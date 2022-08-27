ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

NBC Sports

10 things we learned in the Premier League: Week 4

Week 4 of the 2022-23 Premier League season was less about surprises against the big boys than reminders that when the star teams act stubborn, they’re capable of defying the odds. Chelsea overcame a red card to outscore Leicester City 2-1 while 10v11. Man United stood firm while clearly...
SB Nation

BREAKING: Man City Closing in on Deal for Dortmund Defender

According to The Athletic UK, Manchester City are close to signing Borussia Dortmund and Switzerland Central Defender Manuel Akanji. Akanji, who is 27, has been at Dortmund since 2018 and has made more than 100 Bundesliga appearances for the club. Akanji would be expected to add depth and injury coverage...
CBS Sports

How to watch Aston Villa vs. West Ham: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's Premier League game

The Premier League is back in action on Sunday. Current Records: West Ham United 0-3; Aston Villa 1-2 Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Serie A match this season, not to mention select games in Italian. Sign up now with offer code ITALY to get a special one month free trial. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including every UEFA Champions League and Europa League match, the NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. Get it all free for one month with promo code ITALY.
BBC

'United delighted and keeper will wrap up business'

Manchester United have not had it easy trying to sign Antony this summer - but they are delighted to have finally got the deal over the line. Ajax rejected a number of offers earlier this summer for a player manager Erik ten Hag rates so highly. United regard his strengths...
BBC

Nottingham Forest close in on signing defender Renan Lodi on loan

Nottingham Forest are near to completing the loan signing of Atletico Madrid's full-back Renan Lodi. Forest have gone on a mass recruitment drive since they returned to the Premier League in the hope of making an impact on the top flight. The 24-year-old Brazilian would become their 17th signing of...
BBC

'Ronaldo to Napoli could happen, but there are obstacles to overcome'

Cristiano Ronaldo's rumoured move to Napoli could happen, but there are a lot of issues for the Italian side to overcome before deadline day, according to Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards. He told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "It is fascinating, but it is also slightly tedious now. Every week it’s...
