The semi-finals for the Bellator Bantamweight World Grand Prix have been set for this winter. Journalist Ariel Helwani was the first to report the news on the latest edition of his show The MMA Hour on Monday, revealing that interim Bellator bantamweight champion, Raufeon Stots, and Danny Sabatello are set to headline Bellator 289 on December 9 from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. Additionally reported by Helwani, former Bellator title challenger, Patchy Mix will take on Magomed Magomedov in the night's co-headliner. The promotion also subsequently confirmed the bookings themselves via a tweet.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO