Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Shootin' the Shit
Welcome to IGN’s walkthrough of the Shootin’ the Shit mission in our Saints Row guide. This mission is unlocked after completing Take Me to Church, and it can be completed anytime afterward. Eli gives you a call. Now that your crew is a formal criminal enterprise, he needs...
IGN
First Dwarf - Exclusive Announcement Trailer
Check out this exclusive announcement trailer for First Dwarf, a new action RPG adventure developed by Star Drifters on Unreal Engine 5. Get your first look at the floating lands of Driftland and meet dwarven engineer, Tru, and his friendly dragon, Ragna. A powerful entity threatens the future of the kingdom, and you'll play as Tru in the trusty duo as you gather resources, build bases to set up defenses, upgrade your armor, and uncover secrets in this mysterious world.
IGN
Madden NFL 23 Performance Review
EA’s latest entry in the long-running Madden series sees some upgrades over the previous-generation game, including improved visuals, presentation, and animation. Today’s analysis is all about graphics, performance, and comparisons between platforms and generations, though I won’t be delving into the details of the sport simulation. Performance.
NFL・
IGN
Elden Stars
Elden Stars is obtained by exploring the Deeproot Depths underground region, accessed after defeating the Valiant Gargoyles in the Siofra River Aqueduct. In the depths, you'll find a series of roots to cross and an ant tunnel mound to the right. Fight your way through the ant mound to find the incantation near the cave exit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
Shattering Crystal
The Shattering Crystal is obtained inside the Academy of Raya Lucaria, a legacy dungeon in North Liurnia. It can be found on the upper floor of the Church of the Cuckoo near the entrance, but you'll need to cross the rooftops north of the Debate Parlor to reach the church rooftops and an open window.
IGN
How High on Life Unexpectedly Stole Gamescom
Update: A previous version of this story listed High on Life numbers as 33.5 million video views, and 77.6 million impressions. This included views and impressions for content posted prior to Gamescom. This has now been adjusted so that the numbers listed are just for content posted during Gamescom. A...
IGN
Idol Threat
Welcome to IGN’s guide to the Idol Threat mission of our Saints Row walkthrough. This main mission is unlocked after you complete the Networking mission, along with Neenah's Car, The Dustmoot, and Aggressive Recruiting main missions. These missions can be completed in any order. It's telenovela night at Saints...
IGN
Going Overboard
Welcome to IGN’s guide to the Going Overboard mission of our Saints Row walkthrough. This main mission is unlocked after you complete The Great Train Robbery mission. In this page, we will walk you through where to find the Idol's boathouse, where to find the Hummingbird Codex, and how to defeat the two Collective members on the Idols yacht.
IGN
Roll With it
This Road 96 Walkthrough guide covers the chapter called "Roll With It" and how to complete each part of the event. You'll need to finish it if you hope to get across the border. Check the Road 96 Walkthrough page for a list of all the chapters you might encounter.
IGN
Stars of Ruin
Stars of Ruin is obtained by interacting with Primeval Sorcerer Lusat, as part of Sorceress Sellen's Questline. He can be found in the hidden Sellia Hideaway dungeon at the northeastern border of Caelid and Dragonbarrow, but his prison can only be opened with a Sellian Sealbreaker given by Sellen herself.
IGN
One Piece Card Game Hands-On Preview
Yohohoho! The One Piece Card Game will make its official global debut this Winter, a few months after the Japanese release. In the meantime, events like Anime Expo and Gen Con are giving fans a little preview before the booster set and starter decks become available worldwide. In addition, the One Piece Card Game tutorial app is available right now for those that can’t wait. Aside from the amazing mix of One Piece art, this Bandai-produced card game has some familiar card mechanics that veteran TCG players may be familiar with.
