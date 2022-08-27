Read full article on original website
How to watch NASA's Artemis 1 launch to the moon
NASA says it will try again on Saturday to launch its Artemis 1 test flight — a critical mission to send an unpiloted Orion crew capsule on a 42-day mission beyond the moon and back. Launch was initially scheduled for Monday morning, but after months of tests, troubleshooting and...
NASA eyes Saturday for next Artemis 1 launch attempt
NASA says it will try again Saturday afternoon to launch its new moon rocket. The crewless Artemis 1 test mission was scrubbed Monday because of engine issues.
Pending final review, NASA clears Artemis moon rocket for second launch attempt Saturday
NASA will make a second attempt to launch the agency's giant Space Launch System rocket Saturday on a test flight to send an unpiloted Orion crew capsule around the moon and back, a major milestone in the agency's ambitious Artemis program. Grounded Monday by trouble cooling one of the rocket's...
