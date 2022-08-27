Read full article on original website
Woonsocket Call
P3 Health Partners Expands its Footprint in Nevada
P3 Nevada Acquires Pahrump Cardiology & Family Practice. P3 Health Partners Inc. (“P3”) (NASDAQ: PIII), a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, today announced that P3 Health Partners-Nevada, LLC (“P3 Nevada”) is expanding its footprint in Nye County with the recent acquisition of a cardiology and multi-specialty practice.
Woonsocket Call
Insurtech Global Market Report 2022: Cost-Reductions for Customers Driving Adoption and Sector Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Insurtech Global Market Report 2022, By Product, Technology, Offering, Deployment, Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global insurtech service market is expected to grow from $8.07 billion in 2021 to $10.42 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.2%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. The market is expected to reach $29.75 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 30%.
