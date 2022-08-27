Read full article on original website
Winnie Harlow Models in Sleek Workout Set for Puma’s New ‘Forever Luxe’ Collection
Model Winnie Harlow is the new face of Puma’s “Forever Luxe” collection. She took to Instagram to sport the collection wearing a desert tan activewear set, featuring training leggings and a sports bra. To complete the look, the model slipped into a pair of white sneakers. Harlow accessorized the sportswear with a full set of gold jewelry with a necklace, bracelets, rings, and a pair of diamond studs. The model kept her dark brown hair in a sleek bun styled by Davontae Washington. The celebrity hairstylist has worked on Megan The Stallion and Naomi Campbell. Her makeup was kept simple with golden tones...
inputmag.com
Jordan Brand's Granville Pro sneaker is a simple staple
Although Jordan Brand continues to push the envelope of innovative sneaker technology, it’s also settling into the rhythm of comfortable lifestyle footwear. The latest to join the 23 Engineered line is the Jordan Granville Pro, a sneaker designed for everyday use. Built in the mold of a running or...
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
hypebeast.com
An Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid "Graffiti" Sample Has Surfaced
Has celebrated the 40th anniversary of the Air Force 1 throughout 2022 without holding back. Naturally, new silhouettes and celebratory colorways have hit shelves throughout the year, but the real hits have been the collaborations. Between additional Off-White™ reworks of the Air Force 1 in several colorways and an unprecedented collection of collaborative Louis Vuitton Air Force 1s, fans of the classic sneaker have been provided an incredible range of options this year. Now, yet another Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid has surfaced.
Hypebae
The Air Jordan 1 Low Is Coming Back With A New “Split” Colorway
The Nike Air Jordan 1 Low is making another comeback with a new asymmetric colorway. A nod to the “Split” series, Nike’s latest offering combines not just two, but three popular tones on each shoe. The sneaker features two different color-blocked detailing that can be seen across...
hypebeast.com
Rounding Up Air Jordan 13 Retro Grails Ahead of the "French Blue" Release
Michael Jordan donned the Air Jordan 13 Retro throughout his final season with the Chicago Bulls. Tinker Hatfield‘s design visually riffed on Jordan’s nickname, the “Black Cat,” adapting a sculpted, paw-like outsole in commemoration of the athlete’s animalistic prowess on the court. Since the model’s 1997 debut, the silhouette’s unconventional paneling has seen numerous iterations met with devout fanfare. Ahead of the “French Blue” drop, HYPEBEAST revisits noteworthy AJ13s that continue to dominate the closets of avid sneaker collectors.
hypebeast.com
"Wheat" Hits the Nike Air Max Scorpion
While has yet to officially launch the newest entry in the Air Max series, the Air Max Scorpion, more colorways continue to surface. First spotted earlier this year, the Air Max Scorpion has certainly stood out as an experimental silhouette. Now, joining looks such as “Triple Black” and “Wolf Grey,” a fall-ready “Wheat” has arrived on the Air Max Scorpion.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 11 "Blue Velvet" Coming Soon: In-Hand Images
There are some amazing Air Jordan 11 colorways out there, and every single year, Jordan Brand grows the shoe's library. Later this year, fans will be getting the Air Jordan 11 "Cherry" around Christmas time, although if you are a woman sneakerhead, you are in luck as Jumpman is preparing a women's exclusive AJ11 that will definitely turn some heads and perhaps even make the men jealous.
sneakernews.com
Fully Reflective Uppers Appear On The Nike Air Max Plus
At first glance, this Air Max Plus doesn’t look too far off from the original model. The exterior “lava” cage has been more streamlined as it’s been pressed into the upper mesh, while a familiar gradient color approach blends red and black into a Darth Maul look.
hypebeast.com
The Nike Air More Uptempo Surfaces in "Cobalt Bliss"
In the past month, appears to expand its collection of high-tops by resurrecting one of its most sought-after ’90s models. By reaching into its archives, the Nike Air More Uptempo has surfaced in various colorways including the “Red Toe”, a Los Angeles Lakers inspired hue and most recently in “Wheat Gum”. The model will also be debuting its first Nike Air More Uptempo Slides, slated to arrive later this Fall.
hypebeast.com
Nike's Latest Air Max 97 Celebrates the Father of Air Technology
Back in 1978, NASA engineer Marion Frank Rudy (1925-2009) presented. founder Phil Knight with the novel idea of adding an air unit to the midsole of sneakers. In 1980, the revolutionary technology was patented, and the rest was history. To celebrate the man behind the breakthrough, Nike Sportswear released a commemorative two-tone Nike Air Max 97 “M. Frank Rudy” colorway earlier this year and now follows up with another take in bright retro tones.
hypebeast.com
Nike Air Force 1 Low Arrives in Black Suede and Orange
While summer is wrapping up, is already gearing up for the Fall season. The latest iteration to arrive for the Air Force 1 comes in a Halloween-themed colorway with reflective detailing. This offering of the Nike Air Force 1 Low is constructed in a black suede base that features mesh...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 3 "White Cement Reimagined" Coming Soon: New Details
There are some amazing Jumpman silhouettes out there, and the Air Jordan 3 just so happens to be one of them. It was the first Jumpman shoe designed by Tinker Hatfield, and over the years, it has received some truly amazing colorways. There are some OG offerings that people love, including the "White Cement" model which debuted back in 1988.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 7 "Cardinal" Release Date Updated: Official Photos
The early 90s were a good time for Jordan Brand as Michael Jordan was winning championships with the Chicago Bulls which in turn led to more sneaker sales. One shoe that benefitted greatly from this trend was the Air Jordan 7 which came out all the way back in 1992. This is a shoe that is underrated at times, although fans who grew up during that time surely love it for its streamlined aesthetic.
Yardbarker
Trae Young Can't Wait to Debut Second Adidas Basketball Shoe
Trae Young enjoyed one of the best signature sneaker debuts ever. From the 2021 NBA Playoffs throughout the 2021-22 All-NBA campaign, the Atlanta Hawks point guard created countless highlights - and he did it all in the Adidas Trae Young 1. Young has now been wearing the same model for...
The Adidas Orketro Is Coming for Your Running Shoe Rotation
All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If it feels like everyone you know is gearing up to run a marathon these days, you’re not alone. Tricked-out performance sneakers are red-hot right now, favored by your buddy training for his first 10K, sure, but also by style-savvy folks whose idea of a workout mostly involves hoofing it to Supreme in between smoke breaks. Sneakers like Asics’ Gel-Kayano 14 and New Balance’s 2002R have helped usher in a renewed sense of appreciation for chunky, aughts-indebted running silhouettes, and every brand with an R&D department and a budget for cinematic training montages is champing at the bit to get in on the action. But latest offensive in the running shoe wars comes from a duo of familiar names: Adidas, the German sportswear giant with a knack for reimagining the look of the sneaker landscape, and Salomon, the French alpinists behind some of the slickest trail-ready kicks on the market.
hypebeast.com
The Air Jordan 1 Elevate High Appears in an OG Black and White Color Scheme
Jordan Brand’s new Air Jordan 1 Elevate High is an “elevated” take on Michael Jordan’s first signature sneaker — literally with its thick midsole, figuratively … well, that’s up to the viewer. The silhouette’s only recently been unveiled, but unlike past hybrids, which tend to take on wild color schemes, it’s stuck to a diet of classically-styled makeups. A “Varsity Red” makeup made the rounds earlier this month, and now we’ve been given a look at a crispy black and white colorway.
