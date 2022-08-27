Read full article on original website
richlandsource.com
Vice-grip defense fuels Archbold's win over Wauseon
Archbold played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 2-0 verdict over Wauseon in Ohio girls soccer on August 30. Last season, Wauseon and Archbold faced off on September 16, 2021 at Wauseon High School. For a full recap, click here.
Lima News
Three Lima Senior football players suspended
LIMA — Three Lima Senior football players have been suspended for allegedly taking part in an altercation outside the high school Friday evening, district administrators confirmed Wednesday. The altercation occurred as players were returning from a football game in Toledo late Friday evening. Two adults and several students were...
Beacon
Beck debuts FriendShip Kitchen at Oak Harbor store on Sept. 6
Oak Harbor residents have long supported their local FriendShip store, but their visits are about to get a bit more spicy. On Tuesday, Sept. 6, the store will host a soft opening of the new FriendShip Kitchen at 323 W. Water St., Oak Harbor. The FriendShip Kitchen will feature a variety of breakfast and dinner options.
thevillagereporter.com
City Of Wauseon Featured In Marvel Comic
The City of Wauseon, Ohio was featured in the Marvel Comics Series titled Marvel X. The first edition of this comic was released on January 8th, 2020 and featured a character by the name of David who’s house was located in Wauseon, Ohio. Taking place on an alterna... PLEASE...
4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this bakery indeed sells just pies—and what great pies they are. Locals highly recommend their fruit pies, especially their apple pie and strawberry rhubarb. They also have fantastic cream pies like key lime and banana cream, which is made with fresh whole bananas and their homemade vanilla pudding. If you're looking for something savory, you can't go wrong with their pot pies; customers especially love their chicken pot pies.
nbc24.com
KC And The Sunshine Band boogies in downtown Toledo
Toi Creel was on location this past Friday at the KC and The Sunshine Band concert which was a part of the Promedica Summer Concert Series. She had a chance to talk with several band goers who love the 'old skool' music of KC and The Sunshine Band!. On September...
13abc.com
School district condemns racist homecoming invite
SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - A local school district is condemning a racist homecoming invitation by one of its students. A student from the Swanton Local School District created a poster board that said “if I was Black I’d be picking cotton but I’m white so I’m picking u 4 hoco” to ask another student to the upcoming homecoming dance.
WANE-TV
Man crashes into school bus near Lima, Ohio
LIMA, Ohio (WANE) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol Lima Post (OSHP) is investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus that took place just outside of Lima, Ohio Wednesday morning at the intersection of Bible Road and Sugar Street. William Decker, 28, was driving eastbound on Bible Road...
fcnews.org
Another E. coli lawsuit filed in Wood County against Wendy’s
A Wayne woman has filed a second lawsuit against Wendy’s after reportedly contracting E. coli from sandwich lettuce. Hillary Kaufman filed a complaint last Wednesday in Wood County Common Pleas Court. Kaufman said she had a Junior Cheese Deluxe and a lemonade at Wendy’s, 1504 E. Wooster St., Bowling...
13abc.com
Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrates 25 years with cake giveaway
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday with a cake giveaway at all locations across North America. On Sept. 1, the first 250 guests at each bakery will receive a free Confetti Bundtlet, the brand’s individually packaged miniature Bundt Cakes. Nothing Bundt Cakes says...
wktn.com
Hancock County Fair Starts Wednesday
The Hancock County Fair is set to kick off this Wednesday. The opening ceremonies will actually be held Tuesday evening at 7, and that will be followed by the King and Queen Coronations at the Old Mill Stream Centre. Lots of activities are planned throughout the fair’s run, including KOI...
Toledo woman killed by falling tree in backyard
A woman has died after a large tree fell on her in the backyard of an Ohio home.
wwnytv.com
Wearing Olympic medal in court, boxer Oshae Jones defends herself against charge of resisting arrest
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - More than a dozen people rallied outside of a Toledo courtroom Tuesday morning in support of Olympian Oshae Jones. Jones was back in court Tuesday, wearing the bronze medal she won at the Tokyo Olympics. She faces charges of resisting arrest, failure to disperse, and...
thevillagereporter.com
180th Fighter Wing To Test Response Capability
(Swanton, Ohio) – Alert fighter jets from the 180th Fighter Wing will conduct a test of the Aerospace Control Alert system on Wed., Aug. 31, between 8:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. Those living in and around the Toledo and Sandusky, Ohio areas may hear and/or see fighter jets in close proximity to a Civil Air Patrol aircraft, which will be taking on the role of a Track of Interest (TOI).
13abc.com
Falling trailer kills man in Defiance
DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was killed in Defiance Monday when a trailer fell on top of him, according to authorities. The Defiance County Sheriff’s Office said family members found Robert Hurst, 62, after a trailer fell on him on Walnut Grove Road in Defiance. Officials said the incident was a farming accident.
Cleveland Scene
Own This Floating House In Port Clinton for Under $175,000
For just $174,900, this floating home (1805 Lakeshore Drive #1) can be yours. Located in Port Clinton's Safe Harbor Lakefront Marina, this home has a dock right there and a gazebo to share with 7 neighbors. The home has new carpet and furniture. What better way to really embrace living on Lake Erie.
Swanton teen's racist homecoming invite message rattles community
SWANTON, Ohio — A Swanton High School student's homecoming invitation -- which included a racist remark on a poster he used to ask a girl to the dance -- has prompted school administrators to condemn the message and reach out to the teen's parent. The invitation came to light...
13abc.com
3 shot at late-night bar incident on Airport and Westwood
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Three people are in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a shooting at a Toledo bar early Monday morning. According to Toledo Police, the incident took place outside The Recovery Room in a parking lot near the intersection of Airport Highway and Westwood. Police continue...
13abc.com
TPD: Toledo man arrested in Douglas Rd. shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man is facing a felonious assault charge after police say he shot a woman, sending her to the hospital Monday night. It happened in the 4100 block of Douglas Road around 6:30 p.m. Monday night. Police say 71-year-old Robert Demars shot a 37-year--old woman in the spine after an altercation between them inside the home.
13abc.com
Toledo man shot while working on car
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was shot in Toledo while working on a car in a garage, police said. It happened in the 400 block of Burbank around 11:00 p.m. Tuesday night. Police say a 42-year-old man was working on a car in a garage with some friends when an unknown suspect came in and fired multiple shots. The suspect fled the scene.
