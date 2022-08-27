ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSAT 12

San Antonio Country Music Festival is coming to the South Side

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses. The first-ever San Antonio Country Music Festival is coming...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniothingstodo.com

MODEST MOUSE LIVE

If you like alternative music, don’t miss out on the iconic band Modest Mouse. A special guest is The Cribs. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly updates to Things to do in San Antonio this Week, Things to do in San Antonio this Weekend, & Things to do in San Antonio with Kids this Weekend.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Get to know the new reporter coming to KSAT, Allysa Cole

KSAT 12 is adding a new member to its news team in September. 📺. Allysa Cole is making her move to San Antonio from the Rio Grande Valley where she has spent years delivering critical news reports in the South Texas region. I’ve enjoyed getting to know her ahead of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniothingstodo.com

FORD PARADE OF LIGHTS

Each year, the San Antonio River Walk fills with ten long boats that float lanterns down the River. It’s free to enjoy and a beautiful sight to see!. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly updates to Things to do in San Antonio this Week, Things to do in San Antonio this Weekend, & Things to do in San Antonio with Kids this Weekend.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
San Antonio, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
dailytrib.com

BRUSH WITH FAME: They were ‘there for a good time’ with George Strait

Sometimes a brush with fame takes a little more than luck. Catherine and Ken Shaw of Buchanan Dam upped their chances of rubbing elbows with a couple of famous and oh-so-talented country music artists in 1995 when they were given backstage passes to a Labor Day weekend show at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Two marquee names — George Strait and Vince Gill — were on the bill.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

San Antonio teen accused of attacking women set to be in court

San Antonio teen accused of attacking women set to be in court. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. 17-year-old Justyn Curl is set to be tried...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Selena
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Autism Spectrum#Songwriting#Performing#Musical Theater#Mental Health#Magik Theatre San Antonio
sanantoniomag.com

Melanie Mendez-Gonzalez is Telling Her Story—and Yours

Melanie Mendez-Gonzalez is no stranger to interviews. The writer and host has spent years conducting in-depth interviews with Laitna leaders from around the country as part of her blog, Que Means What. There, Mendez-Gonzalez explores Latinidad through the lens of leadership, family and pop culture. Starting this fall, she’ll be taking those interviews to television as host of KLRN’s ¡SALUD!, interviewing Latinas in prominent leadership roles from around the country. At the center of it all is her desire to tell the stories of Latina leaders from the perspective of a Latina leader herself. “If we don’t tell those stories, we leave it to other people to tell the stories, and it’s better if it comes from our perspective, in our own words, allowing these women to share what they want to share,” she says. Here, she chats about the new-to-her KLRN show, which airs at 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays starting Sept. 8.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniothingstodo.com

LABOR DAY ARTISAN SHOW

Shop over 40 vendors that will feature pottery, jewelry, and other handmade goods. These holiday theme markets are always a great chance to find gems!. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly updates to Things to do in San Antonio this Week, Things to do in San Antonio this Weekend, & Things to do in San Antonio with Kids this Weekend.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
MySanAntonio

Women in Auto: April Ancira

Someone growing up in an automotive family might seem to be destined for a career in the industry, and that’s how it turned out for April Ancira – even though she initially had plans to go a different route. One of the five daughters of San Antonio auto...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KVUE

Report: Austin's El Arroyo plans to expand across Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — One of Austin's most famous restaurants is planning to expand across the Lone Star State. According to a report from MySA.com, Tex-Mex restaurant El Arroyo plans to open multiple Texas locations. The first location outside of Austin will open in New Braunfels, Texas. The restaurant's owners...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy