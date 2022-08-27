The latest Iowa Crop Progress and Condition report shows corn and soybean ratings were unchanged from last week as producers gear up for harvest season. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) data released Tuesday, farmers had 5.5 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Aug. 28, with the most common activities being harvesting corn for silage and cutting hay. Approximately 45 percent of topsoil moisture ratings were classified as short to very short, while subsoil ratings were reported as 53 percent short to very short. Over 90 percent of corn has reached the dough stage or beyond, three days behind last year but two days ahead of average. More than half the crop was in the dent stage or beyond, a few days behind 2021. Iowa’s corn crop rating was unchanged at 66 percent good to excellent. About 95 percent of soybeans were setting pods, six days behind last year but two days ahead of average. Seven percent had started coloring with an overall rating of 63 percent good to excellent. The entire Iowa Crop Progress and Condition Report is available online at nass.usda.gov.

IOWA STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO