Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Elon Musk Wants to Connect Two Texas Cities with the HyperloopTom HandyAustin, TX
Police investigating San Antonio high school football teamAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
The 3 richest people in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Elon Musk suggests a tunnel between Austin and San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Alamo Heights varsity football side rocked by suspensions over hazing incidentAsh JurbergAlamo Heights, TX
Related
KSAT 12
San Antonio Country Music Festival is coming to the South Side
SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses. The first-ever San Antonio Country Music Festival is coming...
sanantoniothingstodo.com
MODEST MOUSE LIVE
If you like alternative music, don’t miss out on the iconic band Modest Mouse. A special guest is The Cribs. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly updates to Things to do in San Antonio this Week, Things to do in San Antonio this Weekend, & Things to do in San Antonio with Kids this Weekend.
KSAT 12
Get to know the new reporter coming to KSAT, Allysa Cole
KSAT 12 is adding a new member to its news team in September. 📺. Allysa Cole is making her move to San Antonio from the Rio Grande Valley where she has spent years delivering critical news reports in the South Texas region. I’ve enjoyed getting to know her ahead of...
sanantoniothingstodo.com
FORD PARADE OF LIGHTS
Each year, the San Antonio River Walk fills with ten long boats that float lanterns down the River. It’s free to enjoy and a beautiful sight to see!. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly updates to Things to do in San Antonio this Week, Things to do in San Antonio this Weekend, & Things to do in San Antonio with Kids this Weekend.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dailytrib.com
BRUSH WITH FAME: They were ‘there for a good time’ with George Strait
Sometimes a brush with fame takes a little more than luck. Catherine and Ken Shaw of Buchanan Dam upped their chances of rubbing elbows with a couple of famous and oh-so-talented country music artists in 1995 when they were given backstage passes to a Labor Day weekend show at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Two marquee names — George Strait and Vince Gill — were on the bill.
Beloved San Antonio burger chain flips into the suburbs with new location
Get your taste buds ready: Burger Boy’s sixth location in the San Antonio area is opening August 31 in Live Oak. The new restaurant is at 8060 Pat Booker Rd., between Loop 1604 and I-35. It’ll be open 10:30 am-11 pm Sunday through Thursday and 10:30 am-midnight Friday and Saturday. Dine-in and drive-thru options are available.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
San Antonio teen accused of attacking women set to be in court
San Antonio teen accused of attacking women set to be in court. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. 17-year-old Justyn Curl is set to be tried...
Austin-San Antonio is the ‘next great U.S. metroplex,’ says Austin mayor
Look out, Dallas-Fort Worth. Austin Mayor Steve Adler wants Austin-San Antonio to become the “next great U.S. metroplex.” Experts believe we’re already well on our way toward that status. In his last State of the City address as Austin’s mayor on August 25, Adler touched on the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Giant Lanterns Will Soon Illuminate This Iconic Texas Destination
The event is free and family-friendly.
San Antonio movie theaters to sell $3 tickets this Saturday in celebration of National Cinema Day
The promotion comes as movie theaters struggle to recover from the pandemic and the rise of streaming services.
Advocates asking city council for funds for public bus route between San Antonio and Austin
The $1.5 million public transportation proposal comes as billionaire Elon Musk calls for pricy tunnels connecting the two fast-growing cities.
Here are all the Spirit Halloween stores in San Antonio so far
Did you know Spirit started as a women's clothing store?
IN THIS ARTICLE
sanantoniomag.com
Melanie Mendez-Gonzalez is Telling Her Story—and Yours
Melanie Mendez-Gonzalez is no stranger to interviews. The writer and host has spent years conducting in-depth interviews with Laitna leaders from around the country as part of her blog, Que Means What. There, Mendez-Gonzalez explores Latinidad through the lens of leadership, family and pop culture. Starting this fall, she’ll be taking those interviews to television as host of KLRN’s ¡SALUD!, interviewing Latinas in prominent leadership roles from around the country. At the center of it all is her desire to tell the stories of Latina leaders from the perspective of a Latina leader herself. “If we don’t tell those stories, we leave it to other people to tell the stories, and it’s better if it comes from our perspective, in our own words, allowing these women to share what they want to share,” she says. Here, she chats about the new-to-her KLRN show, which airs at 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays starting Sept. 8.
dailyadvent.com
Census director is a Chicano who photographed bands at SXSW and used tortilla dough to fish
Anjali Nair / NBC News; Getty Images; Family photos SAN ANTONIO — As a young boy, Robert Santos would snatch bits of his mom's tortilla masa (dough) and use it instead of worms to fish at Woodlawn Lake, near his family's home here. Later on, when he saw photographers shooting photos of bands...
Humanitarian duo behind San Antonio's Folklores Coffee asking for help after car accident
Mayor Ron Nirenberg and the State of Texas have recognized the couple for their work feeding the elderly and underprivileged.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
LABOR DAY ARTISAN SHOW
Shop over 40 vendors that will feature pottery, jewelry, and other handmade goods. These holiday theme markets are always a great chance to find gems!. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly updates to Things to do in San Antonio this Week, Things to do in San Antonio this Weekend, & Things to do in San Antonio with Kids this Weekend.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Guess the rent of this updated home in San Antonio's Dignowity Hill
How much should you pay for a nice deck?
MySanAntonio
Women in Auto: April Ancira
Someone growing up in an automotive family might seem to be destined for a career in the industry, and that’s how it turned out for April Ancira – even though she initially had plans to go a different route. One of the five daughters of San Antonio auto...
First Look: Anticipated San Antonio restaurant Carriqui delivers well-executed fare, stylish vibes
Although the building languished in development limbo for years, this first exposure to the restaurant's new look and culinary offerings suggests it's been worth the wait.
Report: Austin's El Arroyo plans to expand across Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — One of Austin's most famous restaurants is planning to expand across the Lone Star State. According to a report from MySA.com, Tex-Mex restaurant El Arroyo plans to open multiple Texas locations. The first location outside of Austin will open in New Braunfels, Texas. The restaurant's owners...
Comments / 0