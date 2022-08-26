ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wardensville, WV

WHSV

Shenandoah County Fair holds Senior Citizens Day

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Fair is back this week. It kicked off on Monday and has been busy with food, rides, livestock shows, and music. On Wednesday, the fair held its Senior Citizens Day and the entertainment got kicked up a notch with the return of harness racing.
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
DC News Now

Crews restore power to Winchester after storm

WINCHESTER, Va. (DC News Now) — Power has been restored to the Greenwood neighborhood just east of Winchester, Virginia after 100-mile-per-hour winds tore through that community during heavy rainstorms Tuesday night. After the frightening ordeal, diligent utility workers have residents pretty much back to normal. “The guys did most of the work overnight,” said Gary […]
WINCHESTER, VA
northernvirginiamag.com

The Best Fall Fairs and Festivals to Visit This September in NoVA

From music festivals to fall festivities, these events will make your transition from summer to fall seamless. Ah, September. The month when not only the calendar (and leaves) start to transition from summer into fall, but so do the festivals. While the end-of-summer carnivals were a whirl, it’s time to welcome in the region’s best fall festivities. Here are 14 amazing fairs and festivals coming to NoVA this month.
WARRENTON, VA
City
Wardensville, WV
cbtnews.com

Virginia dealer group celebrates 75th anniversary with 75 acts of kindness

Today on Inside Automotive, we’re pleased to welcome the President of Marlow Automotive Group, Emily Marlow Beck. Marlow Automotive Group, based in Virginia, is celebrating 75 years in the car business this year. In honor of this milestone, the group gave back to their community by committing to doing 75 acts of kindness during the month of July.
LURAY, VA
theriver953.com

VDOT begins road work tonight 8/30 at state line

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) announced in an email that work on Interstate 81 will begin tonight Aug. 30. The work will be right at the Virginia State line going into West Virginia starting at 6 p.m. and lasting into tomorrow morning Aug. 31. Work will then resume Wed....
VIRGINIA STATE
theriver953.com

Winchester residents can recycle glass again

City of Winchester announced that residents can now drop off glass for recycling at 5 locations as of Monday. Those locations include Frederick Douglass Park, Whittier Park, Park Place Park, Weaver Park and Jim Barnett Park. Using COVID-19 stimulus funds the City purchased a glass crushing mechanism that is now...
WINCHESTER, VA
WHSV

New businesses booming are downtown Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - If you haven’t been to downtown Harrisonburg recently, things may look a little different. New businesses have been popping up across the downtown area. “It’s an classic old-school diner. We sell hot dogs, hamburgers, bowls of chili, all-day breakfast, and were open till midnight or...
HARRISONBURG, VA
lootpress.com

DHHR Announces Healthy West Virginia Awards

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Public Health, Division of Health Promotion and Chronic Disease (HPCD) announced Berkeley and Kanawha counties as recipients of Celebrating Healthy West Virginia awards, which recognize advanced community-level commitment to supporting healthy choices. Celebrating Healthy West Virginia is a...
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
CBS Baltimore

'Wildest place in Maryland' under threat from biking trails

FRIENDSVILLE, Md. (AP) — A proposal to expand a network of biking and hiking trails through western Maryland has triggered intense opposition among hikers, whitewater rafters and other outdoor enthusiasts who might otherwise cheer the idea.And that's because the project — pushed by two conservative Republican state lawmakers from Garrett County and a group called Garrett Trails — would route the permanent two-way paths through the heart of the scenic Youghiogheny River.Supporters — including Garrett Trails, a nonprofit organization led by resort, lodging, local government and other recreational business interests — say the Youghiogheny canyon trail would bring greater public...
MARYLAND STATE
pagevalleynews.com

Youth arrested after ‘hide out’ discovered in Falls Hollow

August 30, 1962 — Two boys were arrested Thursday night of last week for a trio of entries into Luray business places the night before. Later they confessed to the theft of three automobiles, one from the Blue Bell lot in Luray and one from Arlington and one from Washington. Both are being held in the Page County Jail. Bond set at $12,000 each.
LURAY, VA
Inside Nova

50 years on, Hurricane Agnes remembered in Occoquan

A small gathering at Occoquan’s River Mill Park sat in silence last Saturday, with only the soft sounds of the footbridge waterfall in the background, as the crowd remembered the widespread flooding, destruction and death that Hurricane Agnes wrought on Prince William County in late June 1972. Earnie Porta,...
OCCOQUAN, VA
middleburglife.com

Stunning Brick Colonial on 53+ Acres in Prestigious Greystone

Welcome to 1294 Greystone Road! This stunning brick colonial sits on 53+ gorgeous acres in prestigious Greystone. Throughout this charming five bedroom, four bath, custom-built home you’ll find pristine craftsmanship and detailing in every room. The 7500+/- sq ft boasts high ceilings, gleaming wood floors, a bright sunroom, and a main level primary suite with its own sitting room and back patio access. Outside, amongst the sprawling acreage, take in the mountain views, fenced pastures, lush woodlands, Virginia’s rolling hills & a private pond. A fully renovated barn (2018/2019) provides a workshop and entertaining space above.
UPPERVILLE, VA
WHSV

Remains found in Bluemont, Virginia identified Friday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office positively identified skeletal remains Friday that were found Aug. 3. The remains were found over an embankment in an area on Feltner Road in Bluemont, Virginia. They were identified to be that of 30-year-old Shannon Lee Fox from Winchester. She...

