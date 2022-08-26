Read full article on original website
WHSV
Shenandoah County Fair holds Senior Citizens Day
WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Fair is back this week. It kicked off on Monday and has been busy with food, rides, livestock shows, and music. On Wednesday, the fair held its Senior Citizens Day and the entertainment got kicked up a notch with the return of harness racing.
Crews restore power to Winchester after storm
WINCHESTER, Va. (DC News Now) — Power has been restored to the Greenwood neighborhood just east of Winchester, Virginia after 100-mile-per-hour winds tore through that community during heavy rainstorms Tuesday night. After the frightening ordeal, diligent utility workers have residents pretty much back to normal. “The guys did most of the work overnight,” said Gary […]
WVDNR offering opportunity to collect free firewood at Short Mountain WMA
ROMNEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Due to storm damage at the Short Mountain Wildlife Management Area in Hampshire County, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is offering members of the public with written permission an opportunity to collect downed trees to be used as firewood for personal use. With...
northernvirginiamag.com
The Best Fall Fairs and Festivals to Visit This September in NoVA
From music festivals to fall festivities, these events will make your transition from summer to fall seamless. Ah, September. The month when not only the calendar (and leaves) start to transition from summer into fall, but so do the festivals. While the end-of-summer carnivals were a whirl, it’s time to welcome in the region’s best fall festivities. Here are 14 amazing fairs and festivals coming to NoVA this month.
WJLA
SEE IT: Severe storm in Virginia sends 25 power poles crashing into street near school
FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A severe storm with powerful winds tore through a portion of Frederick County, Virginia, on Tuesday afternoon, sending a string of power poles crashing into the street. Power crews from Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) were on site and reported damage similar to what occurs...
cbtnews.com
Virginia dealer group celebrates 75th anniversary with 75 acts of kindness
Today on Inside Automotive, we’re pleased to welcome the President of Marlow Automotive Group, Emily Marlow Beck. Marlow Automotive Group, based in Virginia, is celebrating 75 years in the car business this year. In honor of this milestone, the group gave back to their community by committing to doing 75 acts of kindness during the month of July.
theriver953.com
VDOT begins road work tonight 8/30 at state line
The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) announced in an email that work on Interstate 81 will begin tonight Aug. 30. The work will be right at the Virginia State line going into West Virginia starting at 6 p.m. and lasting into tomorrow morning Aug. 31. Work will then resume Wed....
theriver953.com
Winchester residents can recycle glass again
City of Winchester announced that residents can now drop off glass for recycling at 5 locations as of Monday. Those locations include Frederick Douglass Park, Whittier Park, Park Place Park, Weaver Park and Jim Barnett Park. Using COVID-19 stimulus funds the City purchased a glass crushing mechanism that is now...
WHSV
New businesses booming are downtown Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - If you haven’t been to downtown Harrisonburg recently, things may look a little different. New businesses have been popping up across the downtown area. “It’s an classic old-school diner. We sell hot dogs, hamburgers, bowls of chili, all-day breakfast, and were open till midnight or...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Frostburg (MD) Councilors Aren’t Ready to Give Firefighters $750K for New Aerial
Frostburg (MD) city councilors are balking at the Frostburg Volunteer Fire Department’s request for $750,000 of American Rescue Plan money for a new aerial truck, according to report published by Cumberland Times News. In the report, councilors said they are willing to contribute some amount of money, but they...
hburgcitizen.com
Local barbecue landmark celebrates 75 years — and patrons are revved up
Article by contributor Gracie Brogowski and video by contributor Kevin Gorman. The kitchen is filled with cooks chopping up pork for a pulled pork sandwich, breading a freshly cut chicken leg for some hot fried chicken or using the tongs to pull out strips of steak from a pan onto a bun for a homemade cheesesteak.
Morgan Messenger
Berkeley Springs resident believed to be lone victim in crash & car fire
Virginia police believe that a Berkeley Springs resident was the driver and lone victim in a single vehicle crash on U.S. 522 in Frederick County near Cross Junction on Tuesday, August 23. In a press release, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office reported that the severity of the crash and vehicle...
lootpress.com
DHHR Announces Healthy West Virginia Awards
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Public Health, Division of Health Promotion and Chronic Disease (HPCD) announced Berkeley and Kanawha counties as recipients of Celebrating Healthy West Virginia awards, which recognize advanced community-level commitment to supporting healthy choices. Celebrating Healthy West Virginia is a...
'Wildest place in Maryland' under threat from biking trails
FRIENDSVILLE, Md. (AP) — A proposal to expand a network of biking and hiking trails through western Maryland has triggered intense opposition among hikers, whitewater rafters and other outdoor enthusiasts who might otherwise cheer the idea.And that's because the project — pushed by two conservative Republican state lawmakers from Garrett County and a group called Garrett Trails — would route the permanent two-way paths through the heart of the scenic Youghiogheny River.Supporters — including Garrett Trails, a nonprofit organization led by resort, lodging, local government and other recreational business interests — say the Youghiogheny canyon trail would bring greater public...
pagevalleynews.com
Youth arrested after ‘hide out’ discovered in Falls Hollow
August 30, 1962 — Two boys were arrested Thursday night of last week for a trio of entries into Luray business places the night before. Later they confessed to the theft of three automobiles, one from the Blue Bell lot in Luray and one from Arlington and one from Washington. Both are being held in the Page County Jail. Bond set at $12,000 each.
Inside Nova
50 years on, Hurricane Agnes remembered in Occoquan
A small gathering at Occoquan’s River Mill Park sat in silence last Saturday, with only the soft sounds of the footbridge waterfall in the background, as the crowd remembered the widespread flooding, destruction and death that Hurricane Agnes wrought on Prince William County in late June 1972. Earnie Porta,...
middleburglife.com
Stunning Brick Colonial on 53+ Acres in Prestigious Greystone
Welcome to 1294 Greystone Road! This stunning brick colonial sits on 53+ gorgeous acres in prestigious Greystone. Throughout this charming five bedroom, four bath, custom-built home you’ll find pristine craftsmanship and detailing in every room. The 7500+/- sq ft boasts high ceilings, gleaming wood floors, a bright sunroom, and a main level primary suite with its own sitting room and back patio access. Outside, amongst the sprawling acreage, take in the mountain views, fenced pastures, lush woodlands, Virginia’s rolling hills & a private pond. A fully renovated barn (2018/2019) provides a workshop and entertaining space above.
Cheese recalled over possible health risk
Various kinds of cheeses are being recalled because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
Winchester, August 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Loudoun County High School football team will have a game with Millbrook High School on August 30, 2022, 15:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
WHSV
Remains found in Bluemont, Virginia identified Friday
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office positively identified skeletal remains Friday that were found Aug. 3. The remains were found over an embankment in an area on Feltner Road in Bluemont, Virginia. They were identified to be that of 30-year-old Shannon Lee Fox from Winchester. She...
