4 Places To Get Chili in CincinnatiIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
Video of porcupine enjoying corn on the cob goes viral for its adorable cutenessIntrovert boyCincinnati, OH
75 Cincinnati Children Sleep in New Beds, Thanks to Hope to Dream EventLedford WritesCincinnati, OH
Fall on the Farm is Back and only 45 minutes from Cincinnati, OhioLedford WritesLoveland, OH
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
linknky.com
Beyond the Curb: Peek inside the newest apartment community in MainStrasse Village
Covington’s newest apartment community is the John R. Green Lofts in MainStrasse Village. Resident Valarie Bender first viewed the building during a hard hat tour before it was complete and “fell in love with it.”. Bender said one of the best parts of living at JRG is the...
Fox 19
Uptown residents weary of large parties, ‘rampaging’ UC students
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Residents of Cincinnati’s CUF neighborhood are responding after videos went viral showing a weekend party that left property damaged and streets flooded with trash. “Literally thousands of drunken students rampaging through residential areas is completely unacceptable, not to mention illegal,” said CUF Neighborhood Association Treasurer Linda...
thegnarlygnome.com
They Open, They Close, It’s Progress.
I’m not going to pretend that it doesn’t hurt when a local brewery closes their doors. In fact, sometimes it’s extremely painful for a person who falls in love with a space, it’s beer, the personality, and the people who make it all come together. You’ve likely been there as a drinker in this city. We’ve lost some breweries that had some incredibly loyal fans.
cincinnatirefined.com
Refined Living - Fall 2022!
Learn decorating trends, cooking ideas, fun ways to entertain guests, housing market updates, and sustainable living tips — featuring local experts: The At Home Chef, Granite America, ShelfGenie of Cincinnati, MA Design, Ron Erdmann at Guaranteed Rate, ferti-lome, Home with Hannah Downs, Wiseway Supply Lighting & Plumbing Showroom, presented by The BMW Store.
spectrumnews1.com
Families build free Down syndrome enrichment center in Cincinnati
LOVELAND, Ohio — After years of driving two to three hours to find a place where her daughter could thrive, Amy Pennington and her team of board members are proud to announce they’ve built that space in their own backyard. The Greater Cincinnati area is opening its first...
WKRC
Suburban Cincinnati restaurant to permanently close
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A suburban Cincinnati restaurant is closing its doors just shy of its four-year anniversary in business. Wyoming's Station Family + BBQ announced in a Facebook post Sunday the restaurant at 400 Wyoming Ave. will close its doors after a final service on Oct. 1. The restaurant has been open since December 2018.
Purple People Bridge Company, Baynum Painting team up for special paint, Boom on the Bridge event
To celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Purple People Bridge, and to promote the bridge re-painting efforts, crews from Newport-based Baynum Painting were on the bridge this week painting the entryway arch on the Newport side of the bridge. “We are incredibly excited to have Baynum Solutions sponsor our annual...
Hamilton County Parks will no longer host Holiday In Lights at Sharon Woods
The Great Parks of Hamilton County will no longer host Holiday in Lights at Sharon Woods, a drive-through display that has taken place for more than 30 years.
Fall on the Farm is Back and only 45 minutes from Cincinnati, Ohio
There's nothing like it! Pumpkins, apples, and cozy fires. You can find all of that and more at Blooms & Berries Farm Market in Loveland, Ohio. Open 7 days a week. What is Blooms & Berries Farm Market in Loveland, Ohio?
Phys.org
Ancient landslide destroyed area size of Cincinnati
University of Cincinnati geologists reconstructed a massive landslide in Nevada that wiped out an area the size of a small city more than 5 million years ago. UC College of Arts and Sciences graduate Nick Ferry and UC assistant professor of geology Daniel Sturmer pieced together details of the Blue Diamond landslide, a natural disaster that sent rocks and boulders tumbling more than 6 miles across what is now a desert outside Las Vegas.
thexunewswire.com
2307 Maplewood Ave 1
Very nice and clean 2BR Near UC!! - Property Id: 975986. Quiet and clean 2 bedroom, 1 bath 1st floor unit in a multi-family in the Mt. Auburn area near UC. Great location, close to downtown, minutes from Campus and on the bus route. Not accepting Section 8 at this...
thexunewswire.com
309 East 13th Street
Enjoy a stylish experience at this centrally-located studio in Pendleton. Nestled directly across from Ziegler Park and Pool, this newly updated unit has original character with 1870’s amber pine floors, HUGE windows, 12 Foot ceilings, designer IKEA kitchen and bath. Laundry is conveniently situated on each level of building, as well as parking garage on same block. You will be just steps from two top rated coffee houses, two breweries, a 4.5 acre park and an award winning public pool.
Fox 19
Great Ohio River Swim on Sunday
Xavier students create non-profit to provide health resources in marginalized communities. Xavier students create non-profit to provide health resources in marginalized communities. Cincinnati Wing Week - In Between Tavern. Updated: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:52 AM EDT. Cincinnati Wing Week, visit www.cincywingweek.com Event Info: ● August 22-28, 2022, $7 wing...
WKRC
COVID-19 spread risk steadily coming down in Tri-State for all age groups except one
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - After five weeks of high COVID-19 spread risk, the numbers are finally coming back down in Hamilton and Warren counties, but not for all age groups. While the numbers do not reflect at home testing, down is still good. After weeks of high transmission, less people are in the hospital in Hamilton County.
WKRC
World's best female golfers to compete in Kroger Queen City Championship LPGA
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The world’s best female golfers will be arriving at Kenwood Country Club soon for the inaugural Kroger Queen City Championship LPGA event. Tournament Director Emily Norell joined Local 12's Bob Herzog in the studio to share what we can expect.
WLWT 5
Local farmer says new grocery store policy has forced her to close her small business
CINCINNATI — A Northern Kentucky woman is closing her tomato farm after she said a change in policy at large grocery chains now impacts direct delivery from local farmers. For the last nine years, local farmer Linda Fritz has picked her organic cherry tomatoes and delivered them directly to Kroger stores to sell across Greater Cincinnati.
WLWT 5
Parties held by UC students in the CUF neighborhood get out of control
CINCINNATI — Back to campus for college students means back to party life at many spots off campus, and for some neighborhoods around the University of Cincinnati, it's becoming somewhat of a nuisance. A massive crowd, damaged property and broken glass in the streets are just some of the...
linknky.com
NKY streetscapes: Buttermilk Pike
This week I went to two different cities, but I stayed on the same street. Buttermilk Pike offers a variety of businesses and cuisines, and very different atmospheres. But each of these places offer something unique with a focus on fostering a community in the NKY area. Oriental Wok: 317...
spectrumnews1.com
First of Fall Festival takes place at Boone County Fairgrounds
BURLINGTON, Ky. — Vendors lined the Boone County Fairgrounds on Saturday for the First of Fall Festival. Mandy Arlinghaus said she’s the coordinator of this inaugural event. She helps operate a crafting business and saw a need for something like this. “We noticed that there wasn’t really a...
