The "Insurtech Global Market Report 2022, By Product, Technology, Offering, Deployment, Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global insurtech service market is expected to grow from $8.07 billion in 2021 to $10.42 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.2%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. The market is expected to reach $29.75 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 30%.

