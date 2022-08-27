Read full article on original website
The seemingly ageless Dyer has been Orlando's mayor for what must now be 100 years ... we've just been informed it's more like 20 years; still an impressive feat! The easygoing Dyer has been carrying the weight of Orlando on his shoulders for all that time, with smile intact and his superpower of the golden thumbs-up at the ready.
With a superhuman and unerring sense of style and eye for design, Castro designs all manner of clothing and finery for the modern man, which then makes its way from Brazil to his Orlando-based Lacastro Store. Castro seemingly peers into the future for the hottest trends. Best Antique Store. 1st:...
This juggernaut of justice smashes through bureaucratic red tape to get things done his way: "For the people," as we believe his battle cry goes. When he's not in the courtroom, Morgan goes to his island stronghold in Maui, to develop his plans for minimum wage hikes and marijuana legalization in Florida.
These righteous forces for change and diversity in Orlando's theater scene are both multi-hyphenate talents — acting, directing, singing and writing are just a few of the lines on their résumés. King and Chivaughn-Ellison achieved the near impossible: They started the long-overdue conversation about systemic racism in Central Florida's art institutions when they founded the Central Florida Entertainment Advocacy Forum, and they've gotten results. Much respect.
If you want to visit a local tourist attraction that exists on a human scale and truly reflects the unique characteristics of the Central Florida that it calls home, all signs point to Gatorland. Enter the gator maw out front and you'll find yourself in a home to all manner of exotic gators — including rare leucistic albino gators — and sundry other critters. This is a place where you're guaranteed to learn a little something in between the fun of the zip lines and close encounters. And you can't beat the iconic Gator Jumparoo Show.
While it will take years for Orlando to shake its reputation as the chain capital of the world, real heads know that the City Beautiful has been a culinary hotspot for quite some time. Even with the help of our stellar food critics and reporters, navigating Orlando's booming food scene...
The Mawardi sibs and their super squad, Team Market Group, are faster than the Flash when it comes to creating new scenes. With Celine, Tier, Mathers Social Gathering, the Robinson Cocktail Room, the Wellborn boutique hotel, Plantees Burgers and soon — we're waiting and hoping — a reinvigorated Colonial Lanes to their names, they live up to their motto: Together Everyone Achieves More.
This fierce progressive political firebrand represents Orlando in the state legislature, tirelessly working for a better world for her constituents and beyond. Not just her district but a majority of our readers think so — and so does Mark "Luke Skywalker" Hamill, who has repeatedly endorsed her.
This (super)power couple must have the ability to freeze time, because somehow they split their energies among all the entities in their Good Salt Restaurant Group, including Seito Sushi, The Osprey, Reyes Mezcaleria and The Monroe. The Chins are staunch supporters of local chef talent and front-of-house rockstars, and they're steady builders of Orlando's fine dining scene.
In Orlando, the beach is just a bit too far. Great thing you can get your seafood fix center-state at High Tide Harry's: They bring the fish camp vibe for real, with the steamiest seafood platters and hush puppies galore. It's the perfect place to wear a bib, get your hands wet, and gorge yourself on crab legs, rock shrimp and clams like you're tank-topped and flip-flopped beachside.
1st: Electric Daisy Carnival, orlando.electricdaisycarnival.com. You can't dispute the will of the people on this one. Everything about Electric Daisy Carnival is bigger, grander, louder and splashier than pretty much any other fest in the city. Party people from all over get dolled up and converge on downtown Orlando for a lost weekend of pounding EDM and techno, celebrity DJs, top-tier visuals and 24/7 dancing.
These two definitely look the superhuman part, but Heafy (Trivium) and Meka (Meka Nism) pack a potent metallic punch too. Sonic screams, infinite hooks, and crushing riffs are deployed with ease by each, and their fans love them for it. Best Chamber Music Group. 1st: Eola Strings, eolastrings.com. 2nd: Baroque...
Though this indomitable Orlando institution just turned 60, he'll always be a young soul rebel to Orlando Weekly's readers. Whether it's playing solo, fronting Afrobeat outlet Drums of Umoja or the seminal punk-blues orchestra the Legendary JCs, doing splits onstage with a hat cocked jauntily over one eye or weaving yarns during his 10 Pints of Truth shows, there's no one who does it quite like Eugene Snowden — and definitely no one with the same sense of snazzy style and sweaty commitment. Possibly the hardest-working man in (Orlando) show business. Here's to many more.
Peaches and Kalifa rolled into Orlando's Plaza Live on a sleepy Monday night and really shook things up here in the City Beautiful. Celebrating the 20th anniversary of her seminal debut The Teaches of Peaches, Peaches performed the album in full with over-the-top theatrics and production that included a giant condom (that she walked over the crowd in). Sex ed. was in session definitely.
We've long been singing the praises of Orlando outsider music stalwart Andrea Knight (Bacon Grease). Recently, no less than NPR Music and the BBC echoed our inky hosannahs. And now Orlando Weekly's readers have joined the chorus. Besides being a champion of local creativity going back many years, Knight's ever-evolving and stellar body of work as Bacon Grease is a delightful web of improvised electronic squiggles that are sure to make every part of your body dance to a slightly different beat. An essential listening experience.
Visit The Owl's Attic in Audubon Park for your vintage garb, accessories and furniture requirements, all offered at a fair price and in a whimsical environment. This boutique also stocks a fine selection of market goods from local makers including original clothing, bumper stickers, handcrafted soaps and candles. 2nd: Out...
