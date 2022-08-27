Read full article on original website
Texas veteran shot down in Vietnam on 7 years as POW at 'Hanoi Hilton' prison camp: 'You keep faith'
Five decades ago, Col. James Lamar was playing poker against fellow prisoners of war with cards made of toilet paper and chips made of matchsticks at the "Hanoi Hilton" in North Vietnam on the tail end of his nearly 7-year stint at the notorious prison camp. Today, 94-year-old Lamar enjoys...
Remains of 17-Year-Old Soldier Edward J. Reiter Identified 72 Years After He Was Killed in Korean War
The remains of a 17-year-old soldier was identified 72 years after he was killed in the Korean War. U.S. Army Pfc. Edward J. Reiter’s body had originally been declared non-recoverable until new dental and anthropological analysis positively identified a match with remains at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii.
After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in California
It’s not clear exactly how long a man who called himself Barry O’Beirne lived a quiet life in Daly City, the sleepy suburb a few miles south of San Francisco. It’s also not clear what he was doing on the morning of Wednesday, June 6, 2018, when, after 35 years, Air Force special agents knocked on his door and arrested him for desertion.
Worst Places to Be If There’s a Nuclear Attack on America
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has included battles in or near nuclear power plants. The recent shelling at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has raised alarm bells worldwide. The recent grandstanding by Russia, China, and North Korea, including several intercontinental ballistic missile tests, has further raised global tensions. In the unlikely scenario of a nuclear attack […]
The U.S. Army's Next War Has Already Begun
If the Army becomes more expeditionary, it must be prepared for adversaries who have learned the importance of fighting U.S. forces asymmetrically. The U.S. Army’s most important focus should be to understand how it is most likely to be used and in which environments. Throughout its history, the Army has regularly engaged in small wars and will likely continue to do so. David Kilcullen offers a compelling argument that most conflicts will occur in highly-networked mega-cities located on the littorals, many of which will be “feral cities.” Intervention in these spaces may be undertaken for various reasons ranging from humanitarian aid to peacekeeping to counter-insurgency, and involve low-to-medium intensity conflict. The Army must therefore prepare for what former Marine Corps Commandant Gen. Charles C. Krulak described as the “Three Block War” scenario. Fighting in open terrain is a historical anomaly common only to the past several centuries; instead, siege warfare and wars in cities have been the norm, to which modern war may be returning. Before becoming Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley predicted that the Army would likely have to fight in urban areas. As a result, it needed to change how it organized, trained, and equipped itself as it was not postured for this mission.
'I Faked Everything': WWII Vet, 98, Honored for Tricking Nazis with Illusions in 'Ghost Army'
It's never too late to celebrate America's heroes. Manny Frockt, 98, was presented with a Congressional Gold Medal on Saturday for the U.S. Army veteran's role in deceiving the Nazis with illusions during World War II, ABC affiliate WPBF reported. Frockt was a member of the "Ghost Army," a once-secret...
Fort Hood army vet gets 18 months in prison for stealing $2.1M in military gear from embattled Texas base
A U.S. army veteran who pleaded guilty to stealing $2.1 million worth of military gear from the embattled Texas base Fort Hood was sentenced last week to just a year and a half behind bars. Jessica Elaintrell Smith, 30, had already pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to defraud...
Magnet Fishermen Ticketed After Uncovering 86 Rockets, Other Ordnance While Fishing on a Georgia Army Base
Three magnet fishermen are facing fines after they pulled up a wealth of military weapons while fishing on an Army base in Georgia last month. The treasure hunters were probing the waters of the Canoochee River, which runs through the base, when they made their discovery. They posted the entire 25-minute episode—including their run-in with law enforcement—to YouTube.
'San Antonio is being invaded!': Texas residents are woken by explosions and low flying military helicopters as US military captures the town in surprise training exercise
Residents living in San Antonio, Texas, were shaken from their sleep and rattled by loud explosions and low flying helicopters on Tuesday as the US military conducts training exercises in America's seventh largest city through Friday. The training sessions are taking place for four days this week from 6pm until...
Teen training with twin sister for Army National Guard dies after collapsing during exercise
A 17-year-old girl training with her twin sister for the Pennsylvania Army National Guard died after collapsing during an exercise, according to local news outlets. The 1st Battalion 34th Infantry Regiment confirmed the death of PFC Alyssa Cahoon in a Facebook statement, saying she died Thursday "with her family by her bedside."
No funerals, no family, no flowers: Texas is being overwhelmed by migrant deaths
Texas authorities say 2022 is on track to be the deadliest year for migrant deaths, as an influx of migrants attempt to cross into the US. CNN’s Rosa Flores reports.
More than 1,000 Fort Bragg soldiers have been living in barracks with mold problems, and the Army is scrambling to get them new places to live
Fort Bragg plans to relocate over 1,100 soldiers from "substandard conditions," but the process will take some time, according to Army leaders.
Heartbreaking update in Dylan Rounds’ disappearance two months after teen farmer vanished from farm
A HEARTBREAKING update has been revealed in the case of missing 19-year-old, Dylan Rounds, who vanished more than two months ago from his farm in Utah. Dylan's family celebrated the missing teen's 20th birthday without him on Monday, spreading seeds of hope across Oregon. In honor of Dylan and the...
British divers find missing World War One wreck of US Navy destroyer: Remains of USS Jacob Jones is discovered 40 miles off coast of Isles of Scilly after it was sunk by enemy fire in 1917
British divers have found a US shipwreck from the First World War that has been missing deep in the ocean since it was sunk in 1917. A team of experienced deep divers were able to locate the missing vessel on Thursday 40 miles off the coast of the Isles of Scilly.
Wife of Navy lieutenant imprisoned in Japan reveals young child's response
The wife of a U.S. Navy lieutenant who has been sentenced to three years in a Japanese prison after he was involved in a traffic accident that killed two people said she is doing everything she can to reunite her children with their father. "This is really about my kids,...
A 4-month-old baby and 18-month-old toddler were left for dead in Arizona desert by smugglers, Border Patrol says
"This is not just another example of smugglers exploiting migrants for money. This is cruelty," the local border patrol chief said.
A drone that flew for over two months in a US Army test crashed in Arizona after nearly breaking a record for the longest flight
The Zephyr drone flew for 64 days before it "experienced an issue which ended the flight campaign," Airbus said in a statement to Insider.
Hundreds of Ancient Treasures Seized by U.S. Customs Returned to Mexico
The U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office also returned fossils of a 60 million-year-old marine oyster to the Mexican authorities.
El Jefe lives! Famous jaguar, thought dead, has ‘relocated’ from Arizona to Mexico
The most famous wild jaguar in the Americas, who was believed dead, has reappeared in Mexico.The big cat, named “El Jefe” (or “boss” in Spanish), was spotted in November by remote-sensor cameras in the western Mexican state of Sonora, which hugs the Gulf of California. His reappearance was confirmed by conservationists earlier this month after analysis of the jaguar’s markings and cross-checking with earlier photographs.El Jefe was known to live in Arizona’s Santa Rita Mountains from 2011 to 2015 where he was captured on camera near Tucson by the Center for Biological Diversity (CBD). However, he hasn’t been seen...
Two US Army soldiers killed and three injured on Georgia mountain
Two US Army soldiers were confirmed dead and three others were injured following an exercise on Georgia’s Yonah mountain, authorities said. The deaths took place on Tuesday on northern Georgia’s Yonah mountain, a peak located about 75 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta, Georgia.Yonah mountain is some 170 miles northeast of Fort Benning, where the soldiers were based. Authorities reportedly said the soldiers were part the US Army’s Maneuver Center of Excellence at Fort Benning. As ABC News reported, the two soldiers died in what authorities called a weather related event. No further details about their deaths were released on...
