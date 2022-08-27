Read full article on original website
Saints trade fan favorite C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
After almost 4 decades, Andrea's Restaurant has a new ownerTina HowellJefferson Parish, LA
3-Year-Old New Orleans Girl Vanished In 1984. She Was Reported Missing In 2018The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Orleans, LA
Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson purchases former Chris Owens nightclubTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans famous Hubig's Pies finally on track for a returnTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
NOLA.com
New Orleans coroner IDs three killed in shootings last week
Three men killed in New Orleans shootings last week were identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office Monday. Demetrius Thomas, 33, was killed in the St. Roch neighborhood Wednesday, marking the third of four homicides reported that day. New Orleans Police were called to the 2800 block of Comus Court at 1:40 p.m., where Thomas was declared dead.
Man dies after Monday morning shooting, NOPD gathering details
According to officers, the man arrived at the hospital in the 2000 block of Canal by private vehicle but was pronounced dead soon after getting there.
NOLA.com
Two teen boys wounded in Desire area shooting, New Orleans police say
Two 14-year-old boys were wounded in a shooting in the Desire area Sunday morning, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The teens were near the intersection of Treasure Street and Morrice Duncan Drive when they were approached by an armed man who opened fire, hitting one boy in the cheek and the other in the leg, police said. The boys were taken to a hospital in a private vehicle, according to authorities.
WWL-TV
NOPD investigating homicide, man arrived at hospital with gunshot wound
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound. Police say the man died at University Medical Center New Orleans LCMC Health. Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can...
WDSU
Man shot and killed on Canal Street overnight
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating after a man was shot and killed on Canal Street overnight. According to reports, a man was shot on the 2000 block of Canal Street in the early hours of Monday or late Sunday night. No other information is available at...
fox8live.com
Teen girl fatally shot leaving party in Gentilly, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 17-year-old girl leaving what police described as a “teen party” in Gentilly was fatally shot on the sidewalk Saturday night (Aug. 27), authorities said. The girl’s identity has not been disclosed, but New Orleans police said she was struck by gunfire in the...
WDSU
Man shot and killed in St. Tammany Parish
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office has reported that a man was shot and killed on Monday night in Talisheek. According to officials, deputies responded to a call of reported gunshots right before midnight in the 73000 block of Tee Street. A neighbor reported that...
NOLA.com
Man dies after showing up at New Orleans hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, police say
A man was shot and killed early Monday morning in New Orleans and authorities said they are trying to determine where the crime happened. The man arrived at a hospital in the 2000 block of Canal Street, which is home to University Medical Center, at 1:30 a.m. and was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to preliminary information from police.
WDSU
NOPD seeking suspects involved in French Quarter car burglary
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating three suspects who are accused of a French Quarter auto burglary on Aug. 21. According to police, two of the suspects were seen pulling on car door handles on the 900 block of North Rampart. The third suspect, the one pictured in the middle, was seen pulling on the door of a victim's vehicle and realized it was unlocked.
NOPD in search of three after French Quarter vehicle burglary
Two of them were pulling door handles when the other came across an unlocked vehicle.
WDSU
Victim pushed to the ground, suffered a broken arm on Canal Street
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying and locating a suspect who is being accused of battery on Canal Street. According to police, the suspect pushed a victim over, causing them to fall and break their arm on Aug. 25 around 2:35 p.m. on the 500 block of Canal Street.
1 dead, 2 in custody after deadly St. Tammany Parish shooting
Investigators say other deputies had met with the victim and two other men earlier in the day because of an ongoing argument between the victim and one of the other men.
NOPD investigating two more weekend shootings
These latest shootings are the second and third shootings in New Orleans in less than 24 hours and the eight and ninth in the city so far this weekend.
Senseless violence and killings around the city are escalating, Reverend is taking matters into his own hands.
"It's demonic, diabolical, and devilish. My son's debt has inspired us to STOP THE VIOLENCE."
Victims left waiting as New Orleans rape reports often considered 'non-emergencies'
NEW ORLEANS — Dozens of calls this year to report aggravated rapes to New Orleans police were reclassified from “emergencies” to a less urgent status, leaving some survivors waiting hours for officers from an overstretched and understaffed department. The result is that, increasingly, survivors are no longer...
fox8live.com
Another Bogalusa shooting leaves man in critical condition, suspect arrested
BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - Another shooting in Bogalusa early Monday (Aug. 29) left a man critically injured and a suspect quickly taken into custody, police said. Derrick Henry Williams Jr., 21, was booked with attempted second-degree murder and other charges in the wake of a confrontation that ended in gunfire around 1:41 a.m. in the 600 block of Avenue C, Bogalusa police said.
fox8live.com
Authorites turn to public for answers in connection to fatal shooting of Terrebonne man and woman
GRAY, La. (WVUE) - Nearly two years after the murders of a Gray man and woman, authorities in Terrebonne are turning to the general public for clues. On Nov. 16, 2020, Janice Gardner was found shot to death by Terrebonne deputies in the hallway of a home on Linda Ann Ave. A man, Keith Stevenson, 44, of Gray, was also found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the home. Deputies say they later learned that night that two unknown gunmen forced their way into the residence, shooting Stevenson and Gardner.
WDSU
Have you seen these people? Police searching for 4 people who went missing in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are searching for four people who have been reported missing. Erika Roberts, 18, was last seen on Aug. 5 leaving her house. She never arrived to her reported destination and was last seen walking in the area but has not returned home. Roberts...
WDSU
Man shot on the edge of the Seventh Ward neighborhood
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting on the edge of the Seventh Ward and the Marigny that left one man injured. According to reports, a man was shot in the leg around 2:50 p.m. at the 1100 block of St. Bernard Avenue. No other information...
Orleans Parish Jail sees yet another stabbing
For the second time since Friday–and at least the sixth time in the last six weeks–an inmate at the Orleans Parish Justice Center has been stabbed.
