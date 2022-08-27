Read full article on original website
Southampton vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today
Chelsea will be hoping to settle into their Premier League groove as they visit Southampton in midweek action.Two goals from Raheem Sterling, his first for the club, ensured Thomas Tuchel’s side overcame Conor Gallagher’s early sending off against Leicester to get back on track after defeat against Leeds.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Chelsea face Leeds in the Premier LeagueStill, Chelsea are yet to fully find their form so far this season amid continued links with yet more transfer business, and should fear a Southampton side that performed strongly against Manchester United.Ralph Hasenhuttl, meanwhile, will be looking...
SB Nation
Everton at Leeds United: Predicted Line-Up | Maupay Involved?
When the fixtures came out, it seemed like a favourable start to the season for Everton. Unfortunately, the Blues have picked up just two points from a possible 12 so far, and now the fixtures are turning us. After our trip to Leeds on Tuesday night, the Blues face Liverpool...
Preview: Southampton vs Chelsea - Conor Gallagher suspended as Blues eye back-to-back Premier League wins
Chelsea face Southampton in the Premier League at St. Mary’s Stadium on Tuesday evening. Thomas Tuchel’s side head into their fifth league fixture of the season against a Ralph Hasenhuttl team who were narrowly beaten at the weekend by Manchester United. Bruno Fernandes’ second half goal was enough...
BBC
Manchester City v Nottingham Forest
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has refused to confirm if Erling Haaland will start on Wednesday. If Haaland is rested, Julian Alvarez is in line for a first Premier League start after three substitute outings. Nottingham Forest have no new injury concerns for the trip to the Etihad, with new...
SkySports
Premier League predictions: Jones Knows thinks Liverpool can secure another big win against Newcastle at Anfield
Jones Knows thinks Liverpool can secure another big win against Newcastle at Anfield on Wednesday. I'm pretty convinced there are the makings of a really good side lurking at Wolves, but a lack of confidence in attack and the lingering cloud of a winless run is certainly affecting their performance at key moments in matches. They looked to be seeing the game out perfectly well against Newcastle but the closer they got to the finishing line, the more the nerves kicked in. It's now 11 games across the summer since Bruno Lage last tasted victory as a manager, and in that run his side have scored just six goals. They are favourites to win this one at 11/10 with Sky Bet which does probably underestimate Wolves slightly, but Bournemouth changing their manager makes it a hard price to be truly confident about. There is bound to be a reaction from the Cherries in front of their home crowd. The draw is probably the safe play.
CBS Sports
Watch Wolverhampton vs. Newcastle United: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The Premier League is back in action on Sunday. Current Records: Newcastle United 1-0-2; Wolverhampton 0-2-1 Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Serie A match this season, not to mention select games in Italian. Sign up now with offer code ITALY to get a special one month free trial. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including every UEFA Champions League and Europa League match, the NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. Get it all free for one month with promo code ITALY.
NBC Sports
Crystal Palace vs Brentford: How to watch, stream link, team news
Crystal Palace and Brentford battle in a London derby on Tuesday as both teams will fancy their chances of getting a second Premier League win of the season. Patrick Vieira’s side were 2-0 up at Manchester City on Saturday but ended up losing 4-2 after Erling Haaland demolished them, and that can happen. Overall, it’s been a very positive start to the season for the Eagles.
BBC
'United delighted and keeper will wrap up business'
Manchester United have not had it easy trying to sign Antony this summer - but they are delighted to have finally got the deal over the line. Ajax rejected a number of offers earlier this summer for a player manager Erik ten Hag rates so highly. United regard his strengths...
CBS Sports
How to watch Aston Villa vs. West Ham: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's Premier League game
The Premier League is back in action on Sunday. Current Records: West Ham United 0-3; Aston Villa 1-2 Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Serie A match this season, not to mention select games in Italian. Sign up now with offer code ITALY to get a special one month free trial. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including every UEFA Champions League and Europa League match, the NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. Get it all free for one month with promo code ITALY.
Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham LIVE: Stream, TV channel, teams, kick-off time – Premier League latest updates
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR are back on TV as they travel up the M1 to take on Nottingham Forest. Spurs continued their unbeaten start to the season with a gruelling 1-0 victory over Wolves last weekend, whilst Forest held Everton to a draw at Goodison. Start time: 4:30pm BST. TV channel: Sky...
BBC
Micah Richards column: Ex-Aston Villa defender says Steven Gerrard will turn it around
I'm a firm believer that fans have every right to voice frustration if their team dip below the levels expected, but I thought the reaction at the end of Aston Villa's home defeat by West Ham on Sunday was a little bit over the top. The Premier League season is...
MATCHDAY: Brighton protects unbeaten start; Milan clubs play
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. Brighton is the big surprise after the first four rounds of the Premier League, with Graham Potter’s team taking its unbeaten record to Fulham at the start of a midweek round of games. Brighton has three wins — against Manchester United, West Ham and in-form Leeds — and a draw so far and has only conceded one goal. The south-coast club is defying expectations following the sale of two key players during the offseason — Marc Cucurella to Chelsea and Yves Bissouma to Tottenham. Chelsea visits Southampton and welcomes back defender Kalidou Koulibaly from suspension, even if midfielder Conor Gallagher starts a ban of his own after his red card in the 2-1 win over Leicester on Saturday. In other games, Leeds hosts Everton and Brentford visits Crystal Palace.
Premier League Fixtures, Results & Table - Gameweek 5 - August 30th To 1st September
This midweek sees action from gameweek 5 of the 2022/23 Premier League season and we can bring you the latest fixtures, schedule, results, and table.
SB Nation
Everton at Leeds United: Starting lineups & How to Watch | No Maupay in 4-3-3 formation
Frank Lampard has decided to not even name Neal Maupay on the bench as he switches to a 4-3-3 for tonight. Everton go into their fifth game of the Premier League season still seeking their first win. After tonight’s trip to Leeds United the Blues then take on Liverpool in the Merseyside Derby and current league leaders Arsenal, so the relatively soft start to the season only gets tougher.
NBC Sports
Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham: Kane brace enough at City Ground
Harry Kane’s brace amid a mountain of big moments was enough for Tottenham Hotspur to beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 at a lively City Ground on Sunday. Kane took Dejan Kulusevski’s incisive pass and bounded a ball past Dean Henderson in the fifth minute, but later missed a penalty as Forest pushed the visitors all the way to his late stooping header.
October Fixtures: Chelsea Vs. Manchester United Date Change
The date for the Premier League match between Chelsea and Manchester United in October has been changed.
Predicted Chelsea XI to face Southampton: Kalidou Koulibaly set for return as Conor Gallagher suspended
Chelsea face Southampton at St Mary’s on Tuesday night as Thomas Tuchel seeks back-to-back wins after victory over Leicester City. The Blues were down to 10 men following Conor Gallagher’s dismissal for two yellow cards in the first half. However, this did not stop Tuchel’s side, with Raheem...
BBC
'Ronaldo to Napoli could happen, but there are obstacles to overcome'
Cristiano Ronaldo's rumoured move to Napoli could happen, but there are a lot of issues for the Italian side to overcome before deadline day, according to Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards. He told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "It is fascinating, but it is also slightly tedious now. Every week it’s...
BBC
Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Van Dijk, Fernandes, Odegaard, Sterling, Haaland
After every Premier League weekend, BBC football pundit Garth Crooks will be on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look and then pick your own team below. And, as ever, Garth will have his say on the game's big talking points in The Crooks of the Matter.
Champions League Teams Guide | Group A | Atletico Madrid, Porto, Bayer Leverkusen, Club Brugge
Groups have been drawn and LFCTR are here to give you a summary of each group and side. First part is Group B, which has Atletico Madrid, Porto, Bayer Leverkusen, and Club Brugge.
UEFA・
