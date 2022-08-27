Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
Everton at Leeds United: Predicted Line-Up | Maupay Involved?
When the fixtures came out, it seemed like a favourable start to the season for Everton. Unfortunately, the Blues have picked up just two points from a possible 12 so far, and now the fixtures are turning us. After our trip to Leeds on Tuesday night, the Blues face Liverpool...
SB Nation
Manchester City v Nottingham Forest: Preview, Team News and Prediction
Manchester City face a new side in the next match of the Premier League. This time the match is vs Nottingham Forest. The Premier League is rolling and we are all ready!. Time and Date: Wednesday 31 August 2022, Kickoff at 19:30 BST, 2.30 pm (EST, USA) Referee: Paul Tierney.
SB Nation
WATCH: Raheem Sterling opens the scoring for Chelsea against Southampton, 1-0!
A bit of a scrappy goal, but we will take it! Raheem Sterling had already nearly opened the score less than a minute before his scramble to add yet another goal to his record with the Blues. 1-0 to the good guys!
SB Nation
BREAKING: Man City Closing in on Deal for Dortmund Defender
According to The Athletic UK, Manchester City are close to signing Borussia Dortmund and Switzerland Central Defender Manuel Akanji. Akanji, who is 27, has been at Dortmund since 2018 and has made more than 100 Bundesliga appearances for the club. Akanji would be expected to add depth and injury coverage...
RELATED PEOPLE
SB Nation
Maupay Everton shirt number finally revealed
Everton had announced the signing of striker Neal Maupay from Brighton & Hove Albion and have now revealed his squad number as well. The centre forward became the Toffees sixth signing of the summer transfer window after the additions of James Tarkowski, Conor Coady and Ruben Vinagre in defence, and the pair of Dwight McNeil and Amadou Onana further forward.
SB Nation
Tuesday August 30th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation
Whatever Happened to Manchester City’s £60m Reject?
Absolutely bonkers! The world is going mad! I just don’t see £50m for this player. That was just some of the reaction when Manchester City’s deal with Wolfsburg for midfielder Kevin de Bruyne was agreed. The media labelled him as a £60m reject following his ill-fated spell at Chelsea ended with an £18m transfer to Wolfsburg after a season-long loan spell at Werder Bremen.
UEFA・
SB Nation
Bournemouth Sack Scott Parker Following Historic Liverpool Thrashing
A historic 9-0 defeat over the weekend at the hands of Liverpool was the final straw in the breakdown of the relationship between Scott Parker and Bournemouth, and after weeks of complaints about a lack of investment in a squad ill equipped for the Premier League the English manager has today been sacked.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SB Nation
Everton 1-0 Leeds United: Live Blog | Gordon scores again
25’ - Everton are taking their time on the ball and everyone at Elland Road apart from the excellent traveling support is losing their everloving sh*t, starting with cheerleader in chief Jesse Marsch. 22’ - Cross from the Everton right comes fizzing through the six-yard box and everyone misses...
SB Nation
Southampton vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights
We interrupt your regularly scheduled Silly Season programming to bring you some actual football, in matchday five of the new season with Chelsea looking for some consistency. Unfortunately, we will be without Reece James, who’s fallen ill and thus missed the trip. Billy Gilmour has been found hiding in a cupboard and added to the team in his stead. Youngster Harvey Vale is recalled as well, in place of Callum Hudson-Odoi who has gone out on loan.
SB Nation
Chelsea block all Christian Pulisic offers due to need for more than just 11 players — report
Christian Pulisic wasn’t really set to leave — no rumors had advanced beyond speculation — but is now definitely set to stay. According to the Athletic, Chelsea have blocked all (loan) offers that have come in for the 23-year-old USMNT international this summer, and will do so in the final few days left of the transfer window as well.
SB Nation
Chelsea fans’ preferred lineup against Southampton: Havertz dropped, Pulisic to start!
There’s no time to rest for Chelsea after a hard-earned three points at the weekend as we travel down south to take on Southampton. Not a lot has changed on the injury front and one suspension has merely replaced the other, so the Blues will have more or the less the same squad to choose from.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SB Nation
Nottingham Forest 0-2 Tottenham: Community Player Ratings
Say this about The City Ground — the atmosphere is fantastic. Tottenham Hotspur traveled to the East Midlands for the first time this season to play Nottingham Forest, a mystery box team if ever there was one. Spurs got a brace from Harry Kane that could’ve been a hat trick except that Dean Henderson saved on Kane’s penalty kick, snapping Kane’s streak of 21 straight penalties made.
SB Nation
TEAM NEWS: Romero could return for West Ham, but Bentancur a doubt
It’s Cuti Romero Day here at Cartilage Free Captain! Just after Tottenham Hotspur announced that they had officially converted his loan from Atalanta into a £47m transfer, there’s team news out in the Evening Standard that suggests that he might be back into contention for Spurs’ trip to West Ham tomorrow.
SB Nation
What can Sunderland fans expect from Tony Mowbray? Blackburn fan Dan gives his honest opinion
RR: Tony Mowbray is the new Sunderland gaffer, then. What do you think about that?. I’ll be honest, it’s a place I didn’t expect him to end up this season, although you’ll know much more about the bizarre few weeks with Alex Neil than I will.
SB Nation
Everton at Leeds United: kickoff time, starting lineups, TV schedule, live stream and how to watch online
Everton go into their fifth game of the Premier League season still seeking their first win. After tonight’s trip to Leeds United the Blues then take on Liverpool in the Merseyside Derby and current league leaders Arsenal, so the relatively soft start to the season only gets tougher. Injury...
SB Nation
Sunderland AFC is bigger than one man, and Saturday’s game against Norwich proved it
“Go out there, prove to the fans that you’ve got the heart for the fight, and show Alex Neil how wrong he was to abandon ship and walk out on this football club.”. Perhaps they weren't the exact words of the temporary coaching team tasked with steering Sunderland through Saturday’s encounter against Norwich City, but after a performance that reaffirmed a lot of what we already suspected, the departure of our Scottish former hero-turned-villain might just have provided the players with the extra motivation they needed.
SB Nation
Tuesday’s Toffee Bites: Gakpo, Dendoncker, Hee-Chan, Garner, Gueye, Kudus transfer updates
Gameday! Everton play again today, this time at Leeds United in their fifth game of the new Premier League season and still looking for their first win. Here’s our match preview on what to expect, and the predicted lineup for tonight’s game. The Blues made an £8 million...
SB Nation
Everton at Leeds United: Opposition Analysis | In Search of Victory
The Toffees had three points in their grasp on Saturday, only for their luck to finally run out in the closing stages at Brentford. Tonight, the team must go again on the road a little over four days later as they travel to face a rejuvenated Leeds United. Last season, the West Yorkshire outfit was, like Everton, one of the teams to successfully beat the drop, but they have started the new campaign brightly under enthusiastic manager Jesse Marsch.
SB Nation
Official: Sepp van den Berg Signs New Liverpool Deal, Joins Schalke
After putting pen to paper on a new Liverpool deal, 20-year-old Dutch centre half Sepp van den Berg is heading to Germany where he will spend the 2022-23 season with Schalke who are back in the Bundesliga after a year in the second flight. Mid-table this time around is the...
Comments / 0