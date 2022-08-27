ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, IL

edglentoday.com

SIUE Names Interim Police Chief As Long-Serving Leader Schmoll Retires

EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Chancellor James T. Minor, PhD, has named Justin Lieberman as the University’s Interim Police Chief, effective September 24, 2022. Lieberman is the Department’s Deputy Chief and has a 20-year history with the team, having served as a police officer, detective, patrol sergeant, investigations...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
edglentoday.com

Edwardsville Community Foundation Announces Two New Funds

EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Community Foundation is pleased to announce two new funds, the Global Brew Community Development Fund (Donor Advised) and the ‘Que & Brew Festival Fund. Both funds are sponsored by Ryan and Laura High, co-owners of Global Brew Tap House. “The Global Brew Community Development Fund...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
edglentoday.com

Installation of Final Truss Marks One of the Last Major Milestones for Merchants Bridge Reconstruction Project

ST. LOUIS - The $222 million project to replace the Merchants Bridge that links Missouri and Illinois near downtown St. Louis is nearing completion, and the St. Louis Regional Freightway gave invited guests and the public the opportunity to see one of the last significant milestones in the project firsthand from the special vantage point of a riverboat cruise on August 26. Passengers on board witnessed history in the making as preparations continued for the third and final bridge truss to be floated into place.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
labortribune.com

BUD program graduates 25th class of pre-apprentices

THE FUTURE IS BRIGHT for eight pre-apprentices who recently graduated from the Building Union Diversity (BUD) program, opening doors to good-paying union construction careers in the St. Louis area. Taking part in the June 3 ceremony held at Iron Workers Local 396 Hall in St. Louis were (from left) Missouri Works Initiative director Greta Bax, BUD Program Coordinator Aurora Bihler, BUD graduates Kyle Benson, Carl Meriwether, TeAndre Hope-Shotwell, David Conley, Victoria Chapman, Stephanie McClure, Demonte Moorehead and Christopher Martin. The six-week program was created eight years ago as a recruitment tool to encourage more minorities and women to get into the union-building trades. Today, the program is run by the Missouri AFL-CIO’s Missouri Works Initiative. – Labor Tribune photo.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
collinsvilledailynews.com

Collinsville CUSD 10 Breaks Ground on $5.8 Million Addition & Renovations at Dorris Intermediate School

COLLINSVILLE - Collinsville Community Unit School District #10 hosted a ceremonial groundbreaking for the district’s $5.8 million classroom addition and interior renovation project at Dorris Intermediate School (DIS). CUSD 10 Superintendent Dr. Mark B. Skertich, district administrators, DIS principals and members of the Board of Education were joined by...
COLLINSVILLE, IL
edglentoday.com

Veteran Artists Will Participate In Edwardsville Art Fair

EDWARDSVILLE - This is another in a series of articles with photos and descriptions of entries in the Edwardsville Art Fair at City Park on September 23-25. Featured today are artists Niko Culevski, Reinhard Herzog and Susan Kunz. Artist Name: Niko Culevski. Location: Mukilteo, WA. Artist Statement: "Chule wool blankets...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Police warn of scam jury duty calls

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of scam calls that claim to be coming from one of their department leaders. Authorities have learned that some residents are receiving calls from someone claiming to be Jeff Connor who is running for sheriff and that scammer tells the person answering the phone that they have failed to report for jury duty and a warrant has been issued for their arrest.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
KMOV

4 shot near Jennings schools

JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV) – Four people were shot near Jennings schools Monday morning. St. Louis County Police Officers were called to the 8800 block of Cozens Avenue around 7:15 a.m. Responding officers confirmed two people were found shot at Shannon Avenue and Brookfield Drive and two additional victims were found nearby.
JENNINGS, MO
labortribune.com

Tyson Foods plant expansion to create hundreds of new jobs, thousands of hours of work for union building trades

Caseyville, IL – State leaders are celebrating the expansion of the Tyson Foods plant here, a project that is expected to bring hundreds of new jobs to the Metro-East. Eric Oller, executive secretary-treasurer of the Southwestern Illinois Building & Construction Trades Council, said the expansion work is being done by union contractors, creating thousands of hours of work for area building trades.
CASEYVILLE, IL
edglentoday.com

First Assembly of God in East Alton

Join us for service every Sunday at 10:30 online or in-person at 325 W Main St, East Alton, IL 62024. Know that you are loved and welcomed into our church family. Hope to see you soon!
EAST ALTON, IL

