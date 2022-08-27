Read full article on original website
Man Charged With Murder After Argument Over BBQ Chicken
The accused killer also allegedly barricaded himself in a house with a kidnapped child before he was arrested.
Man shot by Texas police was arrested 2 days prior on assault, weapons charges
An armed man shot and killed by police in Texas last week had been arrested on assault and weapons charges just two days prior, authorities said. Darrel Glen Hood, 32, was identified by the medical examiner as the man shot and killed by Richland Hills police officers on Friday. Hood...
Video captures moment Ohio kidnapping suspect tries to stab police officer with pen
An Ohio kidnapping suspect tried to stab a police officer with a pen before he was quickly subdued, footage of the jailhouse attack revealed on Thursday. Reid Duran, 35, had agreed to be questioned on Monday after police encountered him at St. Brigid Catholic School in Xenia, about 15 miles east of downtown Dayton, and he was taken to an interview room at the Xenia Justice Center, officials said.
A former Arizona police officer is indicted in the shooting death of a man in a wheelchair
An Arizona grand jury indicted a former police officer on a manslaughter charge in the shooting death last year of a man who was in a motorized wheelchair, officials said Thursday.
Rapper Dirty Tay Arrested For Allegedly Shooting A Three-Year-Old
Rapper Dirty Tay, born Kentavious Wright, has been arrested for the shooting of a 3-year-old and his father. According to Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the 24-year-old was taken into custody during a traffic stop on Aug. 19. He was booked into the Fulton County Jail after being accused of an Aug. 3 shooting that resulted in a 3-year-old being injured. The incident reportedly occurred after the father was leaving Off The Hook barbershop in Atlanta, Georgia, according to police.
26 alleged gang members indicted for numerous celebrity home invasions
On Aug. 29, the Fulton County District Attorney’s office reported that they indicted 26 people who carried out a series of robberies at celebrity’s homes. The indictment says that most people named are a part of a gang involved in home invasions that target both celebrity and non-celebrity homes in metro Atlanta. Mariah Carey, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley, Atlanta United player Brad Guzan, and “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Marlo Hampton were four of the alleged victims targeted.
Corrections Officer's 'Disgusting' Breonna Taylor Reference Prompts Firing
The officer was fired for mocking Breonna Taylor's death the same week a former police detective pleaded guilty to her role in the incident.
Fetty Wap Pleads Guilty to Serious Charge
Fetty Wap is facing a minimum five-year prison sentence. The "Trap Queen" rapper has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substances at the federal courthouse in Central Islip on Long Island. The plea comes after he was arrested in Oct. 2021 for his reported involvement in a nationwide drug trafficking ring. At the hearing, U.S. Magistrate Judge Steven Locke decided such after prosecutors said that the 31-year-old threatened to kill a man during a FaceTime call in 2021. That threat violated the terms of his pretrial release in the case.
Lil Wayne Allegedly Assaulted His Assistant
A former assistant is accusing Lil Wayne of assault. Andrew Williams has sued the "A Milli" rapper, Young Money Entertainment and a company called Signature Flight Support for unspecified damages, alleging he was struck in the jaw during a dispute aboard Wayne's private jet. HipHopDX reports he accuses the defendants of assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, wrongful termination, and negligence. The alleged incident in question happened on June 10 when Williams booked Wayne a private plane. While boarded, Wayne reportedly began arguing with the pilot, and Williams felt he had to intervene in the conflict before it turned physical. Wayne is said to have become upset over Williams stepping in, turned to him, and allegedly connected a punch to his jaw. "The combination of a closed fist and the numerous rings and large jewelry on the hands of [Wayne] caused great harm to [Williams]," the court docs note.
Video of Texas pastor traveling with migrants
Pastor Gavin Rogers, from San Antonio, Texas, wanted to know what migrants were facing as they traveled toward the US-Mexico border. So he joined them.
