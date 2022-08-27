Read full article on original website
clintoncountydailynews.com
Frankfort Hotdogs Class Of 1967 Reunion
The Frankfort Hotdogs Class of 1967 held their class Reunion Saturday. The group met at Pepe”s for “Happy Hour” before moving on to Prairie Creek Park Event Center for Dinner catered by Linda Barnett. The class held a silent auction with a table full of very nice...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Cub Scouts Annual Fishing Derby
The annual Five Creeks District Cub Scout Fishing Derby took place at the Frankfort Lagoons on Saturday. A total of 16 scouts from 7 different units participated. Some scouts came all the way from Brownsburg and Plainfield. Trophies and ribbons were awarded to scouts for various categories such as the...
Indiana’s Annual Headless Horseman Festival Will Have Heads Rolling In October
Did you know that the Hoosier state was home to a Headless Horseman Festival?. It's really true what they say, you DO learn something new every day! Today I was sitting in my friend Ashely's office (hi Ash!) and she said to me "did you know there is a Headless Horseman Festival in Indiana?" To which I replied with a shocked, but excited "WHEN?? Can we go?!" So if you have those same questions, I'll fill you in on all the details!
WTHR
Nothing Bundt Cakes giving free bundlets Thursday for 25th anniversary
INDIANAPOLIS — Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th anniversary by giving back to customers. On Thursday, Sept. 1, the bakery will give the first 250 guests at each location a free Confetti Bundtlet. To expand the celebrations, Nothing Bundt Cakes is holding an online contest where one lucky...
indyschild.com
14 Under-the-Radar Fall Festivals near Indianapolis You Don’t Want to Miss
Indianapolis is beautiful in the fall: the leaves change colors, the air grows crisp, and it seems like everyone is excited about celebrating the new season. This fall, join in the celebration by getting out and visiting one (or more!) of these lesser-known, under-the-radar fall festivals in Indianapolis. Under-the-Radar Fall...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Community Shred Day in Mulberry
The Farmers Bank Mulberry Office is having a free Community Shred Day at the bank located at 145 E. Jackson Street from 9-11 a.m. Saturday. This event is open to the public. Please do not bring your shred items in plastic bags. There is a maximum of five standard size boxes/paper bags per vehicle. This event will end once the shred truck is full.
wfft.com
Rock and Classic Country added to Honeywell's lineup
WABASH, Ind. (WFFT) - Honeywell Arts & Entertainment will be presenting the Yes: Close to the Edge 50th Anniversary Tour and Hank Williams tribute band Hank and My Honky Tonk Heroes. The Yes concert will be Thursday, Nov. 10 at the Honeywell Center, beginning at 7:30 p.m. The show will...
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Monticello, IN USA
Judson found the heart outside of Pizza Hut in Monticello, IN. Judson and his little sister fell in love with the tiny red bear attached to the heart. The spent the entire dinner discussing what the bear’s name should be…settling on “Quilty.” They haven’t stopped talking about it since!❤️
indyschild.com
The Wizard Express: A Magical Train Adventure into the Wizarding World
If you’re looking for a magical adventure into the wizarding world, check out The Wizard Express. The Wizard Express is a 90-minute train ride that departs from Platform 8¾ in Noblesville and takes passengers through the magical wizarding world. When is The Wizard Express?. The Wizard Express will...
Tippecanoe school bus joy ride causes hundreds of thousands in damages
The Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Department is investigating what appears to be a short but destructive joy ride at Wea Ridge elementary and middle schools.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Rossville Girls Take All-County Title
Rossville High School won the championship of the Clinton County golf tournament Saturday at the Commons in Frankfort. Addison Miller of Clinton Prairie took home medalist honors. Rossville took the next three spots individually as Phoebe Terry was second, Chloe Rodkey placed third and Corrun Geheb finished fourth. All three Rossville golfers were named to the All-County team.
Electronics recycling event scheduled for Sept. 24 in Marion County
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Office of Sustainability and local nonprofit RecycleForce are holding an electronics recycling event Sept. 24. The event, which is for people living in Marion County, will be held at Perry Park, located at 451 E. Stop 11 Road, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. As...
What Happened at the Whiz Khalifa Concert in Indianapolis Friday Night?
Shocking videos show fans fleeing the Whiz Khalifa & Logic concert in Indy over the weekend. So, what actually happened?. Reports that an active shooter shut down a rap concert just North of Indianapolis, in Noblesville, Indiana have circulated around the world thanks to TikTok videos from concertgoers. Soon after the disturbance at the show happened the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office reported that no weapons were found in their initial investigation. They also posted on Facebook that three people were injured in the incident.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Wayne Jay Gochenour
Wayne Jay Gochenour, 87, Mulberry, passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Brookdale Nursing Home in Carmel. He was born on October 8, 1934, in Rossville to Fred and Glee (Smith) Gochenour. Wayne was a 1952 graduate of Rossville High School. He worked as a farmer. He was of the...
theseymourowl.com
Investigating the Haunted Hannah House
Indianapolis is well known for the Indy 500, its multitude of museums, historical landmarks, and bustling city life. However, a select few flock to Indy for something peculiar; its hauntings and paranormal activity. Indianapolis is home to some of the most haunted places in the Midwest, with the Hannah House being one of them. At the beginning of August, I decided to tour the Hannah House, and see for myself if the ghastly rumors were true.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Rossville Schools Will Be Closed Wednesday
Rossville Schools will be closed on Wednesday, August 31, due to a large number of staff absent to attend a staff member’s funeral service. The make-up day will be May 24, 2022. Thank you for your understanding.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Car Show Held To Help Benefit “Shop With A Cop”
The Frankfort Police Department’s “Shop With A Cop” benefit car show brought out classy and unusual cars. It was worthwhile to make the trip to TPA park to see these beautiful vehicles. Many hours of work are put into these cars and trucks, and they are shown to you with pride. The owners are loyal to our car shows and generous as well.
showmegrantcounty.com
James Dean Weekend Runs and Rallies Are “Classic Cool” Companions to the Remembering James Dean Festival
James Dean is remembered as being quintessentially cool. His youthful angst plus his love of cars and motorcycles led to living life to its fullest. Born and raised in Grant County, Indiana, Dean is a 1950s movie icon. He is known for his “coolness”, his rebellious roles in three Hollywood films, his passion for speed, cars and motorcycles, and ultimately, his tragic death at the young age of 24.
At 11, Karla Nowlin inherited her dad's legacy of compassion and benevolence and opened Angels of Hope Home Agency
Karla Nowlin - Angels of Hope Home Care, LLC - Founder & Owner| Image Credit: Provided by Karla Nowlin | Photo of Karla Nowlin - Angels of Hope Home Care Owner. Angels of Hope Home Agency, LLC, located on the west side of Indianapolis, is owned and operated by Karla Nowlin, a service that provides in-home care to seniors, the disabled, and shut-ins.
Fox 59
Fall fun destinations in central Indiana for 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Temperatures will soon drop, kids are back to school, and football season here. There are so many things to do in the Indianapolis area when it comes to the fall season. Greater Indianapolis is plentiful with scares, pumpkin patches, orchards, festival, and more!. We took a look...
