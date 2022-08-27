ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

‘WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story’ trailer gets compared to another 2007 musical biopic parody

The highly-anticipated trailer for the Roku Channel’s upcoming WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story dropped on Monday. But if anyone was actually expecting a straightforward biopic about the life and times of the recording artist known as “Weird Al” Yankovic, the trailer sets the tone pretty quickly. And in doing so, has fans drawing comparisons to another cult beloved musical biopic parody.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A new Stephen King adaptation is coming to Netflix this October

A piece of Stephen King‘s writing getting adapted for the screen has effectively become life’s third certainty at this rate; indeed, the Steven King adaptation train has been full speed ahead for almost fifty years now, having kicked off with 1976’s Carrie all the way up to Firestarter just a few months ago.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Mark Wahlberg
Person
Bryan Cranston
Person
Kevin Hart
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Harry Potter’ fans are still mad that the Malfoys got away with everything

At the end of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, all the good guys got their happy ending while the Death Eaters and Voldemort’s failed their mission. However, 11 years have passed since the film was released and not everyone is happy with the final outcome. They believed it was unfair that the Malfoy family got away with their wrongdoings.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Johnny Depp makes first major public appearance in months at the 2022 MTV VMAs

Johnny Depp has re-emerged from the depths following his very public defamation trial, with the star making a shock appearance at the 2022 MTV VMAs, frankly out of nowhere. Months on from the trial which took over the entire English-speaking world and sparked countless discussions online, Depp has returned to the limelight in a bizarre appearance at the 2022 VMAs, following speculation he’d pop up at some stage during the proceedings.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Stand Up Comedy#Film Star#French#American
wegotthiscovered.com

Johnny Depp’s shock appearance at the 2022 VMAs sends the internet into meltdown

Like a bat outta hell, Johnny Depp has been dropped back into the public eye with a bizarre appearance at the VMAs 2022 as an astronaut. You’d be forgiven for wondering why on Earth a certain Johnny Depp was anywhere near the VMAs, but frankly, in the year we’re in, is anything surprising? Depp’s appearance was heavily speculated upon in the days and hours leading up to the awards ceremony, and now it’s finally here, the internet has some strong opinions.
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Fans have thoughts after Sydney Sweeney calls reactions to her mom’s 60th birthday bash ‘assumptions’

What could possibly go wrong if a celebrity celebrates their mother’s 60th birthday? In a perfect world, nothing, but seeing that we live in the highly chaotic 21st century, controversies are just around every corner. That is exactly what Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney is facing after posting pictures of the “Make 60 Great Again” party she hosted for her mom that attracted some very strong reactions. What has further fueled the ongoing debate is the actress calling the reactions unnecessarily “wild” and nothing more than baseless assumptions.
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Coraline’ director reveals how he convinced Jordan Peele to join him for new Netflix horror-comedy

This fall, Harry Selick of The Nightmare before Christmas, James and the Giant Peach, and Coraline fame is back with Wendell & Wild on Netflix. The project reunites Jordan Peele with Keegan-Michael Key, and while Peele has mostly been directing in recent years, he heard of the project before Get Out was released, and now, Selick says the pages convinced him to sign on.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wegotthiscovered.com

Where can you stream ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ and is it free?

People waiting for a tell-all documentary on “Weird Al” Yankovic will have to wait longer, because Al’s new biopic is just as satirical as his songs. Weird: The Al Yankovic Story stars Daniel Radcliffe as the titular parody artist in a parody of his life. Although it’s marketed as an “untold true story,” Weird shows Al drinking alcohol and doing drugs despite having abstained from both, being extremely difficult to work with despite having a glowing reputation, and embarking on a torrid affair with Madonna despite no sexual relationship existing between the two (that we know of). By fabricating all of those conflicts, the movie mocks melodramatic musician biopics. It’s written by Weird Al, so did you really expect anything else?
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Fans agree on the classic Marvel character they never want to see in the MCU

The upcoming arrival of the X-Men in the MCU opens the door to so many exciting new opportunities for the franchise. Soon, comic book fans will finally be able to see the Children of the Atom exist alongside the wider Marvel universe on the big screen. While folks are ready to embrace new versions of Wolverine, Cyclops, Storm, and the like, there’s one member of the mutant super-team that most seem happy to have seen the last of in the movies. Sorry, Jean Grey, looks like you’re out the gang.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

New Netflix comedy series laughs its way to perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes

Critics and audiences are falling in love with Netflix’s newest comedy, Mo. After debuting last week, the series has garnered an impressive 100 percent critical score on Rotten Tomatoes. Likewise, audiences have made it officially Fresh with 93 percent positive reviews. As impressive as those scores are, the site...
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

Why did Marvel lie to Jameela Jamil about the size of her role in ‘She-Hulk?’

It’s not every day that a person gets asked to audition for a supervillain role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel Studios’ unprecedented success and astronomical box office numbers have attracted some of Hollywood’s biggest names, most of whom have come clawing at the opportunity to be a part of the next big blockbuster. Well, not Jameela Jamil.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Social media rips into Chris Rock following Nicole Brown Simpson joke

Chris Rock may have stepped away from hosting next year’s Oscars, but he’s currently under fire for extreme insensitivity after likening his slap from Will Smith to the infamous murder of Nicole Brown Simpson. When asked if he was interested in taking on the ceremony again, Rock said...
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

An unpredictable mystery drama has dethroned ‘The Sandman’ on Netflix

The Sandman‘s reign at the top of the Netflix charts is over, with a streaming debutant coming straight for the number one spot. Echoes, starring Mission Impossible alum Michelle Monaghan, has become the series to upend The Sandman’s long reign on top of the charts, with the mystery series skyrocketing past the Neil Gaiman adaptation after just a week. Though it occupied the number two spot as recently as Aug. 28, it’s now well and truly ahead.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Director Taylor Swift wins VMA for her work with pop star Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift, 1/2 of the VMA moment you remember all too well, is back at the 2022 awards show. This time, she’s here as a singer and director. Her magnum opus, the self-directed short film (not mere music video) for “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version),” is nominated five times. Swift is up for Video of the Year, Best Direction, Best Longform Video (a brand new category), Best Editing, and Best Cinematography.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy