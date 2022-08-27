Read full article on original website
Watch as karate star Elhadji Ndour is brutally knocked out and left needing medical attention in front of UFC legends
KARATE star Elhadji Ndour was brutally knocked out by heavyweight rival Achraf Ouchen and left needing medical attention. The Karate Combat pair rematched in Orlando, Florida following Ouchen's points win in 2018. And it was non-stop action from the opening bell as the duo picked up where they left off...
MMAmania.com
Sean O’Malley loses his cool, slugs dummy Petr Yan in UFC 280 video interview
Sean O’Malley will face former bantamweight champion Petr Yan at the upcoming UFC 280 pay-per-view (PPV) event on Oct. 22 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE. To help fans get hyped for their three-round showdown, “Suga” conducted a face-to-face interview with a dummy meant to represent “No Mercy,” hosted by crack MMA reporter “Schmariel Schmelwani.”
mmanews.com
Watch: MMA Fighter Slams Opponent Directly On His Head
MMA fighter Ray Waters put a stamp on his win over Leivon Lewis at LFA 140 by throwing Lewis on his head in the middle of their fight. Waters and Lewis fought on the main card of LFA 140 on Friday in New Town, ND. Both welterweights were looking to move one step closer to a potential title shot with a victory.
mmanews.com
Watch: Boxer Torrez Jr. Sleeps Opponent In Viral Faceplant KO
Heavyweight boxer Richard Torrez Jr. bounced Marco Antonio Canedo off the ropes and face-first to the floor under a minute into their fight. Torrez and Canedo faced off on the main card of a Top Rank boxing event in Tulsa, OK on Saturday night. The undercard featured a slew of finishes from top prospects such as Delante Johnson and Efe Ajagba.
Reports: Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva boxing match booked for October
Editor’s note: This article was originally published at MMAJunkie.com. Try as he might, Jake Paul can’t seem to get away from boxing former MMA champions. After fights with Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr. fell apart earlier this month, Paul is set to fight former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva in a Showtime pay-per-view headliner on October 29, according to an initial report from NoSmokeBoxing on Monday.
Jake Paul to fight former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva: report
Youtuber sensation turned professional boxer Jake Paul has a new opponent for his upcoming October fight. "The Problem Child" will face off against 47-year-old former UFC fighter Anderson Silva, according to a report from TMZ Sports. Silva is a former UFC middleweight champion and currently holds the longest title rein in UFC history. He is Paul's most challenging opponent to date.
ESPN
Vadim Nemkov to defend Bellator light heavyweight belt against Corey Anderson in main event of Bellator 288
Bellator will get a resolution to its light heavyweight title picture before the end of the year. Vadim Nemkov will defend his light heavyweight belt against Corey Anderson in the main event of Bellator 288 on Nov. 18 in Chicago, the promotion announced Monday. The two men met for the...
Look: Sports World Reacts To Alex Morgan's Beach Photo
Alex Morgan continues to thrive both on and off the field. On the field, the San Diego Wave FC and United States women's national team star is as dominant as ever, scoring goals on goals this year. Off the field, Morgan continues to thrive in her family life. Morgan shared...
TMZ.com
Jake Paul Set To Fight UFC Legend Anderson Silva In October
Jake Paul's next opponent could be his biggest challenge to date -- it's none other than UFC legend and pro boxer Anderson Silva, TMZ Sports has confirmed. 47-year-old Silva is the former UFC middleweight champ ... and some even consider him the greatest MMA fighter ever, beating names like Chael Sonnen, Vitor Belfort, Forrest Griffin and more.
Raufeon Stots vs. Danny Sabatello Set For Bellator 289 In December
The semi-finals for the Bellator Bantamweight World Grand Prix have been set for this winter. Journalist Ariel Helwani was the first to report the news on the latest edition of his show The MMA Hour on Monday, revealing that interim Bellator bantamweight champion, Raufeon Stots, and Danny Sabatello are set to headline Bellator 289 on December 9 from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. Additionally reported by Helwani, former Bellator title challenger, Patchy Mix will take on Magomed Magomedov in the night's co-headliner. The promotion also subsequently confirmed the bookings themselves via a tweet.
