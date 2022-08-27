Though this indomitable Orlando institution just turned 60, he'll always be a young soul rebel to Orlando Weekly's readers. Whether it's playing solo, fronting Afrobeat outlet Drums of Umoja or the seminal punk-blues orchestra the Legendary JCs, doing splits onstage with a hat cocked jauntily over one eye or weaving yarns during his 10 Pints of Truth shows, there's no one who does it quite like Eugene Snowden — and definitely no one with the same sense of snazzy style and sweaty commitment. Possibly the hardest-working man in (Orlando) show business. Here's to many more.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO