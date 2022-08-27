ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, IN

clintoncountydailynews.com

Frankfort Hotdogs Class Of 1967 Reunion

The Frankfort Hotdogs Class of 1967 held their class Reunion Saturday. The group met at Pepe”s for “Happy Hour” before moving on to Prairie Creek Park Event Center for Dinner catered by Linda Barnett. The class held a silent auction with a table full of very nice...
FRANKFORT, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Cub Scouts Annual Fishing Derby

The annual Five Creeks District Cub Scout Fishing Derby took place at the Frankfort Lagoons on Saturday. A total of 16 scouts from 7 different units participated. Some scouts came all the way from Brownsburg and Plainfield. Trophies and ribbons were awarded to scouts for various categories such as the...
FRANKFORT, IN
WBKR

Indiana’s Annual Headless Horseman Festival Will Have Heads Rolling In October

Did you know that the Hoosier state was home to a Headless Horseman Festival?. It's really true what they say, you DO learn something new every day! Today I was sitting in my friend Ashely's office (hi Ash!) and she said to me "did you know there is a Headless Horseman Festival in Indiana?" To which I replied with a shocked, but excited "WHEN?? Can we go?!" So if you have those same questions, I'll fill you in on all the details!
INDIANA STATE
clintoncountydailynews.com

Community Shred Day in Mulberry

The Farmers Bank Mulberry Office is having a free Community Shred Day at the bank located at 145 E. Jackson Street from 9-11 a.m. Saturday. This event is open to the public. Please do not bring your shred items in plastic bags. There is a maximum of five standard size boxes/paper bags per vehicle. This event will end once the shred truck is full.
MULBERRY, IN
wfft.com

Rock and Classic Country added to Honeywell's lineup

WABASH, Ind. (WFFT) - Honeywell Arts & Entertainment will be presenting the Yes: Close to the Edge 50th Anniversary Tour and Hank Williams tribute band Hank and My Honky Tonk Heroes. The Yes concert will be Thursday, Nov. 10 at the Honeywell Center, beginning at 7:30 p.m. The show will...
WABASH, IN
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Monticello, IN USA

Judson found the heart outside of Pizza Hut in Monticello, IN. Judson and his little sister fell in love with the tiny red bear attached to the heart. The spent the entire dinner discussing what the bear’s name should be…settling on “Quilty.” They haven’t stopped talking about it since!❤️
MONTICELLO, IN
Clinton County, IN
indyschild.com

The Wizard Express: A Magical Train Adventure into the Wizarding World

If you’re looking for a magical adventure into the wizarding world, check out The Wizard Express. The Wizard Express is a 90-minute train ride that departs from Platform 8¾ in Noblesville and takes passengers through the magical wizarding world. When is The Wizard Express?. The Wizard Express will...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Rossville Girls Take All-County Title

Rossville High School won the championship of the Clinton County golf tournament Saturday at the Commons in Frankfort. Addison Miller of Clinton Prairie took home medalist honors. Rossville took the next three spots individually as Phoebe Terry was second, Chloe Rodkey placed third and Corrun Geheb finished fourth. All three Rossville golfers were named to the All-County team.
ROSSVILLE, IN
103.3 WKFR

What Happened at the Whiz Khalifa Concert in Indianapolis Friday Night?

Shocking videos show fans fleeing the Whiz Khalifa & Logic concert in Indy over the weekend. So, what actually happened?. Reports that an active shooter shut down a rap concert just North of Indianapolis, in Noblesville, Indiana have circulated around the world thanks to TikTok videos from concertgoers. Soon after the disturbance at the show happened the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office reported that no weapons were found in their initial investigation. They also posted on Facebook that three people were injured in the incident.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Wayne Jay Gochenour

Wayne Jay Gochenour, 87, Mulberry, passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Brookdale Nursing Home in Carmel. He was born on October 8, 1934, in Rossville to Fred and Glee (Smith) Gochenour. Wayne was a 1952 graduate of Rossville High School. He worked as a farmer. He was of the...
MULBERRY, IN
theseymourowl.com

Investigating the Haunted Hannah House

Indianapolis is well known for the Indy 500, its multitude of museums, historical landmarks, and bustling city life. However, a select few flock to Indy for something peculiar; its hauntings and paranormal activity. Indianapolis is home to some of the most haunted places in the Midwest, with the Hannah House being one of them. At the beginning of August, I decided to tour the Hannah House, and see for myself if the ghastly rumors were true.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Rossville Schools Will Be Closed Wednesday

Rossville Schools will be closed on Wednesday, August 31, due to a large number of staff absent to attend a staff member’s funeral service. The make-up day will be May 24, 2022. Thank you for your understanding.
ROSSVILLE, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Car Show Held To Help Benefit “Shop With A Cop”

The Frankfort Police Department’s “Shop With A Cop” benefit car show brought out classy and unusual cars. It was worthwhile to make the trip to TPA park to see these beautiful vehicles. Many hours of work are put into these cars and trucks, and they are shown to you with pride. The owners are loyal to our car shows and generous as well.
FRANKFORT, IN
showmegrantcounty.com

James Dean Weekend Runs and Rallies Are “Classic Cool” Companions to the Remembering James Dean Festival

James Dean is remembered as being quintessentially cool. His youthful angst plus his love of cars and motorcycles led to living life to its fullest. Born and raised in Grant County, Indiana, Dean is a 1950s movie icon. He is known for his “coolness”, his rebellious roles in three Hollywood films, his passion for speed, cars and motorcycles, and ultimately, his tragic death at the young age of 24.
GRANT COUNTY, IN
Arnita M. Williams

At 11, Karla Nowlin inherited her dad's legacy of compassion and benevolence and opened Angels of Hope Home Agency

Karla Nowlin - Angels of Hope Home Care, LLC - Founder & Owner| Image Credit: Provided by Karla Nowlin | Photo of Karla Nowlin - Angels of Hope Home Care Owner. Angels of Hope Home Agency, LLC, located on the west side of Indianapolis, is owned and operated by Karla Nowlin, a service that provides in-home care to seniors, the disabled, and shut-ins.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Fall fun destinations in central Indiana for 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — Temperatures will soon drop, kids are back to school, and football season here. There are so many things to do in the Indianapolis area when it comes to the fall season. Greater Indianapolis is plentiful with scares, pumpkin patches, orchards, festival, and more!. We took a look...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