mmanews.com
UFC Matchmaking Bulletin (8/22-8/27): Shahbazyan Returns
MMA News has you covered with this week’s UFC matchmaking bulletin, featuring fights for returning middleweight prospect Edmen Shahbazyan, heavyweight veteran Aleksei Oleinik, City Kickboxing product Carlos Ulberg, and ranked bantamweight Jack Shore. With UFC cards being held most weekends, Mick Maynard and Sean Shelby have their matchmaking work...
mmanews.com
Watch: Fighter Nearly Knocks Himself Out At Karate Combat Event
Former MMA and kickboxing fighter Raymond Daniels took a big shot to the head courtesy of the Karate Combat arena this past weekend. The 42-year-old Daniels competed at Karate Combat 35 on Saturday. He was making his combat sports return after nearly a year and a half away from competition since his unanimous decision win over Peter Stanonik at Bellator 257.
mmanews.com
MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes Of The Week (8/21 – 8/27)
Welcome to this week’s edition of MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes of the week! Every week there’s highlight-reel finishes all across the MMA world, and we’ve found some of the absolute best ones to showcase. The absence of fights from a few of the sport’s top...
TMZ.com
Demetrious Johnson Is The Best MMA Fighter Ever, Says BKFC Star John Dodson
Demetrious Johnson's office ain't a UFC Octagon anymore, but "Mighty Mouse" is still the greatest MMA fighter walking the planet according to fellow fighter John Dodson, who fought DJ twice. And, that's coming from Jon Jones' former teammate!. TMZ Sports talked to 37-year-old Dodson -- fresh off running through his...
mmanews.com
Watch: MMA Fighter Earns KOTY Candidate With Spinning Kick
MMA fighter Sheikh-Mansur Khabibulaev demonstrated impeccable technique with a wild spinning wheel kick knockout over Rodrigo Praia. Khabibulaev was coming off his first professional win and was looking to make a statement in his first fight in ACA. As for Praia, he’s been in ACA for three years since his debut at ACA 91.
MMAmania.com
Nemkov vs Anderson 2, Pitbull vs Nurmagomedov set for Bellator 288 on Nov. 18
Bellator MMA’s Light Heavyweight Grand Prix will finally come to an end (we hope) when Vadim Nemkov puts his belt on the line against Corey Anderson for the second time in the main event of Bellator 288 on Nov. 18, 2022, in Chicago, Illinois. The two men initially threw...
mmanews.com
Coach Addresses Aldo Retirement Rumors After UFC 278
José Aldo’s longtime coach has downplayed speculation that a loss at UFC 278 may have been the former featherweight champion’s swan song in the sport. One of the most anticipated bouts at UFC 278 was the bantamweight contest between Aldo and Merab Dvalishvili. While the fight’s action fell a bit short of most fan’s expectations, Dvalishvili secured a unanimous decision for the Georgian’s 8th consecutive victory.
mmanews.com
Indian MMA Movie Premiers To Disappointing Reviews
An Indian MMA movie has premiered to lackluster reviews after it received a considerable amount of promotion leading up to its release. While not a frequent focus in film, there have been several MMA movies over the years that have attempted to weave the sport into different plots. IMDB provides some insight on what the Indian film Liger has to offer for viewers.
MMAmania.com
A.J. McKee clarifies UFC comments: ‘It’s inevitable wherever I go, I will be a champion’
A.J. McKee is still as confident as ever ahead of a new chapter in his still-young career. The formerly undefeated Bellator Featherweight champion looks to rebound off his first loss against Spike Carlyle in his next time out at Bellator 286 on Oct. 1, 2022, in Long Beach, California. Despite just being 27 years old, McKee (18-1) can make a strong argument at present to be the promotion’s best-ever homegrown talent, fighting all 19 of his bouts inside the Bellator cage.
mmanews.com
Rockhold Explains What Contributed To UFC 278 Fatigue
Luke Rockhold has explained what he feels contributed to his fatigue in his UFC 278 loss to Paulo Costa. The former middleweight champion gave it his all in the bout, ensuring a memorable final outing for his fans. One of the main contributing factors that was picked up on was Rockhold’s apparent lack of stamina, as he looked winded early on. As many later correctly guessed, the event’s location in Utah made things difficult.
