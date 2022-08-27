Read full article on original website
news4sanantonio.com
Man shot in arm while walking home on the West Side
SAN ANTONIO - A man is recovering after being shot in the arm while walking home. The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. Monday when police were called to the intersection of San Luis Street and South Navidad Street on the West Side. When police got there, they found a...
news4sanantonio.com
Police searching for suspect who stabbed 2 people, including teenager, along River Walk
SAN ANTONIO - Police are searching for a suspect in connection with a recent stabbing of two people along the River Walk. The stabbing happened just after 5:30 a.m. on July 23 along the River Walk near the Aztec Lounge on West Crockett Street. Police said a 17-year-old boy got...
news4sanantonio.com
Car salesman accused of stealing victim's identity to purchase vehicles
SAN ANTONIO - A man who worked as a car salesman has been accused of stealing a victim's identity to purchase vehicles by using their credit information. The affidavit states that Etni Gidalti Carrizales, 27, worked at a small car dealership where he had access to customer information. In late January, the victim was interested in buying a car and filled out paperwork, but chose not to buy a vehicle.
news4sanantonio.com
Security guard attacked by man inside Shops at Rivercenter mall after hours
SAN ANTONIO - A man is facing charges after attacking a security guard at the Shops at Rivercenter Downtown. The incident happened just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday at the mall along East Commerce Street near Alamo Plaza. Police said the security guard approached a man who was walking inside the...
news4sanantonio.com
Man arrested for choking girlfriend after she found him asleep at an intersection
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested for physically assaulting his girlfriend after she found him asleep at an intersection, police say. The incident happened on the 11000 block of Fire Canyon on June 27th. According to court records, the suspect’s girlfriend went to his residence to check...
news4sanantonio.com
5 juveniles, 3 adults arrested after shooting at home led to evacuation of nearby Walmart
Five juveniles and three adults were detained after a shooting at a home led to the evacuation of a nearby Walmart store in converse, Texas on Saturday. The incident happened less than 24 hours after another shooting in the same area on Friday. No injuries were reported. Bexar County deputies...
news4sanantonio.com
Man shot multiple times at stop light following highway road rage incident
SAN ANTONIO – One person was shot multiple times following a road rage incident on the Northwest side of town. According to officials, the shooting happened around 5:15 p.m. at a stop light off the W. Loop 1604 Highway. An occupant in the suspects’ vehicle exited the car and...
news4sanantonio.com
Ongoing family feud led to shooting on East side
SAN ANTONIO – An ongoing family feud led to a shooting on the East side of town. Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Orphan Street at around 11:18 p.m. According to officials, the 46-year-old man was shot at the intersection of Steves Avenue and S. Geyers, after he evaded a property in that location. Police say that the victim has an ongoing family feud with the suspect. The man was hit once in the arm, but his vehicle had several holes from the gunfire. The man managed to drive all the way home and called the police.
news4sanantonio.com
Neighborhood shooting leads to Walmart evacuation
A series of shootings in the area have Bexar County Sheriff's Office on high alert this weekend. What began as an 'attempt to locate' call turned into an evacuation of a Northeast side Walmart. Friday night, a series of shots were called in from the 7000 block of Estrid Trail...
news4sanantonio.com
Crime Stoppers searching for woman accused of running from the law
Kerr County Crime Stoppers is hoping a $5,000 reward will help them find woman accused of running from the law. Lynda Manchaca is wanted for allegedly not showing up to court on a felony DWI charge. She can now add another felony to her record, an enhanced bail-jumping charge. If...
news4sanantonio.com
Teen shoots himself and younger brother while cleaning gun
SAN ANTONIO – Two juvenile siblings were shot Saturday afternoon while one was cleaning a gun and it popped off. The shooting happened on Binz-Engleman Road towards the Northeast side of town, near Fort Sam Houston. According to officials, the older sibling, 18 was cleaning his mom's gun and...
news4sanantonio.com
Wrong-way driver crashes head on into another vehicle along North Side highway
SAN ANTONIO - A woman was hospitalized after a wrong-way driver caused a head-on accident. The accident happened just after 3 a.m. Monday along U.S. Highway 281 near Josephine Street on the North Side. Police said the wrong-way driver slammed into the car driven by the woman. Investigators say the...
news4sanantonio.com
Man lying in the tracks gets run over by train
SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after he was hit by a train on Saturday morning. Police say the man was lying in the tracks. The incident happened at Saltillo Street between S. Trinity and S. Navidad at around 6:19 a.m. According to police, Union Pacific called 911...
news4sanantonio.com
University Health, Bexar County to host free drive-thru flu shot clinics
SAN ANTONIO -- University Health and Bexar County are teaming up to get you vaccinated in time for flu season. They're kicking off a series of free drive-thru flu shot clinics that will span September and October. All clinics will take place on a Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.
news4sanantonio.com
Streets, sidewalks, and sewers: San Antonio gears up for budget vote and bond projects
SAN ANTONIO - In just two weeks, the San Antonio city council is set to vote on the budget, which includes dozens of improvement projects in each district from the approved 2022 bond program. From sidewalks, to sewers, to streets, the billion dollar bond program was the largest in city...
Bier fest at Sea World
Bier fest at Sea World
Sea World's Bier Fest is back this season with a lineup of beers from around the globe. We went out to give you a sneak peek of all the brew and food favorites. Take a look to learn more!. BIER FEST AT SEA WORLD SAN ANTONIO. FRIDAYS SATURDAYS AND SUNDAYS...
news4sanantonio.com
Mission Park: Making a Difference
Each week, mission park cares share uplifting stories of people making a difference in our communities. Dick Tips CEO of Mission Park is here along with Dr. Adena Loston, the president of St Philips college. MISSION PARK. 210-924-4242. WATCH MISSION PARK CARES. SUNDAY MORNINGS AT 7:30 AM ON FOX 29.
news4sanantonio.com
Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke hospitalized after 'bacterial infection'
Texas Democratic candidate for Governor Beto O'Rourke has had to put his campaign on pause due to illness. O’Rourke says he was hospitalized Friday in San Antonio for a bacterial infection. After receiving IV antibiotics, doctors told him to go home and rest. The Democratic nominee for the Governor...
news4sanantonio.com
Check out what UTEP did last week on Don's Extra Point
SAN ANTONIO - Tonight, on Don's Extra Point, so the big question is are you going to the game?? Do you have your tickets?? Have you heard about the game?? Cause I hate to say it, but I’m not feeling the buzz. UTSA says they are expecting a good crowd, but I’m only cautiously optimistic.
news4sanantonio.com
U.S. Labor Secretary Walsh lauds San Antonio's Ready to Work program, pledges to share it
SAN ANTONIO - The City of San Antonio's ambitious program received a heaping dose of praise today from U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, who promised to share the training initiative with other cities around the country. After visiting St. Phillip's College's aerospace and machine shops, he raved about the $230...
