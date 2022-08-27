Pastor Moses Elliot Kingman, 63, of Mansfield, passed from this world to the arms of Jesus Christ into eternal life on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. He was born September 8, 1958 in Cleveland, Ohio. Moses served his country in the U.S. Army and was an avid RV man. He loved to travel locally. He also loved to fish, barbecue, and enjoy being with family, but mainly he loved God and the divine Word of God. He was a family-oriented person, always extending his hand to help a neighbor or a person in need, always ready to pray for a need, always extending a helping hand, to be helpful to a friend or anyone who asked. That was the nature of Pastor Moses.

