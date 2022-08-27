Read full article on original website
Florida economist: Health is wealth, but for some in Florida it's also debt
In this interview, Sadaf Knight, CEO of the Florida Policy Institute, talks about the cost of health care in Florida. It's a statement that likely everyone can agree with: “Having health care insurance is important.” Yet, not everyone can afford it, and the uninsured affects the entire community, according to Sadaf Knight, CEO of the Florida Policy Institute.
Forbes names the University of South Florida as one of the state’s top employers
The University of South Florida is among the state’s best employers, according to a list just released by Forbes. In America’s Best Employers by State, USF ranks No. 21 out of 100 public and private employers across a wide array of industries, and No. 2 among higher education institutions.
Florida sets limits on medical marijuana dosage and supply
Florida health officials have released a highly anticipated rule setting THC dosage amounts and supply limits on products doctors can order for medical marijuana patients. The emergency rule sets a 70-day total supply limit of 24,500 mg of THC for nonsmokable marijuana and establishes dosage caps for different routes of administration such as edibles, inhalation and tinctures.
Florida's COVID case counts and hospitalizations show a decline
Florida's COVID-19 case counts and hospitalizations are continuing to decline, and fewer counties are listed as being at high risk of transmission, according to recent federal and state data. The number of residents testing positive dropped during the past two weeks, according to data released Friday by the state Department...
Changes to Florida's climate threaten oyster reefs, USF researchers warn
With temperatures rising globally, cold weather extremes and freezes in Florida are diminishing – an indicator that Florida’s climate is shifting from subtropical to tropical. Tropicalization has had a cascading effect on Florida ecosystems. In Tampa Bay and along the Gulf Coast, University of South Florida researchers found evidence of homogenization of estuarine ecosystems.
Crist selects his running mate: Teachers union leader Karla Hernandez-Mats
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist on Saturday formally announced Karla Hernandez-Mats, the teachers union president in Florida’s largest school district, as his running mate in the November election. Crist described the Miami native and daughter of Honduran immigrants as “caring, loving, empathetic, compassionate.”. “That's what we don't have...
WUSF journalists receive 16 honors at Sunshine State Awards
WUSF Public Media took home 16 honors, including first place in eight categories, during the Society for Professional Journalism Sunshine State Awards on Saturday. Ten members of the staff were honored during the ceremony in Fort Lauderdale for their work in 2021. In a COVID-19 non-deadline news reporting category that...
Voter turnout is high in primaries across several counties in the Tampa Bay area
Voter turnout in several counties in the greater Tampa Bay region last week exceeded the statewide average. In Sarasota County, the 37% turnout was one of the highest in the state. Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner says it was also the county's largest turnout for a primary in 30 years. Several hotly contested races for school board likely fueled the higher turnout.
Abortion, crime and fraud are central issues in the race for Florida's attorney general
The race for Florida Attorney General is heating up following Tuesday’s primary election. Democratic nominee Aramis Ayala will face off against incumbent Ashley Moody. Aramis Ayala trounced her opponents in the Democratic primary—earning nearly 45 percent of the vote compared with Jim Lewis’ nearly 27 percent and Daniel Uhlfelder’s approximately 28 percent. Now she’s turning her attention to November and Republican incumbent Ashley Moody. Ayala said she thinks Moody’s weaknesses lie in constitutional questions.
Counties across the Tampa Bay region receive funds to purchase electric buses
Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday the state Department of Environmental Protection is awarding more than $68 million to 13 counties across Florida for the purchase of electric buses. In a news release, DeSantis said the money will go toward the purchase of 227 electric transit buses, including in Hillsborough, Pinellas,...
Kalia Richardson
Hundreds of Florida waters are considered “impaired” for fish consumption. As a result the Florida Department of Health advises that most fish caught in the state’s waters shouldn’t be eaten more than twice a week. But that message does not always get through to subsistence fishers.
