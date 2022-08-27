Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Accounting Firm Opens New Office in La PorteBuilding Indiana BusinessLa Porte, IN
Two Friends Went For A Boat Ride From The East Chicago Marina And Never ReturnedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
Three Promotions Announced at CLH, CPAs & ConsultantsBuilding Indiana BusinessLa Porte, IN
Advanced Gadgets at Hoosier HospitalsBuilding Indiana BusinessIndiana State
This Indiana National Park has the Best Views of the Starry Night SkyTravel MavenIndiana State
Related
22 WSBT
South Bend Motor Speedway to get new ownership
The South Bend Motor Speedway will soon be under new ownership. Owners Kevin and Vern Sauer have sold the racetrack and fans packed the stands Saturday night to say their farewells. The Sauers have owned the speedway for seven years. Those who have worked with them over the years say...
Weather forecast: Severe storms, gusty winds possible for Chicago area | LIVE radar
Storms are expected to arrive in Chicago around dinner time with gusty winds possible.
2 killed when car bursts into flames after high-speed crash in northwest Indiana
LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — Two people were killed and multiple cars were damaged in a high-speed crash in northern Indiana early Sunday morning that ended with a car bursting into flames, Indiana State Police said. The crash happened just before 1 a.m. near the 5.7 mile-marker on I-80/94, which...
Ramblers make statement with ESPN, Ohio powerhouse visiting Hoerster Field in Wilmette
The Loyola Academy football team was ready for prime time. Opening their season on Sunday, Aug. 28, at Hoerster Field in Wilmette before a standing-room-only crowd and a national television audience on ESPN, the Ramblers put on a powerful performance to overwhelm perennial Ohio powerhouse St. Xavier of Cincinnati 44-20. The game was even more […] The post Ramblers make statement with ESPN, Ohio powerhouse visiting Hoerster Field in Wilmette appeared first on The Record.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Severe Thunderstorm Watch #527 expanded to include countries in east-central Illinois and northwest Indiana
WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCH 527 NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO IL 1224 PM CDT MON AUG 29 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS CANCELLED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 527 FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS CANCELS 4 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS BOONE LEE OGLE WINNEBAGO THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BELVIDERE, BYRON, DIXON, OREGON, ROCHELLE, AND ROCKFORD. $$ THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 527 TO INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL ILLINOIS FORD IROQUOIS IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST INDIANA BENTON JASPER LAKE IN NEWTON PORTER THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CHESTERTON, DEMOTTE, FOWLER, GARY, GIBSON CITY, GILMAN, HAMMOND, KENTLAND, MERRILLVILLE, MOROCCO, OXFORD, PAXTON, PORTAGE, RENSSELAER, ROSELAWN, VALPARAISO, AND WATSEKA. $$ / THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 527 TO INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOLLLOWING ADJACENT COASTAL WATERS CALUMET HARBOR IL TO GARY IN GARY TO BURNS HARBOR IN BURNS HARBOR TO MICHIGAN CITY IN SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 527 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 12 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS LIVINGSTON IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS DE KALB LA SALLE IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS COOK DUPAGE GRUNDY KANE KANKAKEE KENDALL LAKE IL MCHENRY WILL THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALGONQUIN, AURORA, BOLINGBROOK, BOURBONNAIS, BUFFALO GROVE, CAROL STREAM, CHICAGO, COAL CITY, CRYSTAL LAKE, DEKALB, DOWNERS GROVE, DWIGHT, ELGIN, EVANSTON, FAIRBURY, GURNEE, JOLIET, KANKAKEE, LA SALLE, LEMONT, LOMBARD, MARSEILLES, MCHENRY, MENDOTA, MINOOKA, MORRIS, MUNDELEIN, NAPERVILLE, OAK LAWN, ORLAND PARK, OSWEGO, OTTAWA, PARK FOREST, PLANO, PONTIAC, SCHAUMBURG, STREATOR, SYCAMORE, WAUKEGAN, WHEATON, WILMINGTON, WOODSTOCK, AND YORKVILLE. SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 527 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 527 INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING ADJACENT COASTAL WATERS WINTHROP HARBOR TO WILMETTE HARBOR IL WILMETTE HARBOR TO NORTHERLY ISLAND IL NORTHERLY ISLAND TO CALUMET H.
nwi.life
10 Fun Things To Do in Northwest Indiana this weekend, September 1 – 4
Welcome to September! Celebrate the start of the new month by checking out some fun events you could get up to this weekend. Whether it’s an outdoor concert, a fun breakfast, a local market, or something in between, there are a lot of awesome places to be in the Region to say goodbye to summer and start getting excited for the fall season.
wbiw.com
Two were killed in a high-speed crash on I-80
LAKE CO. – Sunday, just before 1:00 a.m., Indiana State troopers were dispatched to a multi-vehicle crash on I-80/94 eastbound near the 5.7 mile-marker. This location is between Cline Avenue and Burr Street Preliminary investigation by Trooper Kevin Council and Trooper Joshua Luckey shows that a blue 2021 Chevrolet Camaro was traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed when it rear-ended a silver 2011 Honda Pilot.