IGN
Heavy Rain Developer Quantic Dream Acquired By NetEase
French developer-publisher Quantic Dream (Heavy Rain, Detroit) has been acquired by Chinese company NetEase. NetEase announced the acquisition today (no purchase price has been revealed), which follows its investment in Quantic Dream three years ago. The new owners say that Quantic Dream will "continue to operate independently, focusing on creating and publishing its video games on all platforms."
IGN
Rancorcall
The Rancorcall is obtained by tracking down and killing a Teardrop Scarab located in the depths of Stormveil Castle in West Limgrave. From the Liftside Chamber Site of Grace, head out the back door that was previously locked and start making your way down into the pit below by jumping between beams and ledges until you reach wooden platforms at the bottom.
IGN
Black Blade
The Black Blade is an enhancing Erdtree Incantation in Elden Ring, gained by defeating Maliketh and exchanging the Remembrance of the Black Blade. Power gleaned from the remembrance of Maliketh. Caster creates an illusory black blade, then leaps forward to deliver a spinning slash that emits a wave of light. This can be followed up with one additional attack. This blade was once imbued with Destined Death. In addition to dealing damage, it reduces foes' maximum HP and continues to sap their current HP for a very short time.
IGN
The Last of Us Part 1 - Recenzija
Na samom kraju PlayStation generacije na koju je Sony najmanje ponosan, posle dosta klimavog starta i tada opasne Xbox konkurencije, nespretni PlayStation 3 uspeo je nekako da stane na noge pa čak i da ima sjajnu poslednju godinu. Te 2013. pored God of War Ascension, Gran Turismo 6 i Beyond Two Souls, stigao je i Naughty Dog-ov skroz novi projekat The Last of Us. Kako je moj stari debeli PlayStation 3 iz 2007. već odavno bio YLOD-om poslat na onaj svet, sećam se da sam nabavio jeftini SuperSlim model da bi ispratio i tu poslednju godinu jakih ekskluziva pre dolaska PlayStationa 4. Iako se meni incijalno tada i nije nešto posebno dopao, prvi The Last of Us ostvario je neverovatan uspeh kako kod kritičara tako i kod publike.
IGN
SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3 Review
The highly-praised Arctis family of SteelSeries headsets has been updated for 2022, with all-new designs and a slightly less confusing product lineup. The Arctis 5 has been dropped entirely, and been basically rolled into what is now the Arctis Nova 3 headphones. Featuring the same fantastic audio drivers as its older sibling, the Arctis Nova 7, and sporting some fancy new RGB lighting on the exterior, the Arctis Nova 3 is a great budget pair of headphones for both gaming and general entertainment.
IGN
Wow Classic WotLK Pre Patch
Wrath of the Lich King Classic is on the horizon, and with that comes the Pre-Patch, slowly introducing new systems and content before the full expansion goes live. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of the release date and time of the patch, the full patch notes, and when certain content will drop leading into the Lich King's full return.
IGN
The Dragon Prince: Season 4 "Whiplash" Clip
The Dragon Prince returns with its fourth season on Netflix this November! But until then, check out this action-packed clip from Season 4, titled "Whiplash."
IGN
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Premiere Video Review
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres with two episodes on Sept. 2 on Prime Video. Review by Alex Stedman. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is telling its own story using the lore of Tolkien as a foundation, and the first two episodes make a solid case for why that story deserves to be told in such extravagance. While the first episode gets a little too caught up in exposition, the second is able to build on the characters and their relationships much more naturally, setting in motion a few intriguing subplots and a respectable amount of action. Through it all, it’s always well-acted by its ensemble cast and gorgeously shot and produced, with cinematography, effects, costumes, and original music that rival the biggest of big-budget movies.
IGN
Konami is About to Announce an Unknown Game in a 'World-Loved' Series
Konami is about to unveil an unknown game in a "world-loved" franchise at this year's Tokyo Game Show, which takes place from September 15 to 18. As reported by Gematsu, Konami's schedule for the show doesn't say much about the game itself, only adding that voice actor Yuki Kaji will take to the stage to announce it.
Comments / 0