Premier League

Comments / 0

SB Nation

Everton at Leeds United: Predicted Line-Up | Maupay Involved?

When the fixtures came out, it seemed like a favourable start to the season for Everton. Unfortunately, the Blues have picked up just two points from a possible 12 so far, and now the fixtures are turning us. After our trip to Leeds on Tuesday night, the Blues face Liverpool...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

BREAKING: Man City Closing in on Deal for Dortmund Defender

According to The Athletic UK, Manchester City are close to signing Borussia Dortmund and Switzerland Central Defender Manuel Akanji. Akanji, who is 27, has been at Dortmund since 2018 and has made more than 100 Bundesliga appearances for the club. Akanji would be expected to add depth and injury coverage...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Maupay Everton shirt number finally revealed

Everton had announced the signing of striker Neal Maupay from Brighton & Hove Albion and have now revealed his squad number as well. The centre forward became the Toffees sixth signing of the summer transfer window after the additions of James Tarkowski, Conor Coady and Ruben Vinagre in defence, and the pair of Dwight McNeil and Amadou Onana further forward.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Tuesday August 30th Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
TV & VIDEOS
SB Nation

Whatever Happened to Manchester City’s £60m Reject?

Absolutely bonkers! The world is going mad! I just don’t see £50m for this player. That was just some of the reaction when Manchester City’s deal with Wolfsburg for midfielder Kevin de Bruyne was agreed. The media labelled him as a £60m reject following his ill-fated spell at Chelsea ended with an £18m transfer to Wolfsburg after a season-long loan spell at Werder Bremen.
UEFA
SB Nation

Bournemouth Sack Scott Parker Following Historic Liverpool Thrashing

A historic 9-0 defeat over the weekend at the hands of Liverpool was the final straw in the breakdown of the relationship between Scott Parker and Bournemouth, and after weeks of complaints about a lack of investment in a squad ill equipped for the Premier League the English manager has today been sacked.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Everton 1-0 Leeds United: Live Blog | Gordon scores again

25’ - Everton are taking their time on the ball and everyone at Elland Road apart from the excellent traveling support is losing their everloving sh*t, starting with cheerleader in chief Jesse Marsch. 22’ - Cross from the Everton right comes fizzing through the six-yard box and everyone misses...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Southampton vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

We interrupt your regularly scheduled Silly Season programming to bring you some actual football, in matchday five of the new season with Chelsea looking for some consistency. Unfortunately, we will be without Reece James, who’s fallen ill and thus missed the trip. Billy Gilmour has been found hiding in a cupboard and added to the team in his stead. Youngster Harvey Vale is recalled as well, in place of Callum Hudson-Odoi who has gone out on loan.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Nottingham Forest 0-2 Tottenham: Community Player Ratings

Say this about The City Ground — the atmosphere is fantastic. Tottenham Hotspur traveled to the East Midlands for the first time this season to play Nottingham Forest, a mystery box team if ever there was one. Spurs got a brace from Harry Kane that could’ve been a hat trick except that Dean Henderson saved on Kane’s penalty kick, snapping Kane’s streak of 21 straight penalties made.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

TEAM NEWS: Romero could return for West Ham, but Bentancur a doubt

It’s Cuti Romero Day here at Cartilage Free Captain! Just after Tottenham Hotspur announced that they had officially converted his loan from Atalanta into a £47m transfer, there’s team news out in the Evening Standard that suggests that he might be back into contention for Spurs’ trip to West Ham tomorrow.
SOCCER
SB Nation

Sunderland AFC is bigger than one man, and Saturday’s game against Norwich proved it

“Go out there, prove to the fans that you’ve got the heart for the fight, and show Alex Neil how wrong he was to abandon ship and walk out on this football club.”. Perhaps they weren't the exact words of the temporary coaching team tasked with steering Sunderland through Saturday’s encounter against Norwich City, but after a performance that reaffirmed a lot of what we already suspected, the departure of our Scottish former hero-turned-villain might just have provided the players with the extra motivation they needed.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Everton at Leeds United: Opposition Analysis | In Search of Victory

The Toffees had three points in their grasp on Saturday, only for their luck to finally run out in the closing stages at Brentford. Tonight, the team must go again on the road a little over four days later as they travel to face a rejuvenated Leeds United. Last season, the West Yorkshire outfit was, like Everton, one of the teams to successfully beat the drop, but they have started the new campaign brightly under enthusiastic manager Jesse Marsch.
