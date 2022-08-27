SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The 2nd Annual Downtown Pork Showdown, kicks off September 1 and continues through the end of the month. Diners will order a featured pork dish from the participating downtown restaurants and vote on a variety of categories within the DTSF Digital Passport App. The restaurant with the highest average score by the end of the month will be the Downtown Pork Showdown Champion.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO