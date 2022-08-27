Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart Re-Opening Called “Problematic” Due to FireJoel EisenbergPeachtree City, GA
Free Senior Preview Coming to Marietta's North Georgia State Fair on Sept. 22, with Special Events for Attendees 55+DeanLandMarietta, GA
Kimball International hosted "Ignite Your Senses"ServingLooksATLAtlanta, GA
New 1950s themed Adult day care facility opens in Sandy SpringsMalika BowlingSandy Springs, GA
Get Your Passports to Travel the World at Two Cobb LibrariesDeanLandCobb County, GA
Related
Complex
Black Men, Get Your Mind Right
Being Black is truly a soulful, eye-opening, and enriching experience. But behind all the #BlackExcellence, #BlackGirlMagic, #BlackBoyJoy tags, TikToks, and beautifully shot images, there are often struggles that most don’t see because they’re blurred by social media filters. The last several years have been stressful for all of...
Efforts grow to fix 'real shortage' of Black social workers
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's a job filled with service and heart: social work.More and more are entering the profession, but how many newcomers are - or will be - Black?Morning Insider Lauren Victory takes us inside allegations of racism in the social work licensing process. Trauma therapist Cassie Walker spends a lot of time in their home office with lights, a camera, and a lot of teletherapy action with their practice, Intersections Center for Complex Healing."There's a real shortage of people who look like me, serving people who look like me," said Walker, who identifies as Black and Queer. Recently...
Texas megachurch pastor steps down for sending ‘unwise’ Instagram messages to woman
The pastor of a megachurch in the Dallas-Fort Worth area has stepped down after he was confronted over inappropriate messages between himself and a woman who was not his wife over Instagram. Matt Chandler, the lead pastor at The Village Church in Flower Mound, Texas, announced his departure on Sunday, telling his congregants that the messages were not "romantic or sexual" but rather that the "frequency and familiarity" of the interactions — including what he called "crude jokes" that were "unbefitting" of someone in his position — were driving his decision to step down. He said that elders in his...
Black Therapist Fired After Urging Black Men To Seek Therapy on TikTok
Cleveland-based mental health therapist Shabree Rawls went viral for a passionate message urging Black men to seek therapy and learn to expand their “emotional vocabulary.” And soon after things started to spiral. In her first two-minute clip, Rawls said, “It’s so your life can be easier. Don’t you want to be able to communicate with […] The post Black Therapist Fired After Urging Black Men To Seek Therapy on TikTok appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Black Female Accountant Featured in Forbes Magazine Twice For Helping to Grow 1,000 Minority-Owned Businesses
For more than 20 years, Robin Boyd, founder and CEO of Essential Accounting Consultants based in Cleveland, Ohio, has been transforming Black-owned businesses into million-dollar enterprises by helping them implement tax strategies that corporations utilized to accelerate business growth. Since corporations have tax attorneys and accountants on staff, they are...
College GOP Group Slammed for Inviting White Nationalist to Campus
A student political group, College Republicans United, has reportedly invited self-described “white advocate” Jared Taylor to speak at Arizona State University on Sept. 2. He founded the white nationalist group New Century Foundation and its American Renaissance magazine, which has a website that includes “large amounts of racist agit-prop, community blog posts and all white dating sites” as well as “advertisements for a slew of racist literature such as ‘The Blackening of Europe: Immigration, Islam & The Migrant Crisis,’ ‘White Identity Politics,’ or ‘A Dissident's Guide to Black and Africa,’” ASU’s student newspaper said. A university spokesperson said that registered student groups are allowed to invite speakers, and such an invitation “does not in any way imply university endorsement.”Read it at Northeast Valley News
The Black Girls Social Club: A Safe Space For Black Women To Foster Healthy Relationships
Created by Carmen Jones in 2019, the Black Girls Social Club has become one of the fastest-growing international organizations for Black women. The post The Black Girls Social Club: A Safe Space For Black Women To Foster Healthy Relationships appeared first on NewsOne.
Elle
Black Beauty Boys Are Broadening the Pathway to Inclusive Beauty
Pharrell Williams appears to have skin carved out of marble, the work of Michelangelo. himself. He is blemishless, smooth, and poreless. And for a long time, the unofficial face of the Fountain of Youth was shockingly skincare routine-less. “Skincare was not really a priority” for much of his life, he told ELLE.com. It helps to have good friends, though. Luckily, Pharrell knows the right people: "Before I ever started to think about skincare, I vividly remember Naomi Campbell telling me years ago that I needed to step it up and start thinking about taking care of my skin," he said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why Black designer Nichole Lynel is popular
Nichole Lynel is the CEO, author, and fashion designer of Nichole Lynel The Label. Inspired by the fashion-forward women in her family, Lynel took it upon herself to create a unique lane of style for other women to partake in. Lynel chats with rolling out to discuss her upcoming fall...
HBCU enrollment up significantly since 2020
The rapid enrollment rise at HBCUs in the past couple of years can be traced to several seismic sociopolitical and historical occurrences. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, “the percentage of Black students enrolled at HBCUs fell from 18 percent in 1976 to 8 percent in 2014 and then increased to 9 percent in 2020.”
Here’s Why August 28 Is A Major Date In Black History
The importance of the calendar date August 28 in the context of Black history in the United States gets underscored on an annual basis, and this year is no different. The post Here’s Why August 28 Is A Major Date In Black History appeared first on NewsOne.
Vast Majority Of Americans Prefer Music During Study Time
If picking a playlist was your first step when studying, you’re more likely to have had a high-grade point average, according to new research. The survey of 2,000 Americans looked at the tie between music and study habits and found those who play music were likelier to have a grade point average above 3.2 – 84 percent vs. 78 percent.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Shaunna J. Edwards and Alyson Richman discuss the novel ‘The Thread Collectors’
Shaunna J. Edwards and Alyson Richman are the co-authors of the novel The Thread Collectors, which is a story of two women who risk everything for love and freedom during the atrocities of the Civil War. Their paths converge in New Orleans, where an unexpected encounter leads them to discover that even the most delicate threads can be a lifeline.
Billboard
Kodak Black Gives Water to Help Haiti & Bhad Bhabie Helps Kids Pay For School | Billboard News
These rappers are giving back! Kodak Black helps give water to Haiti amid the gang violence and Bhad Bhabie is starting a charity to help kids pay for school.
Jack Daniel’s invests in Black business owners in DC
Jack Daniel’s hosted its Black business investment program, “New Beginnings, Make It Count,” in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 22. The panel included Munson Steed, Kevin “Scooty” Hallums, Tiaa B. Rutherford, Paul Winestock and Keem Hughley. Jack Daniel’s whiskey brands Tennessee Honey, Tennessee Apple, and Tennessee Fire are awarding $40K in cash to five selected grant recipients who meet the competition’s eligibility and requirements.
rolling out
Atlanta, GA
108K+
Followers
7K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political Newshttps://rollingout.com/
Comments / 1