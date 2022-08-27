Read full article on original website
MELBOURNE, Australia & PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 30, 2022-- Powin LLC (Powin) a global energy storage platform provider, and Akaysha Energy, a leading Australian battery storage developer announced today a partnership framework agreement where Powin is to deploy over 1.7GWh of energy storage systems over the next two years. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830005975/en/ Powin Centipede Battery Energy Storage System (Photo: Business Wire)
BeamMed Will Be Attending RISE West Summit 2022 in LA to Offer Insights into Improving HEDIS OMW/OSW Scores
“Every healthcare service provider needs to stay on top of the latest happenings, including regulation changes, technology introduction, and best practices in the industry. The RISE West Summit offers a chance to everyone in the health industry to absorb the knowledge on these subjects and a lot more from executives with diverse backgrounds.”
