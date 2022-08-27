A former assistant is accusing Lil Wayne of assault. Andrew Williams has sued the "A Milli" rapper, Young Money Entertainment and a company called Signature Flight Support for unspecified damages, alleging he was struck in the jaw during a dispute aboard Wayne's private jet. HipHopDX reports he accuses the defendants of assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, wrongful termination, and negligence. The alleged incident in question happened on June 10 when Williams booked Wayne a private plane. While boarded, Wayne reportedly began arguing with the pilot, and Williams felt he had to intervene in the conflict before it turned physical. Wayne is said to have become upset over Williams stepping in, turned to him, and allegedly connected a punch to his jaw. "The combination of a closed fist and the numerous rings and large jewelry on the hands of [Wayne] caused great harm to [Williams]," the court docs note.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO