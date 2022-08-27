ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get Amtrak Fares for as Low as $39 on Its Auto Train

Amtrak is launching a fare sale on its Auto Train, offering tickets as low as $39, plus the cost of boarding your vehicle. Between now and August 23, you can purchase these discounted fares for passage between Florida and the Northeast, so you can skip the traffic jams on I-95 and still arrive at your destination with your vehicle.
