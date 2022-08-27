ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan City, IN

22 WSBT

South Bend Motor Speedway to get new ownership

The South Bend Motor Speedway will soon be under new ownership. Owners Kevin and Vern Sauer have sold the racetrack and fans packed the stands Saturday night to say their farewells. The Sauers have owned the speedway for seven years. Those who have worked with them over the years say...
SOUTH BEND, IN
The Record North Shore

Ramblers make statement with ESPN, Ohio powerhouse visiting Hoerster Field in Wilmette

The Loyola Academy football team was ready for prime time. Opening their season on Sunday, Aug. 28, at Hoerster Field in Wilmette before a standing-room-only crowd and a national television audience on ESPN, the Ramblers put on a powerful performance to overwhelm perennial Ohio powerhouse St. Xavier of Cincinnati 44-20. The game was even more […] The post Ramblers make statement with ESPN, Ohio powerhouse visiting Hoerster Field in Wilmette appeared first on The Record.
WILMETTE, IL
WGN TV

Severe Thunderstorm Watch #527 expanded to include countries in east-central Illinois and northwest Indiana

WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCH 527 NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO IL 1224 PM CDT MON AUG 29 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS CANCELLED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 527 FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS CANCELS 4 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS BOONE LEE OGLE WINNEBAGO THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BELVIDERE, BYRON, DIXON, OREGON, ROCHELLE, AND ROCKFORD. $$ THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 527 TO INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL ILLINOIS FORD IROQUOIS IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST INDIANA BENTON JASPER LAKE IN NEWTON PORTER THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CHESTERTON, DEMOTTE, FOWLER, GARY, GIBSON CITY, GILMAN, HAMMOND, KENTLAND, MERRILLVILLE, MOROCCO, OXFORD, PAXTON, PORTAGE, RENSSELAER, ROSELAWN, VALPARAISO, AND WATSEKA. $$ / THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 527 TO INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOLLLOWING ADJACENT COASTAL WATERS CALUMET HARBOR IL TO GARY IN GARY TO BURNS HARBOR IN BURNS HARBOR TO MICHIGAN CITY IN SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 527 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 12 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS LIVINGSTON IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS DE KALB LA SALLE IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS COOK DUPAGE GRUNDY KANE KANKAKEE KENDALL LAKE IL MCHENRY WILL THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALGONQUIN, AURORA, BOLINGBROOK, BOURBONNAIS, BUFFALO GROVE, CAROL STREAM, CHICAGO, COAL CITY, CRYSTAL LAKE, DEKALB, DOWNERS GROVE, DWIGHT, ELGIN, EVANSTON, FAIRBURY, GURNEE, JOLIET, KANKAKEE, LA SALLE, LEMONT, LOMBARD, MARSEILLES, MCHENRY, MENDOTA, MINOOKA, MORRIS, MUNDELEIN, NAPERVILLE, OAK LAWN, ORLAND PARK, OSWEGO, OTTAWA, PARK FOREST, PLANO, PONTIAC, SCHAUMBURG, STREATOR, SYCAMORE, WAUKEGAN, WHEATON, WILMINGTON, WOODSTOCK, AND YORKVILLE. SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 527 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 527 INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING ADJACENT COASTAL WATERS WINTHROP HARBOR TO WILMETTE HARBOR IL WILMETTE HARBOR TO NORTHERLY ISLAND IL NORTHERLY ISLAND TO CALUMET H.
ILLINOIS STATE
nwi.life

10 Fun Things To Do in Northwest Indiana this weekend, September 1 – 4

Welcome to September! Celebrate the start of the new month by checking out some fun events you could get up to this weekend. Whether it’s an outdoor concert, a fun breakfast, a local market, or something in between, there are a lot of awesome places to be in the Region to say goodbye to summer and start getting excited for the fall season.
VALPARAISO, IN
wbiw.com

Two were killed in a high-speed crash on I-80

LAKE CO. – Sunday, just before 1:00 a.m., Indiana State troopers were dispatched to a multi-vehicle crash on I-80/94 eastbound near the 5.7 mile-marker. This location is between Cline Avenue and Burr Street Preliminary investigation by Trooper Kevin Council and Trooper Joshua Luckey shows that a blue 2021 Chevrolet Camaro was traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed when it rear-ended a silver 2011 Honda Pilot.
CROWN POINT, IN
starvedrock.media

Skydiver found dead Saturday near Skydive Chicago

The LaSalle Sheriff's Office is investigating a tragic accident Saturday northeast of Ottawa. Deputies were called to a cornfield about 12:25pm south of Skydive Chicago. A skydiver was found deceased in the field. At the same time, Serena and Sheridan Fire/EMS were dispatched to the same area - near 3215...
CHICAGO, IL
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Boat overturns at Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri State Highway Patrol state one killed

Boat overturned near 13 mile mark in the main channel state Missouri State Highway Patrol. CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — This weekend is the 34th Annual Shootout, Powerboat Racing event at Lake of the Ozarks.  In an unrelated boat crash one person has died state the Missouri State Highway Patrol. About 4:30 p.m. Saturday an alert was issued, “Troopers are on...
KANSAS CITY, MO
abc57.com

Lifeguards rescue 6-year-old at Washington Park

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - Washington Park lifeguards rescued a 6-year-old girl who was actively drowning on Sunday, according to the Michigan City Fire Department. At 2:30 p.m., lifeguards noticed a young girl on an inflatable being pushed out by wind. A lifeguard began swimming out to help her. Just before...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
Larry Brown Sports

Northwestern coach takes shot at Scott Frost after win

The 2022 season did not get off to a good start for Nebraska on Saturday, and one opposing coach did not feel any sympathy for Scott Frost. Nebraska had an 11-point lead over Northwestern in the third quarter but managed to lose 31-28. After the game, Northwestern offensive line coach Kurt Anderson took a swipe at Frost on Twitter.
LINCOLN, NE
abc57.com

Motorcyclist killed in Friday crash

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at approximately 9:48 p.m., law enforcement was called to a crash at the intersection of South Michigan Street and Ewing Avenue. The initial investigation found that Branden Wright, 27, of Michigan City was northbound on Michigan Street in an SUV and was turning left onto Ewing Avenue when his vehicle and a southbound motorcycle driven by Steven Kendrick Loy, 42, of Elkhart collided in the intersection.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Family Again Stricken by Fire

(La Porte, IN) - A La Porte area family could use some good luck after losing their belongings in a storage unit fire last night. Lynn Grenough was among the people with items stored at the facility showing up Friday to assess the damage on 18th Street. Her family rented two of the destroyed units containing furniture and other belongings salvaged from their house damaged by fire in November of 2020.
LA PORTE, IN

