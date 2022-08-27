ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Woonsocket Call

Magnificent Mizner-Influenced Waterfront Estate Enters Market for $14.9 Million

NAPLES, Fla. - August 30, 2022 - (Newswire.com) A one-of-a-kind waterfront residence in the highly desired Aqualane Shores community has entered the market for $14.9 million. Located at 475 15th Avenue South, this home provides direct access to the Gulf of Mexico. Marketed exclusively by Jeff Little and Jamie Dockweiler of Premier Sotheby's International Realty's Broad Avenue office, the listing details may be viewed here.
NAPLES, FL
Woonsocket Call

Cresco Labs Announces Three New Sunnyside Dispensaries in Florida

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) (“Cresco” or “the Company”), a vertically integrated multistate operator and the No. 1 U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, today announced the expansion of its Sunnyside retail brand in Florida with three new dispensaries in Cape Coral, Tampa and Panama City Beach, Florida. These additional stores bring Cresco’s store network to 19 locations in Florida and 53 total in the U.S.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy