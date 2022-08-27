ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

InsuranceNewsNet

Rep. Kirkpatrick Releases Reports Showing Inflation Reduction Act Will Lower Health Care Costs for Local Families

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Rep. Kirkpatrick announced that families in the 2nd Congressional District of Arizona. will soon see more affordable prescription drugs for Medicare recipients and lower health insurance premiums made possible by the Inflation Reduction Act. "For far too long, big corporations have forced many Arizonans to...
ARIZONA STATE
Veronica Charnell Media

Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September

Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
Joe Biden
MSNBC

A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift

A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
GEORGIA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Roff: Pitfalls of the new inflation bill

Longview News-Journal (TX) Marching in lockstep, the Democrats pushed a $700 billion spending bill through. , claiming it would reduce inflation. We know that to be a lie. , and Penn/Wharton all show the badly misnamed Inflation Reduction Act would do little to nothing to stop the rate of increase in the price of goods and services.
InsuranceNewsNet

Vt. Gov. Scott: Federal Government Approves Expanded Coverage in Vermont's Essential Health Benefits Benchmark Plan

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Governor Phil Scott today announced that starting in 2024, individual and small group health plans will cover one set of prescription hearing aids every three years and annual exams. This week, the. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. approved expanded coverage in. Vermont's. essential health...
VERMONT STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Health Insurance Matters: Medicare Summit

Kern Valley Sun (Lake Isabella, CA) Each year in August, a group of insurance agents meets to discuss and learn about Medicare. Ten years ago, three insurance agents started this program for. San Diego. ,. Orange County. as well as the Inland Empire (. Riverside. and. San Bernardino. ). As...
HEALTH SERVICES
InsuranceNewsNet

Three Benefits of Universal Life Insurance

IQuanti: If you've been looking for a life insurance policy that meets your needs and offers some flexibility, universal life insurance may be the answer. As a form of permanent life insurance, universal life insurance offers many benefits that you can take advantage of. If you'd like to know what these benefits are, this guide should give you everything you need to know before choosing a policy to apply for.
PERSONAL FINANCE
InsuranceNewsNet

Molina Healthcare Wins Iowa Medicaid Contract

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) (“Molina” or the “Company”) confirmed that the. (HHS) has announced its intent to award Molina’s. health plan a Medicaid managed care contract pursuant to the Request for Proposal issued by HHS on. February 17, 2022. . The new...
LONG BEACH, CA
InsuranceNewsNet

Opinion: Nov. 2022 Election: Q&A with Robert Howell, candidate for California insurance commissioner [The San Diego Union-Tribune]

San Diego Union-Tribune (CA) There are two candidates on the Nov. 8 ballot for a four-year term as California's. insurance commissioner: Republican cybersecurity equipment manufacturer. Robert Howell. and Democratic incumbent. Ricardo Lara. . Here are the answers to a seven-question survey that The San Diego Union-Tribune Editorial Board emailed Howell.
CALIFORNIA STATE
960 The Ref

Fewer Americans file for jobless benefits last week

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Fewer Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week as the labor market continues to shine despite weakening elements of the U.S. economy. Applications for jobless aid for the week ending Aug. 27 fell by 5,000 to 232,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The four-week...
BUSINESS
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

