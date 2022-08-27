Melanie Mendez-Gonzalez is no stranger to interviews. The writer and host has spent years conducting in-depth interviews with Laitna leaders from around the country as part of her blog, Que Means What. There, Mendez-Gonzalez explores Latinidad through the lens of leadership, family and pop culture. Starting this fall, she’ll be taking those interviews to television as host of KLRN’s ¡SALUD!, interviewing Latinas in prominent leadership roles from around the country. At the center of it all is her desire to tell the stories of Latina leaders from the perspective of a Latina leader herself. “If we don’t tell those stories, we leave it to other people to tell the stories, and it’s better if it comes from our perspective, in our own words, allowing these women to share what they want to share,” she says. Here, she chats about the new-to-her KLRN show, which airs at 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays starting Sept. 8.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO