2nd annual Downtown Pork Showdown comes to Sioux Falls!
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The 2nd Annual Downtown Pork Showdown, kicks off September 1 and continues through the end of the month. Diners will order a featured pork dish from the participating downtown restaurants and vote on a variety of categories within the DTSF Digital Passport App. The restaurant with the highest average score by the end of the month will be the Downtown Pork Showdown Champion.
Great Plains Zoo, black rhinos and you
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Great Plains Zoo welcomes Dr. Jeff Muntifering, their partner conservation biologist, to Sioux Falls on September 8 for the next Conservation Conversation. For 20+ years, Muntifering has worked in Namibia as an innovator in the conservation of the black rhinoceros population. This work...
The SD DOT awards grant money for aging bridges
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The SD Transportation Commission awards 44 Preliminary Engineering Bridge Improvement Grants totaling approximately $2.4 million last Thursday. Grant recipients in the KELO listening area are: Brookings , Hanson, Hutchinson, Lake, Lincoln, and Yankton counties, along with the cities of Brookings and Mitchell. The BIG...
The FDA announces BiPAP machine recalls…again
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says certain Philips Respironics bi-level positive airway pressure, also known as Bilevel PAP, BiPAP, or BPAP machines that may contain a plastic contaminated with a non-compatible material. Those toxins can be released into the air hoses of the...
Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce takes a stance on the ballot
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Chamber announced their takes on two important issues, Amendment D and the Slaughterhouse Zoning Ordinance. They’ve announced support of Amendment D, which calls for the expansion of Medicaid, and no on the zoning ordinance. Wholestone Foods, who will be directly impacted by...
