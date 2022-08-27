Read full article on original website
Related
Suspect in deadly Dockweiler Beach DUI crash was out on bail for prior DUI, LAPD says
The family of a 21-year-old woman killed in a suspected DUI crash near Dockweiler Beach is demanding answers about the suspect, who police say was out on bail for a previous DUI earlier this year.
Pedestrian hit and killed by Huntington Beach PD officer who was responding to radio call, CHP says
A pedestrian was hit and killed in Sunset Beach over the weekend by a Huntington Beach police officer in a service vehicle who was responding to a radio call, authorities said.
Driver slams into dozens of parked cars in South L.A. neighborhood
A driver sideswiped dozens of cars while traveling down a street in the Vermont Square neighborhood of Los Angeles late Monday night. The incident occurred just before 11:30 p.m. as witnesses say a white pickup truck was headed northbound on South Vermont Avenue. The driver struck up to 30 vehicles before coming to a stop, […]
L.A. officer briefly detained in company of gang member
An off-duty Los Angeles Police Department officer was briefly in custody after his fellow officers saw him with a gang member who was found to be in possession of narcotics and a “ghost gun,” police said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Driver loses control of pickup truck, hits 30 vehicles parked on street in South LA
A driver lost control of a pickup truck and hit about 30 parked vehicles in a South Los Angeles neighborhood, authorities said.
Inglewood police bust massive stolen forklift operation
Police are trying to reunite more than 120 stolen forklifts with their rightful owners. On Aug. 24, detectives with the Inglewood Police Department were investigating the theft of two forklifts when they served a search warrant at a warehouse in the City of Commerce, police said. Inside they discovered more than 120 forklifts and other […]
NBC Los Angeles
Man Shot by Norco Store Owner in Attempted Robbery is Denied House Arrest Request
A suspect who allegedly tried to rob a Norco liquor store with three others, and ended up getting shot by the store owner with a shotgun, was denied a home detention request by a judge Monday. Rasheed DaShawn Lee Belvin, 23, of Los Angeles was wounded in the left arm...
More on the LASD Deputy who crashed & left the scene arrested for drunk driving
The Santa Clarita Valley Signal was first to break the news on Friday night that a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy crashed his department SUV into some bushes in the area of Stevenson Ranch, then managed to vanish from the scene before first responders arrived. The deputy, whose name...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pedestrian Struck and Injured by Vehicle in Lancaster
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A pedestrian was struck and injured by a vehicle early Sunday morning, Aug. 28, in the city of Lancaster. At approximately 1:19 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department received a call for service regarding a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Avenue I and Challenger Way.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID woman killed in single vehicle crash
WEST COVINA, Calif. – A woman killed during a single-vehicle crash on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway in West Covina was publicly identified Monday. She was 28-year-old Ruby Gonzalez, according to the coroner’s office. Her city of residence was not available. Another occupant of the vehicle was injured...
Altadena man fatally shoots wife, then himself, in Pasadena: Police
Amid an ongoing divorce, an Altadena man shot and killed his wife before fatally shooting himself in Pasadena Saturday night, police said. Armando Garcia, 37, arrived at the residence of 29-year-old Sylvia Garcia with a gun, shot her and then turned the firearm on himself, the Pasadena Police Department said in a news release. Both […]
6 wounded after gunman opens fire into crowd following argument at bar in Boyle Heights, LAPD says
Six people were shot and wounded after an argument erupted at a bar in Boyle Heights and a man opened fire into a crowd.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Southbound 101 freeway closed in downtown Los Angeles amid police investigation
The southbound 101 freeway was closed near downtown Los Angeles just before the evening rush hour Monday as police investigated an incident.
Man Shot to Death in Pomona Alley
Authorities Monday identified a homeless man who was shot to death in a Pomona alley.
3 suspected of catalytic converter thefts arrested after pursuit
Three people were arrested Thursday after a law enforcement pursuit in North County, authorities said.
msn.com
L.A. County sheriff's deputy arrested on suspicion of drunk driving, crashing patrol vehicle
A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy was arrested on suspicion of driving drunk and crashing his patrol vehicle Friday night in the Santa Clarita area, the department said in a statement Saturday afternoon. Deputy Carlos Lopez went missing for nearly an hour following the crash at Pico Canyon Road and...
foxla.com
Man killed in Pico Rivera crash
PICO RIVERA, Calif. - A man was killed Saturday evening in a multiple-vehicle crash in Pico Rivera. The crash was reported at 5:37 p.m. at Gallatin Road and Rosemead Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash scene was described as involving a white Subaru, black Jeep, blue Nissan...
foxla.com
Lawsuit claims LA County Sheriff Villanueva, wife run department like their ‘own personal fiefdom’
LOS ANGELES - A new lawsuit filed against Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva claims he and his wife run the department like "their own personal fiefdom and business." The lawsuit was filed by Vanessa Chow, a sergeant with the LASD who was also the sheriff’s liaison to the Board of Supervisors.
1 dead in 3-car crash in Whittier Narrows
A three-car crash in Whittier Narrows killed at least one person Saturday evening. The crash at 5:37 p.m. resulted in a fatality at the scene near the intersection of Gallatin Road and Rosemead Boulevard, according to Officer Kimball of the California Highway Patrol. No information has been released about the number of other people involved […]
Huntington Beach police officer fatally strikes pedestrian with patrol vehicle
A 45-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a Huntington Beach Police Department vehicle Saturday morning. The unidentified man was near the intersection of North Pacific Avenue and Broadway at about 5:35 a.m. when he was hit by a HBPD Ford Explorer that was responding to a radio call, the California Highway Patrol […]
Comments / 2