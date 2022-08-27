Read full article on original website
REVEALED: Manchester United vs Arsenal Protest Plans
Following the anti-Glazers protest against Liverpool, Manchester United fans are set to continue their defiance on Sunday against Arsenal.
NBC Sports
10 things we learned in the Premier League: Week 4
Week 4 of the 2022-23 Premier League season was less about surprises against the big boys than reminders that when the star teams act stubborn, they’re capable of defying the odds. Chelsea overcame a red card to outscore Leicester City 2-1 while 10v11. Man United stood firm while clearly...
SB Nation
BREAKING: Man City Closing in on Deal for Dortmund Defender
According to The Athletic UK, Manchester City are close to signing Borussia Dortmund and Switzerland Central Defender Manuel Akanji. Akanji, who is 27, has been at Dortmund since 2018 and has made more than 100 Bundesliga appearances for the club. Akanji would be expected to add depth and injury coverage...
Alexander Isak, the prodigy who thrived in La Liga, can thrill Newcastle
Sweden’s youngest goalscorer has already overcome career hurdles and has the free-flowing class to live up to his £59m fee
CBS Sports
How to watch Aston Villa vs. West Ham: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's Premier League game
The Premier League is back in action on Sunday. Current Records: West Ham United 0-3; Aston Villa 1-2 Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Serie A match this season, not to mention select games in Italian. Sign up now with offer code ITALY to get a special one month free trial. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including every UEFA Champions League and Europa League match, the NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. Get it all free for one month with promo code ITALY.
BBC
'United delighted and keeper will wrap up business'
Manchester United have not had it easy trying to sign Antony this summer - but they are delighted to have finally got the deal over the line. Ajax rejected a number of offers earlier this summer for a player manager Erik ten Hag rates so highly. United regard his strengths...
BBC
Nottingham Forest close in on signing defender Renan Lodi on loan
Nottingham Forest are near to completing the loan signing of Atletico Madrid's full-back Renan Lodi. Forest have gone on a mass recruitment drive since they returned to the Premier League in the hope of making an impact on the top flight. The 24-year-old Brazilian would become their 17th signing of...
BBC
Micah Richards column: Ex-Aston Villa defender says Steven Gerrard will turn it around
I'm a firm believer that fans have every right to voice frustration if their team dip below the levels expected, but I thought the reaction at the end of Aston Villa's home defeat by West Ham on Sunday was a little bit over the top. The Premier League season is...
BBC
'Ronaldo to Napoli could happen, but there are obstacles to overcome'
Cristiano Ronaldo's rumoured move to Napoli could happen, but there are a lot of issues for the Italian side to overcome before deadline day, according to Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards. He told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "It is fascinating, but it is also slightly tedious now. Every week it’s...
Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest: Most Recent Fixture
It has been over 13 years since Manchester City and Nottingham Forest have played each other, and that game was in the FA Cup.
Report: Chelsea Close To Loan Agreement With Ajax For Hakim Ziyech
As transfer deadline day approaches, Chelsea are close to sending Hakim Ziyech back to Ajax on loan.
BBC
Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Van Dijk, Fernandes, Odegaard, Sterling, Haaland
After every Premier League weekend, BBC football pundit Garth Crooks will be on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look and then pick your own team below. And, as ever, Garth will have his say on the game's big talking points in The Crooks of the Matter.
