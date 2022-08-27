Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
max983.net
Plymouth Man Arrested Following Disturbance
A Plymouth man was arrested Monday afternoon after the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department investigated a disturbance in the 15,000 block of Cook Lake Trail. Police say Marshall County Central Dispatch received a 911 call regarding a disturbance involving two men and a weapon. When the deputy arrived at the scene 49-year-old Todd Arbuckle was placed under arrest. He was later transported to the hospital where he was evaluated by medical staff for his intoxicated state, according to the report.
WANE-TV
Man arrested after standoff in mobile home
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man was arrested Wednesday morning after a short standoff in a mobile home. Police were called around 7:15 a.m. to a home in the 5700 block of Alta Vista Court in the Valley Hills West mobile home park off West Washington Center Road on a report of a domestic disturbance.
95.3 MNC
Missing man located in wooded area off Indiana Toll Road
Troopers with the Indiana State Police and a deputy with the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office located a man that had been reported missing in a wooded area off the Indiana Toll Road near CR 131. Early in the day on Tuesday, Aug. 30, troopers located a red Subaru that...
WWMTCw
POLICE: Dowagiac bus driver fails to stop at intersection leading to early morning crash
The Cass County Sheriff's Office has confirmed a school bus has crashed just outside of the city of Dowagiac. The crash happened at the intersection of Atwood Road and Dewey Lake Street. According to Sheriff Richard Behnke, 40-year-old Benjamin Hoopes was driving the bus with four Dowagiac students and 45-year-old...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc57.com
Elkhart County installs cameras at site of new Consolidated Courts campus
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- Elkhart County has installed three cameras so residents can see the progress of the Consolidated Courts project in real time. “We’re excited that the camera will show residents the progress happening at their new County Courts campus,” said Suzie Weirick, President of Elkhart County Commissioners.
abc57.com
Missing man found alive in wooded area near Toll Road Tuesday night
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - A man who had been reported missing out of Illinois was found alive in a wooded area near the Indiana Toll Road on Tuesday night, according to Indiana State Police. The man, whose name has not been released, was located near the Toll Road and County...
95.3 MNC
Missing Illinois man found near Toll Rd in Elkhart Co.
Tuesday night, a missing man was located in the woods near the Indiana Toll Road in Elkhart County. Indiana State Police Troopers and a deputy from Elkhart County investigated the area near MM102 where a red Subaru had been found abandoned. That’s about a mile east of the Bristol exit.
95.3 MNC
Two injured after Dowagiac Union school bus and truck collide
An adult and a child were injured when a Dowagiac Union School bus collided with a truck. The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, at Atwood Road and Dewey Lake Street. A 40-year-old Dowagiac man was driving the bus. Four Dowagiac students were on board, as was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNDU
Man hurt after tree falls onto pickup truck in Fulton County
FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police say a 22-year-old man was hurt after a tree fell onto his pickup truck Monday afternoon in Fulton County. Officers from the Indiana State Police and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department were called just before 4:15 p.m. to the 9500 block of S. State Road 25. When they arrived, they discovered a tree from the west side of the road had fallen on top of a 2021 Ford F150 Supercrew, trapping the driver.
hometownnewsnow.com
More Light Shed on Alleged Crash by Mayor
(Michigan City, IN) - More details have been reported about an alleged hit-and-run motor vehicle crash by the mayor of Michigan City in a city-owned vehicle. According to WSBT-TV out of South Bend, a report by Indiana State Police shows Duane Parry was in a city-owned Ford Explorer when he struck a water pipe in the grass at Washington Park.
Police: Indiana mail carrier arrested again for OWI after falling out of truck
PORTER COUNTY, Ind. — A United States Postal Service mail carrier was arrested Friday evening in Northwest Indiana after allegedly falling out of her truck while driving drunk. It’s the second on-duty OWI arrest for her this year. At around 5 p.m., a Porter County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash […]
WANE-TV
Man killed in River Haven crash ID’d
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The man killed in a Monday night crash in River Haven has been identified, the Allen County Coroner announced Tuesday. The coroner said it was 49-year-old Johnny Eugene Nickell who, just after 9:30 p.m., hit a guard rail off the road, and then a tree. It happened on South River Road near Waverly Drive.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WANE-TV
Court docs: man charged with stealing milk jug full of change
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man potentially faces two to 12 years in prison after breaking into a home and stealing a milk jug full of loose change with an estimated value between $50 and $100. On Aug. 12, police received a report from a friend...
abc57.com
Warsaw Police investigating individual in theft investigation
WARSAW, Ind. - The Warsaw Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a person in connection with a theft from a local business. If you have any information, please message police on Facebook or call 574-385-2210.
1 dead in crash on I-88
A man from Indiana is dead after his tractor-trailer jackknifed on I-88 last night. On August 29 at approximately 7:22 p.m., the Illinois State Police (ISP) responded to a traffic crash on I-88 westbound near milepost 41. A preliminary investigation revealed a tractor-trailer driven by Jeff R. Barker, age 63 of South Whitley, Indiana, was […]
95.3 MNC
Two juveniles arrested after shots were fired in Elkhart
Two juveniles were arrested after shots were fired in Elkhart. It happened on Saturday evening, when police were called to 8th Street and Cleveland Avenue on reports of fight involving firearms. Witnesses say that a vehicle pulled onto the street and people inside began shooting. ABC 57 News reports that...
WOWO News
One dead in Allen County crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Coroner’s Office identified a man who died in a crash Monday night. Officials say Johnny Eugene Nickell, 49 of New Haven, struck a guardrail and then a tree in the 6600 block of South River Road at 9:37 p.m. Nickell’s cause of...
95.3 MNC
Dowagiac man sentenced after injuring veteran
A Dowagiac man is spending time in jail, after driving drunk and injuring a Marine veteran in April. The man, 28-year-old Matthew Douglas Cutlip, pleaded guilty to second offense drunk driving and attempted resisting and obstructing police. Cutlip was sentenced to 180 days vehicle immobilization and 12 months of counseling...
Michigan shooting: 3 dead, including child, in possible murder-suicide; 3 kids escape
PORTAGE, Mich. — A possible murder-suicide left three people, including a 6-year-old, dead in Michigan, authorities said. According to WOOD-TV and WXMI-TV, the incident occurred shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday at an apartment home on Milham Avenue in Portage. Portage police, SWAT officers and officials from other law enforcement agencies arrived at the scene after receiving reports of a shooting and possible hostages, the news outlets reported.
WISH-TV
Search of Wabash River in Peru may be connected to Kegan Kline
PERU, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police on Tuesday were searching the Wabash River in Peru, and it may be connected to anthony_shots suspect Kegan Kline. The Murder Sheet podcast, a News 8 newsgathering partner, shared photos showing divers in the Wabash River near the Nickel Plate bridges for motorists and pedestrians.
Comments / 0