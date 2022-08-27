ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

KTLA

Driver slams into dozens of parked cars in South L.A. neighborhood

A driver sideswiped dozens of cars while traveling down a street in the Vermont Square neighborhood of Los Angeles late Monday night. The incident occurred just before 11:30 p.m. as witnesses say a white pickup truck was headed northbound on South Vermont Avenue. The driver struck up to 30 vehicles before coming to a stop, […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vallejo, CA
California Crime & Safety
KTLA

Inglewood police bust massive stolen forklift operation

Police are trying to reunite more than 120 stolen forklifts with their rightful owners. On Aug. 24, detectives with the Inglewood Police Department were investigating the theft of two forklifts when they served a search warrant at a warehouse in the City of Commerce, police said. Inside they discovered more than 120 forklifts and other […]
INGLEWOOD, CA
Key News Network

Pedestrian Struck and Injured by Vehicle in Lancaster

Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A pedestrian was struck and injured by a vehicle early Sunday morning, Aug. 28, in the city of Lancaster. At approximately 1:19 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department received a call for service regarding a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Avenue I and Challenger Way.
LANCASTER, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID woman killed in single vehicle crash

WEST COVINA, Calif. – A woman killed during a single-vehicle crash on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway in West Covina was publicly identified Monday. She was 28-year-old Ruby Gonzalez, according to the coroner’s office. Her city of residence was not available. Another occupant of the vehicle was injured...
WEST COVINA, CA
KTLA

Altadena man fatally shoots wife, then himself, in Pasadena: Police

Amid an ongoing divorce, an Altadena man shot and killed his wife before fatally shooting himself in Pasadena Saturday night, police said. Armando Garcia, 37, arrived at the residence of 29-year-old Sylvia Garcia with a gun, shot her and then turned the firearm on himself, the Pasadena Police Department said in a news release. Both […]
PASADENA, CA
foxla.com

Man killed in Pico Rivera crash

PICO RIVERA, Calif. - A man was killed Saturday evening in a multiple-vehicle crash in Pico Rivera. The crash was reported at 5:37 p.m. at Gallatin Road and Rosemead Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash scene was described as involving a white Subaru, black Jeep, blue Nissan...
PICO RIVERA, CA
KTLA

1 dead in 3-car crash in Whittier Narrows

A three-car crash in Whittier Narrows killed at least one person Saturday evening. The crash at 5:37 p.m. resulted in a fatality at the scene near the intersection of Gallatin Road and Rosemead Boulevard, according to Officer Kimball of the California Highway Patrol. No information has been released about the number of other people involved […]
WHITTIER, CA

