Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Back-to-School Time is Starting in the Treasure ValleyJason ProvencioBoise, ID
Saying "I Do?" This Hotel Gave Away Wedding Packages to 10 CouplesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Boise, ID
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
Three Great Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Related
boisestatepublicradio.org
Boise buys a mobile home park for affordable housing
It's not a new story, an old mobile home park goes up for sale and residents face losing their homes. We've heard this story a lot lately, as growth makes the land underneath these sites worth a lot of money. Last week the City of Boise bought the latest mobile home park in this situation, saying it is preserving affordable housing.
'The dust is starting to settle': Boise realtor starting to see signs of a stable housing market
BOISE, Idaho — The Federal Reserve has increased rates to combat inflation, and the Boise housing market is already beginning to see the impact, according to Boise Regional Realtor President Becky Enrico-Crum. Today, homebuyers are receiving loans with interest rates between 5 to 6%, Enrico-Crum said. A year ago,...
Why to Close Your Eyes as You Drive Through the Ugliest Town in Idaho
Idaho is one of the most beautiful natural states you will ever see. One of the things that makes it so pretty is how much of it is untouched, and some parts look like they should be screen savors. The mountains, the lakes, the canyons, the rivers, and all of it combined make for a sight to see and a state many circle as must visit to take in the beauty. Many of the towns and cities are beautiful as well. Boise has a beautiful backdrop with the mountains, and Twin Falls sits between mountains in the distance, with the canyon running on the north side to compliment it all. With so much beauty, a word you rarely hear to describe Idaho is ugly, but that word is used to describe one such town in the gem state.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Evictions in the Treasure Valley back on the rise
Boise housing support nonprofit Jesse Tree projects total eviction filings in the Treasure Valley this year could reach four figures, an 18% increase from last year. The group compiled eviction data from the Idaho Supreme Court in a report released last week. In 2021, 479 property managers filed for 819...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
idahobusinessreview.com
Biz ‘Bite:’ Boise buys mobile home park
In its efforts to preserve affordable housing for its residents, the City of Boise announced that it purchased the Sage Mobile Home Park in the Boise Bench neighborhood on Aug. 25. The two-acre property is near Shoshone Park with less than 200 feet walking distance to “best-in-class transit” available on Vista Avenue. The residents of the ...
Two tribes plan casinos in Mountain Home, including large-scale concept for hotel, horse track, and more
Treasure Valley residents who hope to visit a casino currently have to drive to destinations like Jackpot, Nevada, or Pendleton, Oregon. But that could change. Two different Native American tribes are pitching proposals to build a casino in Mountain Home near Interstate 84, one closer to the Treasure Valley and the other from Eastern Idaho. In the case of the Shoshone-Bannock of Eastern Idaho, this would be the tribe’s fourth casino, but its first off of tribal lands. The other proposal comes from the Shoshone-Paiute Tribe based on the Duck Valley reservation on the border between Idaho and Nevada. The Shoshone-Paiute do not currently operate any casinos.
Idaho’s Best Buffet is in Boise
According to Delish.com the best all you can eat buffet in all of Idaho is right here in Boise and is none other than Bombay Grill. If you like Indian food, or are not sure if you like Indian food. This is your spot. Enjoy a family-run traditional Indian eatery with specialty dishes & a lunch buffet served in a homey space.
Esther Simplot Park: Boise's hidden gem
BOISE, Idaho — One of the latest additions to Boise's parks, and one of the most popular, is Esther Simplot Park, named after the widow of the famous Idaho potato magnate. Almost 50 years ago, construction to beautify the Boise greenbelt began. The city created a series of parks that were all named after some of Boise's best civic leaders; Ann Morrison, Julia Davis, Marianne Williams, and Kristin Armstrong were just a few of the people selected to name the parks after.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Idaho has beautiful islands… am I the only one who didn’t know this?
No, Idaho doesn’t have an ocean. But we do have a lot of lakes and rivers, and near some of these massive bodies of water, there are also absolutely breathtaking islands and groups of land. Don’t you just love Idaho? How could you not?. To my surprise, these...
