Iowa Crop Condition Ratings Unchanged As Start Of Harvest Nears
The latest Iowa Crop Progress and Condition report shows corn and soybean ratings were unchanged from last week as producers gear up for harvest season. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) data released Tuesday, farmers had 5.5 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Aug. 28, with the most common activities being harvesting corn for silage and cutting hay. Approximately 45 percent of topsoil moisture ratings were classified as short to very short, while subsoil ratings were reported as 53 percent short to very short. Over 90 percent of corn has reached the dough stage or beyond, three days behind last year but two days ahead of average. More than half the crop was in the dent stage or beyond, a few days behind 2021. Iowa’s corn crop rating was unchanged at 66 percent good to excellent. About 95 percent of soybeans were setting pods, six days behind last year but two days ahead of average. Seven percent had started coloring with an overall rating of 63 percent good to excellent. The entire Iowa Crop Progress and Condition Report is available online at nass.usda.gov.
Iowa Dept. Of Ag Confirms Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease In Story County
The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced Monday they have confirmed the state’s first case of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease—Virus Type 2 (RHDV2). According to officials, staff identified the infected rabbit in Story County after testing. RHDV2 is almost always fatal to lagomorphs, such as rabbits, hares, and pikas. It is often characterized by fever and internal bleeding, leading to death. While not a risk to humans or other animals, RHDV2 can spread quickly within wild or domestic rabbit populations through contact with infected individuals, their meat and fur, or materials an infected rabbit has recently touched. Currently, the Story County case is the only one identified to date. However, rabbit owners are still encouraged to contact their veterinarians to develop biosecurity protocols to protect their animals. Learn more about RHDV2 by following the link included below.
Dupaco Receives 2022 Employ Humanity Excellence Award
Pictured (L-R): Human Resources VP, Katie McClain; Chief People Officer, Lisa Bowers; Employ Humanity Founder, Bill Marklein; and Dupaco CEO, Joe Hearn. Dupaco Community Credit Union has been selected as the 2022 Employ Humanity Excellence Award recipient for the company’s commitment to the well-being of staff, customers, and communities. The award is presented by Wisconsin-based Employ Humanity. Dupaco was chosen in recognition of its staff servant leadership, workplace culture, and positive influence where they operate. Dupaco President and CEO Joe Hearn says, “As a member-owned cooperative, Dupaco’s mission is to improve each member’s financial position. This recognition is successfully achieved by a team of passionate and engaged employees who work together and carry out Dupaco’s mission to help members build a life worth loving.” Dupaco is the first Iowa company to receive the Employ Humanity Excellence Award. They currently serve members throughout Iowa, northwest Illinois, and southwest Wisconsin, with over 650 employees companywide.
