Missouri Schools Banning Books Need 'More Backbone,’ Democrat Rep Says
Schools need to stop trying to "appease people who can't be appeased," says Rep. Ian Mackey
edglentoday.com
SIUE Names Interim Police Chief As Long-Serving Leader Schmoll Retires
EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Chancellor James T. Minor, PhD, has named Justin Lieberman as the University’s Interim Police Chief, effective September 24, 2022. Lieberman is the Department’s Deputy Chief and has a 20-year history with the team, having served as a police officer, detective, patrol sergeant, investigations...
edglentoday.com
Edwardsville Community Foundation Announces Two New Funds
EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Community Foundation is pleased to announce two new funds, the Global Brew Community Development Fund (Donor Advised) and the ‘Que & Brew Festival Fund. Both funds are sponsored by Ryan and Laura High, co-owners of Global Brew Tap House. “The Global Brew Community Development Fund...
edglentoday.com
Installation of Final Truss Marks One of the Last Major Milestones for Merchants Bridge Reconstruction Project
ST. LOUIS - The $222 million project to replace the Merchants Bridge that links Missouri and Illinois near downtown St. Louis is nearing completion, and the St. Louis Regional Freightway gave invited guests and the public the opportunity to see one of the last significant milestones in the project firsthand from the special vantage point of a riverboat cruise on August 26. Passengers on board witnessed history in the making as preparations continued for the third and final bridge truss to be floated into place.
St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner reprimanded for handling of Greitens investigation
The Missouri Supreme Court issued a formal reprimand of St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner for her conduct during her 2018 investigation against former Governor Eric Greitens.
gladstonedispatch.com
Messenger: St. Louis Archdiocese tells Catholic schools to drop free lunch program
There’s no such thing as a free lunch in the Archdiocese of St. Louis. That’s literally the new legal guidance being offered to Catholic schools in the region in a confidential memo sent to pastors, school presidents and principals. The Aug. 16 memo, obtained by the Post-Dispatch, urges...
labortribune.com
BUD program graduates 25th class of pre-apprentices
THE FUTURE IS BRIGHT for eight pre-apprentices who recently graduated from the Building Union Diversity (BUD) program, opening doors to good-paying union construction careers in the St. Louis area. Taking part in the June 3 ceremony held at Iron Workers Local 396 Hall in St. Louis were (from left) Missouri Works Initiative director Greta Bax, BUD Program Coordinator Aurora Bihler, BUD graduates Kyle Benson, Carl Meriwether, TeAndre Hope-Shotwell, David Conley, Victoria Chapman, Stephanie McClure, Demonte Moorehead and Christopher Martin. The six-week program was created eight years ago as a recruitment tool to encourage more minorities and women to get into the union-building trades. Today, the program is run by the Missouri AFL-CIO’s Missouri Works Initiative. – Labor Tribune photo.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Collinsville CUSD 10 Breaks Ground on $5.8 Million Addition & Renovations at Dorris Intermediate School
COLLINSVILLE - Collinsville Community Unit School District #10 hosted a ceremonial groundbreaking for the district’s $5.8 million classroom addition and interior renovation project at Dorris Intermediate School (DIS). CUSD 10 Superintendent Dr. Mark B. Skertich, district administrators, DIS principals and members of the Board of Education were joined by...
edglentoday.com
Veteran Artists Will Participate In Edwardsville Art Fair
EDWARDSVILLE - This is another in a series of articles with photos and descriptions of entries in the Edwardsville Art Fair at City Park on September 23-25. Featured today are artists Niko Culevski, Reinhard Herzog and Susan Kunz. Artist Name: Niko Culevski. Location: Mukilteo, WA. Artist Statement: "Chule wool blankets...
St. Louis gives Topgolf in Midtown a building permit, investment revealed
ST. LOUIS — The city of St. Louis last month issued a building permit for an "amusement center" at the site of the new Topgolf in Midtown. Little other information was provided for the project, at 3201 Chouteau Ave. In December, it got zoning approval from the St. Louis Planning Commission, and didn't plan to seek tax subsidies.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Parents furious over hateful comments by Rockwood School Board member | St. Louis News
Parents furious over hateful comments by Rockwood School Board member. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Jessica Laurent Clark was voted in to become a School...
Victims of ‘sheriff’s deputy scam’ have warning for others
Amy Johnson from Belleville handed over $600 to a scammer pretending to be a sheriff’s deputy, telling her she had to pay up or face arrest.
advantagenews.com
Police warn of scam jury duty calls
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of scam calls that claim to be coming from one of their department leaders. Authorities have learned that some residents are receiving calls from someone claiming to be Jeff Connor who is running for sheriff and that scammer tells the person answering the phone that they have failed to report for jury duty and a warrant has been issued for their arrest.
Hartmann: There's Nothing Exceptional About the AT&T Tower
Honoring the failed skyscraper as "historic" would insult St. Louis' real treasures
Last natural mineral spa in Illinois to be auctioned off
Illinois' last natural mineral spa is being auctioned off next month.
KMOV
4 shot near Jennings schools
JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV) – Four people were shot near Jennings schools Monday morning. St. Louis County Police Officers were called to the 8800 block of Cozens Avenue around 7:15 a.m. Responding officers confirmed two people were found shot at Shannon Avenue and Brookfield Drive and two additional victims were found nearby.
labortribune.com
Tyson Foods plant expansion to create hundreds of new jobs, thousands of hours of work for union building trades
Caseyville, IL – State leaders are celebrating the expansion of the Tyson Foods plant here, a project that is expected to bring hundreds of new jobs to the Metro-East. Eric Oller, executive secretary-treasurer of the Southwestern Illinois Building & Construction Trades Council, said the expansion work is being done by union contractors, creating thousands of hours of work for area building trades.
Police report ‘incident’ at Illinois shooting range
Illinois state police confirm something happened at a shooting range in Sparta, Illinois.
edglentoday.com
First Assembly of God in East Alton
Join us for service every Sunday at 10:30 online or in-person at 325 W Main St, East Alton, IL 62024. Know that you are loved and welcomed into our church family. Hope to see you soon!
No more 12 hour shifts for St. Louis City police
Despite a spike in crime for August, St. Louis Police officers’ mandated 12 hour shifts, will end.