KTVB
Idaho Today: Taste of Caldwell Harvest Festival
Sponsored by Taste of Caldwell Harvest Festival. Don't miss the Taste of Caldwell Harvest Festival on September 10, 2022, experience local dishes and drinks.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Meta's new Idaho data center draws controversy
After the city of Kuna announced in February that Meta, the parent company of Facebook, would build its newest data center in the small southwest Idaho town, the city’s public officials were flooded with angry emails from upset residents. Among more than 50 pages of emails to the city,...
West Ada family concerned about Cascade Transportation bus delays
ADA COUNTY, Idaho — Delays with Cascade Student Transportation’s bus routes had an Idaho mom panicking for 30 minutes about where her child was Thursday. Jennifer Peterson's 5-year-old son started kindergarten this year in the West Ada School District (WASD). WASD contracts out their bus services to Cascade.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
11 Idaho Lottery Scratch Tickets With Huge Prize Jackpots Remaining
We recently asked you what types of prizes you'd like to win from our radio station this fall. Let's just say we're NOT stunned that cash was among the top answers. After all, this summer was expensive! Gas prices were over $5 a gallon for the majority of the summer travel season. Thanks to inflation, the estimated price of back-to-school shopping per child rose 8% to $661. The cost of everything went up, but in many cases, wages did not so families were a little more mindful of how they spent their dollars.
Boise Could Be Getting TWO Nearby Casinos Soon
We've all had this thought cross our minds at one point:. "I really want to gamble, but driving to Jackpot sounds like a lot of work." We get it. The rush of throwing dice across the craps table. The thrill of hitting your card on the river in poker. The...um...act of pushing a button on a slot machine. It can be exciting when you're winning some money, but gambling isn't as fun when you have to plan half a day of traveling to enjoy it.
tornadopix.com
Two tribes planning casinos in Mtn Home, Idaho
Treasure Valley residents hoping to visit the casino must currently drive to destinations such as Jackpot, Nevada or Pendleton, Oregon. But this could change. Two different Native American tribes are submitting proposals to build a casino in Mountain Home near Interstate 84, one closer to Treasure Valley and the other to Eastern Idaho. In the case of Shoshone-Bannock in eastern Idaho, this will be the tribe’s fourth casino, but it is the first casino to be launched from tribal lands. Another proposal comes from the Shoshone Paiute based on the Duck Valley Preserve on the border between Idaho and Nevada. Shoshone-Paiute does not currently operate any casinos.
Idaho health care provider sentenced to jail for defrauding state Medicaid program
BOISE – Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has announced that an Idaho care provider was sentenced on Thursday, August 25, for executing a scheme to defraud the Idaho Medicaid program. Janna Lyn Miller, 58, of Kuna, pleaded guilty on May 12. Fourth District Judge Samuel Hoagland sentenced Miller to a suspended sentence of five years with one year fixed. She was placed on probation for five years. The court ordered Miller...
Meridian Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash Sunday
MERIDIAN, Idaho (KLIX)-A 41-year-old man died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash with car Sunday evening in Meridian. According to the Ada County Coroner's Office, the crash happened between the motorcycle and vehicle on West Franklin Road. Coroner Dotti Owens identified the victim as Joshua Trent, of Meridian. The man was taken to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The Ada County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.
idahoednews.org
No ‘weak link’: Bub assembles all-star cast to lead West Ada after two bumpy years
Derek Bub took over as superintendent of the state’s largest school district amid a global pandemic and rampant turnover on the school board. Debates over mask mandates and claims that educators indoctrinate kids were at a boiling point. It was tumultuous time, Bub recently acknowledged in his office at...
Micron plans ‘world-class’ building in Boise, one of city’s largest
BOISE - based Micron Technology is set to build a large new building on its campus, which could accommodate more than 2,000 workers. The company filed with the City of Boise to build the new office building, complete with an auditorium, sky bridge, amenities, and workspace seating for 2,167 employees.
Altercation at the Western Idaho Fair creates chaotic environment
BOISE, Idaho — Two people were injured at the Western Idaho Fair after a fight broke out Friday night, the first in the fair's 125-year history. According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), following an argument between two groups near the carnival rides, an 18-year-old man was stabbed in the elbow while inside the fairgrounds, and a 16-year-old boy accidentally shot himself.
Comments / 4