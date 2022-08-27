Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) (“Cresco” or “the Company”), a vertically integrated multistate operator and the No. 1 U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, today announced the expansion of its Sunnyside retail brand in Florida with three new dispensaries in Cape Coral, Tampa and Panama City Beach, Florida. These additional stores bring Cresco’s store network to 19 locations in Florida and 53 total in the U.S.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO