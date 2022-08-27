The Premier League is back in action on Sunday. Current Records: West Ham United 0-3; Aston Villa 1-2 Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Serie A match this season, not to mention select games in Italian. Sign up now with offer code ITALY to get a special one month free trial. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including every UEFA Champions League and Europa League match, the NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. Get it all free for one month with promo code ITALY.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO