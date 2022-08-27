ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, IL

KWQC

Drought conditions affecting southeast Iowa and west central Illinois

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - While most locations in the TV6 viewing area have received seasonable rainfall this summer, southeast Iowa and west central Illinois have moderate drought conditions. The latest Drought Monitor released on August 25 has abnormally dry to moderate drought locations in southern Iowa and west central...
BURLINGTON, IA
khqa.com

Viewers' storm video and pictures

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — KHQA viewers have been sending in photos and videos of Monday night's storm that rumbled into the Tri-States early in the evening. SUBMIT your storm pics and video here.
QUINCY, IL
KOEL 950 AM

Eastern Iowa Plant With Wastewater Violations Closes Permanently

Eastern Iowa is losing an employer. According to Mississippi Valley Publishing, ADM, an American multinational food processing and commodity trading corporation is closing its doors in Keokuk Iowa. As of right now, it is uncertain how many employees will be affected by the closure. The article says that officials from...
KEOKUK, IA
tspr.org

Pritzker in Macomb: ‘Hate has no home in Illinois’

Governor J.B. Pritzker rallied the party faithful during a campaign stop in western Illinois over the weekend. The Democrat called this fall’s election an opportunity and a challenge. An enthusiastic crowd greeted the governor at the McDonough County Democratic Coalition's campaign headquarters in downtown Macomb. During a brief speech,...
MACOMB, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Thomas Earl Lawless

Thomas Earl Lawless, 87, of Quincy, IL, passed away at 8:51 pm Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at The Church of St. Peter in Quincy. Father Zachary Samples will officiate. Burial will follow at Holy Rosary Cemetery in Monroe City, MO.
QUINCY, IL
KICK AM 1530

Ribfest and Wings 2022 is back in Palmyra

The Hannibal Free Clinic's 2022 Ribfest and Wings is back in Palmyra, and you won't want to miss your chance to try all the wings and mouthwatering ribs you can. And the best part is that it supports a great local organization!. The 2022 Ribfest and Wings hosted by the...
PALMYRA, MO
khqa.com

4 injured in Marion County crash

MARION COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — Four people are injured following a four-vehicle crash in Marion County, Missouri. It happened at 2:30 p.m. Monday on Missouri Highway 6, one mile west of Taylor. Three of the vehicles were stopped in a construction zone when a fourth vehicle crashed into one...
MARION COUNTY, MO
Pen City Current

Benjamin added to LCEDG staff

Now that I'm retired - kinda -, I thought it was a great fit for me. I am very passionate about this work.”. Dr. Weiss brings extensive college experience to CAC. The high school students of Lee County are the lifeblood of the county, and we would no longer have viable communities if they continue to leave in droves.”
LEE COUNTY, IA
muddyrivernews.com

New endurance-style race set for Sept. 4 at Bob Mays Park to raise money for St. Jude

QUINCY — A new kind of running event is coming to Quincy. The St. Jude Runs – Kilometers for Kids event is an endurance-style run set for 6:30-10:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, at Bob Mays Park. Runners can choose to run a solo 10 x 5K, a 2-person relay 10 x 5K, or a traditional 5K. The 10 x 5K events begin at 7 a.m., with the 5K at 10 a.m. Registration is open until 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3.
QUINCY, IL
Memphis Democrat

What’s Going On?

Hospital Board Holds Secret Meeting Ahead of Terminations. Worry Over Possible Closure Consumes Elected Officials. Scotland County, MO The Scotland County Hospital District Board of Directors hosted a series of closed session meetings in August during which three hospital administrators were allegedly terminated by the board, a new lawyer was allegedly hired along with a new Chief Financial Officer.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, MO
Nominations for 2023 Business Hall of Fame must be submitted by Sept. 12

QUINCY — The Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for the Class of 2023 Business Hall of Fame through Sept. 12. Nominees should be business leaders who have laid the foundation for innovation with strong work ethic, sound financial principles and vision that will serve the Quincy area for generations.
QUINCY, IL
kjfmradio.com

1862 skirmish brought Civil War to Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Mo. — Following is the first of a two-part series by contributing writer Brent Engel of Louisiana. They were outnumbered more than four to one. And yet, a tiny band of Union militia and local residents held off a swarm of Confederates led by two of Northeast Missouri’s most successful rebel guerillas.
PIKE COUNTY, MO
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Aug. 28, 2022

Terry L Nunn, 41, 1231 Werner St, Peace Disturbance at 1231 Werner St. NTA 109. Vikki L Kirsch, 72, 3004 Lincocln Hill SE, Failed to Yield Stop Sign at S 10th St and Jefferson St. PTC 168. Jason A Priest, 50, Quincy, was arrested for disorderly conduct on 08/13/22 at...
QUINCY, IL
msn.com

Gov. Pritzker rallies supporters in Macomb

Gov. Pritzker and Lt. Gov. Stratton visited Macomb this afternoon. Both Pritzker and Stratton spoke in front of supporters and rallied them ahead of the 2022 Midterm elections. Pritzker discussed the states budget, infrastructure projects, primary and higher education and his goal of hoping to pass a Worker's Rights Act.
MACOMB, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Brown County Sheriff’s Department blotter for Aug. 22-28, 2022

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office reports the following activity:. On 08/28/2022 at 11:32 AM Tammy L. Lewis of Mt. Sterling struck a deer in the roadway on CR 700 E. St. No injuries were reported, and damage to the vehicle was over $1500. TRAFFIC CITATIONS:. On 08/22/2022 at 06:14...
BROWN COUNTY, IL

