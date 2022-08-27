Read full article on original website
This Hamilton, IL Airbnb Has Mississippi River and Orchard Views
There's nothing quite like falling asleep when you have the Mississippi River nearby. If that's also on your list of "things you'd like to experience on a getaway", I found a place in Hamilton, Illinois that offers that and also an orchard view. I found this Riverview Orchard hosted by...
KWQC
Drought conditions affecting southeast Iowa and west central Illinois
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - While most locations in the TV6 viewing area have received seasonable rainfall this summer, southeast Iowa and west central Illinois have moderate drought conditions. The latest Drought Monitor released on August 25 has abnormally dry to moderate drought locations in southern Iowa and west central...
khqa.com
Viewers' storm video and pictures
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — KHQA viewers have been sending in photos and videos of Monday night's storm that rumbled into the Tri-States early in the evening. SUBMIT your storm pics and video here.
tspr.org
A changing of the guard at the McDonough County Courthouse
Kim Wilson started out as a bookkeeper in the McDonough County circuit clerk’s office in 1987. She worked her way up through the ranks and was first elected circuit clerk in 2004. Now, 18 years later, Wilson said it is time to step down to be with family. Her...
Eastern Iowa Plant With Wastewater Violations Closes Permanently
Eastern Iowa is losing an employer. According to Mississippi Valley Publishing, ADM, an American multinational food processing and commodity trading corporation is closing its doors in Keokuk Iowa. As of right now, it is uncertain how many employees will be affected by the closure. The article says that officials from...
tspr.org
Pritzker in Macomb: ‘Hate has no home in Illinois’
Governor J.B. Pritzker rallied the party faithful during a campaign stop in western Illinois over the weekend. The Democrat called this fall’s election an opportunity and a challenge. An enthusiastic crowd greeted the governor at the McDonough County Democratic Coalition's campaign headquarters in downtown Macomb. During a brief speech,...
muddyrivernews.com
Thomas Earl Lawless
Thomas Earl Lawless, 87, of Quincy, IL, passed away at 8:51 pm Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at The Church of St. Peter in Quincy. Father Zachary Samples will officiate. Burial will follow at Holy Rosary Cemetery in Monroe City, MO.
Ribfest and Wings 2022 is back in Palmyra
The Hannibal Free Clinic's 2022 Ribfest and Wings is back in Palmyra, and you won't want to miss your chance to try all the wings and mouthwatering ribs you can. And the best part is that it supports a great local organization!. The 2022 Ribfest and Wings hosted by the...
khqa.com
4 injured in Marion County crash
MARION COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — Four people are injured following a four-vehicle crash in Marion County, Missouri. It happened at 2:30 p.m. Monday on Missouri Highway 6, one mile west of Taylor. Three of the vehicles were stopped in a construction zone when a fourth vehicle crashed into one...
Pen City Current
Benjamin added to LCEDG staff
Now that I'm retired - kinda -, I thought it was a great fit for me. I am very passionate about this work.”. Dr. Weiss brings extensive college experience to CAC. The high school students of Lee County are the lifeblood of the county, and we would no longer have viable communities if they continue to leave in droves.”
muddyrivernews.com
New endurance-style race set for Sept. 4 at Bob Mays Park to raise money for St. Jude
QUINCY — A new kind of running event is coming to Quincy. The St. Jude Runs – Kilometers for Kids event is an endurance-style run set for 6:30-10:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, at Bob Mays Park. Runners can choose to run a solo 10 x 5K, a 2-person relay 10 x 5K, or a traditional 5K. The 10 x 5K events begin at 7 a.m., with the 5K at 10 a.m. Registration is open until 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3.
Memphis Democrat
What’s Going On?
Hospital Board Holds Secret Meeting Ahead of Terminations. Worry Over Possible Closure Consumes Elected Officials. Scotland County, MO The Scotland County Hospital District Board of Directors hosted a series of closed session meetings in August during which three hospital administrators were allegedly terminated by the board, a new lawyer was allegedly hired along with a new Chief Financial Officer.
muddyrivernews.com
Nominations for 2023 Business Hall of Fame must be submitted by Sept. 12
QUINCY — The Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for the Class of 2023 Business Hall of Fame through Sept. 12. Nominees should be business leaders who have laid the foundation for innovation with strong work ethic, sound financial principles and vision that will serve the Quincy area for generations.
kjfmradio.com
1862 skirmish brought Civil War to Pike County
PIKE COUNTY, Mo. — Following is the first of a two-part series by contributing writer Brent Engel of Louisiana. They were outnumbered more than four to one. And yet, a tiny band of Union militia and local residents held off a swarm of Confederates led by two of Northeast Missouri’s most successful rebel guerillas.
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Aug. 28, 2022
Terry L Nunn, 41, 1231 Werner St, Peace Disturbance at 1231 Werner St. NTA 109. Vikki L Kirsch, 72, 3004 Lincocln Hill SE, Failed to Yield Stop Sign at S 10th St and Jefferson St. PTC 168. Jason A Priest, 50, Quincy, was arrested for disorderly conduct on 08/13/22 at...
msn.com
Gov. Pritzker rallies supporters in Macomb
Gov. Pritzker and Lt. Gov. Stratton visited Macomb this afternoon. Both Pritzker and Stratton spoke in front of supporters and rallied them ahead of the 2022 Midterm elections. Pritzker discussed the states budget, infrastructure projects, primary and higher education and his goal of hoping to pass a Worker's Rights Act.
muddyrivernews.com
Brown County Sheriff’s Department blotter for Aug. 22-28, 2022
The Brown County Sheriff’s Office reports the following activity:. On 08/28/2022 at 11:32 AM Tammy L. Lewis of Mt. Sterling struck a deer in the roadway on CR 700 E. St. No injuries were reported, and damage to the vehicle was over $1500. TRAFFIC CITATIONS:. On 08/22/2022 at 06:14...
muddyrivernews.com
Reports of marina’s death may be greatly exaggerated as commissioners, boaters to meet Tuesday
QUINCY — When August started, the Art Keller Marina seemed destined to die a slow death during the next year. As August nears an end, boaters and members of the Quincy Park Board appear to be working toward extending the marina’s life for years to come. John Frankenhoff,...
muddyrivernews.com
Cuddle Cat’s fall fundraising event, the ‘Meow Mixer,’ set for Oct. 4 at Rialto in Hannibal
HANNIBAL, Mo. — 4 Paws Veterinary Services and Cuddle Cat Rescue will be the hosts of the Meow Mixer, a fall fundraising event from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the Rialto Banquet Hall, 601 Broadway. The event will consist of a catered meal, silent auction and live entertainment by The Generation Gap.
muddyrivernews.com
‘Behind the Mask: A Night in Barcelona’ to raise funds for Adams County Suicide Prevention Coalition
QUINCY — The Adams County Suicide Prevention Coalition will be the host of “Behind the Mask: A Night in Barcelona” from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 in Dick Brothers Brewery, 929 York. Funds raised will support the prevention efforts undertaken by the coalition. ”The ACSPC...
