State Police say they arrived at the scene of a single vehicle crash just after 9 p.m. on the southbound side near mile marker 14.
WCVB
Man swipes medical food packages from porch in Bridgewater, Massachusetts
BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — Bridgewater police are sharing video of a man who is suspected of stealing two boxes of prescription formula from a resident in the Massachusetts town. Alyssa Augusto told NewsCenter 5's Mary Saladna that she has the rare metabolic disorder phenylketonuria (PKU), which severely limits how much protein she can eat.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police: Multi-vehicle crash kills 21-year-old motorcycle rider
A 21-year-old Massachusetts man has been killed in a highway crash. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at 10:16 p.m. Wednesday, Massachusetts State Troopers responded to a crash on Route 95 north in Newburyport that involved several vehicles and resulted in the death of a motorcycle operator. Preliminary...
Update: Boston Police find missing 5-year-old girl
BOSTON — 6:48 p.m. Update: Boston Police say they have located Kamara. Original article: Police are asking for the public’s help after a child went missing Monday morning after being dropped off at school. Nylah Kamara is 5 years old and was last seen when she was dropped...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts driver accused of using cellphone in hit-and-run crash that dragged and seriously injured bicyclist
A Massachusetts driver is being charged after allegedly using a cellphone during a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a bicyclist. According to Charlton Police, shortly after 1:00 a.m. July 16, 2022, the Charlton Police Department received calls reporting a motor vehicle crash on Route 20 (Worcester Road-Westbound) in the area of the 101.9-mile marker. The calling party reported that a motorist had struck a bicyclist, that the bicyclist was stuck under the vehicle and dragged under the vehicle. It was further reported that the motorist then fled the scene of the crash. Emergency personnel from the Charlton Police Department and Charlton Fire Department responded to the area, where they located a bicyclist with serious injuries. The victim was transported by the Charlton Fire Department to the University of Massachusetts Medical Center-University Campus for treatment of serious traumatic injuries.
Watertown News
Police Log: Woman Arrested for Drinking in Her Car, Mopeds Stolen, Several Cars Broken Into
The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. The incidents took place from Aug. 8 to Aug. 14. Aug. 11 7:42 a.m.: Two employees at Dunkin’ Donuts at 640 Arsenal St. got into an argument, which escalated got into a minor physical altercation. Police were called. While speaking with the employees officers discovered one of the employees had an outstanding warrant. Semha Musa, 35, of Boston, was arrested on the warrant from Waltham District Court for false fire alarm and disturbing the peace. Both employees were advised that they could seek a complaint about the incident at Waltham District Court.
