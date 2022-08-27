People waiting for a tell-all documentary on “Weird Al” Yankovic will have to wait longer, because Al’s new biopic is just as satirical as his songs. Weird: The Al Yankovic Story stars Daniel Radcliffe as the titular parody artist in a parody of his life. Although it’s marketed as an “untold true story,” Weird shows Al drinking alcohol and doing drugs despite having abstained from both, being extremely difficult to work with despite having a glowing reputation, and embarking on a torrid affair with Madonna despite no sexual relationship existing between the two (that we know of). By fabricating all of those conflicts, the movie mocks melodramatic musician biopics. It’s written by Weird Al, so did you really expect anything else?

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 HOURS AGO