BP Whiting shutdown: Michigan lifting some fuel rules after Indiana refinery fire
The refinery provides about 20% to 25% of the gasoline, jet fuel and diesel used by Michigan, Wisconsin, Indiana and Illinois, Whitmer's office said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
starvedrock.media
Skydiver found dead Saturday near Skydive Chicago
The LaSalle Sheriff's Office is investigating a tragic accident Saturday northeast of Ottawa. Deputies were called to a cornfield about 12:25pm south of Skydive Chicago. A skydiver was found deceased in the field. At the same time, Serena and Sheridan Fire/EMS were dispatched to the same area - near 3215...
Boat overturns at Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri State Highway Patrol state one killed
Boat overturned near 13 mile mark in the main channel state Missouri State Highway Patrol. CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — This weekend is the 34th Annual Shootout, Powerboat Racing event at Lake of the Ozarks. In an unrelated boat crash one person has died state the Missouri State Highway Patrol. About 4:30 p.m. Saturday an alert was issued, “Troopers are on...
Tippecanoe school bus joy ride causes hundreds of thousands in damages
The Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Department is investigating what appears to be a short but destructive joy ride at Wea Ridge elementary and middle schools.
Police: Indiana mail carrier arrested again for OWI after falling out of truck
PORTER COUNTY, Ind. — A United States Postal Service mail carrier was arrested Friday evening in Northwest Indiana after allegedly falling out of her truck while driving drunk. It’s the second on-duty OWI arrest for her this year. At around 5 p.m., a Porter County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
5 hospitalized after car hits horse and buggy southeast of Kansas City
Missouri troopers are investigating after a driver hit a horse and buggy southeast of Kansas City, sending 3 kids and 2 adults to hospitals.
abc57.com
Lifeguards rescue 6-year-old at Washington Park
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - Washington Park lifeguards rescued a 6-year-old girl who was actively drowning on Sunday, according to the Michigan City Fire Department. At 2:30 p.m., lifeguards noticed a young girl on an inflatable being pushed out by wind. A lifeguard began swimming out to help her. Just before...
Northwestern coach takes shot at Scott Frost after win
The 2022 season did not get off to a good start for Nebraska on Saturday, and one opposing coach did not feel any sympathy for Scott Frost. Nebraska had an 11-point lead over Northwestern in the third quarter but managed to lose 31-28. After the game, Northwestern offensive line coach Kurt Anderson took a swipe at Frost on Twitter.
Alan Jackson’s concert postponed Saturday in Kansas City
Country singer Alan Jackson's concert at T-Mobile Center Saturday night is being postponed.
abc57.com
Motorcyclist killed in Friday crash
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at approximately 9:48 p.m., law enforcement was called to a crash at the intersection of South Michigan Street and Ewing Avenue. The initial investigation found that Branden Wright, 27, of Michigan City was northbound on Michigan Street in an SUV and was turning left onto Ewing Avenue when his vehicle and a southbound motorcycle driven by Steven Kendrick Loy, 42, of Elkhart collided in the intersection.
EPA waives fuel rule in Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin and IN after Whiting, Indiana refinery fire
The refinery provides about 20% to 25% of the gasoline, jet fuel and diesel used by Michigan, Wisconsin, Indiana and Illinois, Gov. Whitmer's office said.
This Illinois City Was Named One Of The Worst In USA To Visit
A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, a handful of spots in the Midwest found themselves on this list, but only one was located in Illinois. Some other spots on this list were Mall of America in Minnesota, Orlando, Florida, three...
hometownnewsnow.com
Family Again Stricken by Fire
(La Porte, IN) - A La Porte area family could use some good luck after losing their belongings in a storage unit fire last night. Lynn Grenough was among the people with items stored at the facility showing up Friday to assess the damage on 18th Street. Her family rented two of the destroyed units containing furniture and other belongings salvaged from their house damaged by fire in November of 2020.
Comments / 0