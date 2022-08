It was July of 2010 when something took place that shook up the NBA world forever. That was, of course, the Big 3 of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh teaming up in Miami, which would alter the course of NBA history forever. It was a monumental moment that set the Heat on the path of domination, and while it didn't last for as long as everyone thought it would at the time, they still went down as one of the best teams ever.

