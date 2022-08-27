MELBOURNE, Australia & PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 30, 2022-- Powin LLC (Powin) a global energy storage platform provider, and Akaysha Energy, a leading Australian battery storage developer announced today a partnership framework agreement where Powin is to deploy over 1.7GWh of energy storage systems over the next two years. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830005975/en/ Powin Centipede Battery Energy Storage System (Photo: Business Wire)

