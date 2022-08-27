Read full article on original website
Rep. Kirkpatrick Releases Reports Showing Inflation Reduction Act Will Lower Health Care Costs for Local Families
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Rep. Kirkpatrick announced that families in the 2nd Congressional District of Arizona. will soon see more affordable prescription drugs for Medicare recipients and lower health insurance premiums made possible by the Inflation Reduction Act. "For far too long, big corporations have forced many Arizonans to...
Lanny A. Kope: Inflation Reduction Act will have huge health care impact
Well, Congress — at least the Democrats — finally did it!. enacted some improvements to Medicare that the public has wanted for many years. The Inflation Reduction Act contains many components to benefit society, but a major portion is focused on health care, especially Medicare and the Affordable Care Act.
DNC: LOCAL COVERAGE – Biden's Inflation Reduction Act Cuts Costs, GOP Sides With Special Interests
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Two weeks after President Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law,. are still getting called out in local news for siding with special interests like Big Pharma and Big Oil over lowering the prices of health care and prescription drugs for seniors and middle-class families.
Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September
Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
Roff: Pitfalls of the new inflation bill
Longview News-Journal (TX) Marching in lockstep, the Democrats pushed a $700 billion spending bill through. , claiming it would reduce inflation. We know that to be a lie. , and Penn/Wharton all show the badly misnamed Inflation Reduction Act would do little to nothing to stop the rate of increase in the price of goods and services.
Vt. Gov. Scott: Federal Government Approves Expanded Coverage in Vermont's Essential Health Benefits Benchmark Plan
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Governor Phil Scott today announced that starting in 2024, individual and small group health plans will cover one set of prescription hearing aids every three years and annual exams. This week, the. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. approved expanded coverage in. Vermont's. essential health...
Rep. Doggett: Federal Funds Fuel ACA Marketplace Open Enrollment Sign Up for Central Texans
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) U.S. Representative Lloyd Doggett (D- Austin ) announces today that Foundation Communities has just received. (HHS) to help Central Texans navigate open enrollment season for health insurance this fall. These funds are an increase of their current. $1 million. per year three-year grant. "Our hardworking,...
ConnectorCare expansion casualty of chaotic session
BOSTON — A plan to dramatically expand state-subsidized health insurance coverage to tens of thousands of people has fallen victim to the chaotic end of the legislative session. Approved by the state Legislature in the final days of its two-year session, the plan called for a two-year pilot program...
Health Insurance Matters: Medicare Summit
Kern Valley Sun (Lake Isabella, CA) Each year in August, a group of insurance agents meets to discuss and learn about Medicare. Ten years ago, three insurance agents started this program for. San Diego. ,. Orange County. as well as the Inland Empire (. Riverside. and. San Bernardino. ). As...
Three Benefits of Universal Life Insurance
IQuanti: If you've been looking for a life insurance policy that meets your needs and offers some flexibility, universal life insurance may be the answer. As a form of permanent life insurance, universal life insurance offers many benefits that you can take advantage of. If you'd like to know what these benefits are, this guide should give you everything you need to know before choosing a policy to apply for.
CENTENE CORPORATION APPOINTS ASHLEE KNUCKEY AS CHIEF ETHICS AND COMPLIANCE OFFICER
As Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer, Ms. Knuckey will have enterprise-wide responsibility for leading. ethics and compliance team and driving excellence through a program that fulfills the expectations of our government clients, our providers and our members. Ms. Knuckey. has nearly 13 years of experience in handling regulatory, litigation, and...
Molina Healthcare Wins Iowa Medicaid Contract
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) (“Molina” or the “Company”) confirmed that the. (HHS) has announced its intent to award Molina’s. health plan a Medicaid managed care contract pursuant to the Request for Proposal issued by HHS on. February 17, 2022. . The new...
Opinion: Nov. 2022 Election: Q&A with Robert Howell, candidate for California insurance commissioner [The San Diego Union-Tribune]
San Diego Union-Tribune (CA) There are two candidates on the Nov. 8 ballot for a four-year term as California's. insurance commissioner: Republican cybersecurity equipment manufacturer. Robert Howell. and Democratic incumbent. Ricardo Lara. . Here are the answers to a seven-question survey that The San Diego Union-Tribune Editorial Board emailed Howell.
Fewer Americans file for jobless benefits last week
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Fewer Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week as the labor market continues to shine despite weakening elements of the U.S. economy. Applications for jobless aid for the week ending Aug. 27 fell by 5,000 to 232,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The four-week...
