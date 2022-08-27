Read full article on original website
Santa Monica Daily Press
Human Services grant program set to accept new applications
For the first time in eight years, Santa Monica nonprofit organizations will soon be able to apply to receive money from the City through the Human Services Grants Program (HSGP). Established in the 1970s, the HSGP was created to financially assist organizations that provide Santa Monicans with services including food...
foxla.com
Nearly 70% of LAUSD teachers consider leaving education profession: study
LOS ANGELES - A new report released Monday revealed 70% of educators within the Los Angeles Unified School District have seriously considered leaving the profession due to the material conditions within the district, according to United Teachers Los Angeles. The report, "Burned Out, Priced Out: Solutions to the Educator Shortage...
azbex.com
New Projects Planned Near 101 and Glendale
Several new and expanded projects have been proposed in Glendale, primarily focused in the area of the Loop 101 freeway. The Glendale Planning Commission was scheduled to review two major new items in its meeting this week. Urban 95. The first project is a master plan known as Urban 95....
nypressnews.com
15-day lawn watering restriction begins next week as Municipal Water District crews repair pipeline
Residents throughout the Southland will yet again be faced with additional watering restrictions as state officials work to limit overuse in the face of California’s worst drought in 1,200 years. The 15-day shutdown is scheduled to begin on Sept. 6 as Metropolitan Water District crews work on repairing a...
LAUSD teachers to boycott first of 4 scheduled 'optional' instructional days
Los Angeles Unified School District teachers have voted overwhelmingly to boycott the first of four "optional'' instruction days that were added to the LAUSD's academic calendar this year without union negotiations.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Poetry Workshops for Adults with Malibu Poet Laureate Ann Buxie
Join the City of Malibu’s Poet Laureate Ann Buxie for the City’s series of free Poetry Workshops for Adults: Caffeinated Verse and The Write Time. The workshops offer community members engaging, educational opportunities to find expression through poetry with a renowned local poet. Caffeinated Verse Workshops include a...
Santa Monica Daily Press
SMC’s Drescher Planetarium Resumes Free, Live Virtual Shows in September
Santa Monica College’s John Drescher Planetarium resumes its Friday evening events in September 2022 with free, live virtual shows presented online at smc.edu/planetarium. This month’s friendly presentations will review developments in Mars exploration, preparations for the end of the two Voyagers’ missions, and the DART experiment to redirect an asteroid’s orbit. An informative talk will also be presented on how to use binoculars to explore the night sky.
coloradoboulevard.net
Altadena Trash Pick-Up Will Change on October 1
Altadena’s trash pick-up service will be transitioning from Athens Services to Universal Waste Management (UWS), effective Sept. 1, 2022. Residents will receive information outlining the changes by next week. The current rate for basic services with Athens Services is $32.60 per month. UWS will be charging $32.58 per month...
spectrumnews1.com
Subsidized housing brings homeownership within school employee’s reach
LONG BEACH, Calif. — After decades in the classroom, it’s about time for one school employee to graduate to the next stage in life — made possible through the guarantee of housing. She’s moved a lot in her life, and this year instructional aide, Bridgette Spikes, is...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Santa Monica Student Studied Chinese (Mandarin) on U.S. Department of State NSLI-Y Scholarship
Alexander Levin of Santa Monica, California, studied Chinese (Mandarin) for six weeks through a National Security Language Initiative for Youth (NSLI‑Y) Virtual Summer Intensive scholarship. NSLI‑Y is a program of the. U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA) that promotes the study of Arabic,...
spectrumnews1.com
Local home builders offer incentives to boost sales
CYPRESS, Calif. — With rising mortgage rates, higher prices, supply chain issues, and changing buyer sentiment, home builders are boosting incentives like they did pre-pandemic to lure prospective buyers amid sluggish home sales. Melia Homes in Cypress offers prospective qualified home buyers as low as a 4.6% 30-year fixed-rate...
Teachers Will Boycott First ‘Optional’ Day Of LAUSD’s Extended School Year, Union Says
LAUSD has set aside four extra days to combat learning loss. UTLA accused the district of having no plan to use these days effectively.
Rancho Palos Verdes and Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy create 96-acre wildlife corridor
A $30 million campaign called "Go Wild for the Peninsula," will conserve land, protect animals and help native species grow again.
High school students at private LA school surprise math teacher with car
LOS ANGELES — It didn’t add up for a math teacher at a private school in Los Angeles. Julio Castro entered what he believed was a faculty appreciation ceremony but instead walked out with the keys to a car. Castro, 31, who teaches at YULA Boys High School...
coloradoboulevard.net
New Pasadena City Manager Starts on Monday, August 29
The City Council introduced Miguel Márquez to the community in July. He will start his new position as Pasadena City Manager on Monday, August 29, 2022. A native of Sacramento, Márquez received his law degree from UC Berkeley Law School, his master’s degree in public policy from the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University, and his bachelor’s degree in public policy from Stanford University.
centurycity-westwoodnews.com
Century City Duplex From The 1940s Is For Sale
A legal duplex, from the 1940s, is on sale in the Century City area and the price has recently had a huge reduction in price as reported by Patch.com. Located at 1845 Pandora Street in Century City, the description states that it is located one block west from Beverly Glen Blvd, half of a block south of Santa Monica Blvd, on a wonderful quiet street, walking distance to Century City Westfield Mall, restaurants, shops and movie theaters. This is a very unique and special property, great for one or two families, a guest house or one could rent the second house for an additional income.
citywatchla.com
Is The LA City Council Against A Black Woman As A Council Member?
So, let's look at what the problems may be. On Friday, August 26, 2022, there was a motion filed by council president Nuri Martinez, for Heather Hutt to be appointed until there is a resolution for the possible conviction of MRT. Meanwhile, the vote met resistance from Marqueece Harris-Dawson who is a supporter of MRT, Mike Bonin who by the way was facing recall earlier this year and Monica Rodriguez who leaves a question of why she would block the appointment of a highly qualified woman serving.
pasadenanow.com
New One-Day-A-Week Watering Schedule Takes Effect on Wednesday
Effective Sept. 1, the Pasadena Water and Power (PWP) service area is under a one day per week outdoor irrigation schedule. The watering schedule allows homes with even-numbered street addresses to water on Mondays and local homes with odd-numbered street addresses to water on Tuesdays. Outdoor watering must take place...
Transient causes tens of thousands in damage to Mid-City neighborhood, leaving Angelenos on edge
Residents of a Mid-City neighborhood are angry and fearful as a transient has repeatedly vandalized the area in recent weeks, causing tens of thousands of dollars in damage. “I want to be safe in my own house, but I don’t feel safe going outside in the middle of the night because I know he’s roaming […]
welikela.com
Things To Do in L.A. This Week [8-29-2022 to 9-2-2022]
Ready for a week of comedy, jazz, drag, theater, and film? Let’s do this. From August 29 to September 2 in Los Angeles, catch Support Group at The Groundlings, the Rainbow Fish Variety Show in HP, a staged reading at Greystone Mansion, Drunk Theater, Cinecon, the Broad Humor Fest, first Fridays in Chinatown, and more.
