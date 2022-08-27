Read full article on original website
Crist selects his running mate: Teachers union leader Karla Hernandez-Mats
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist on Saturday formally announced Karla Hernandez-Mats, the teachers union president in Florida’s largest school district, as his running mate in the November election. Crist described the Miami native and daughter of Honduran immigrants as “caring, loving, empathetic, compassionate.”. “That's what we don't have...
Abortion, crime and fraud are central issues in the race for Florida's attorney general
The race for Florida Attorney General is heating up following Tuesday’s primary election. Democratic nominee Aramis Ayala will face off against incumbent Ashley Moody. Aramis Ayala trounced her opponents in the Democratic primary—earning nearly 45 percent of the vote compared with Jim Lewis’ nearly 27 percent and Daniel Uhlfelder’s approximately 28 percent. Now she’s turning her attention to November and Republican incumbent Ashley Moody. Ayala said she thinks Moody’s weaknesses lie in constitutional questions.
Florida's COVID case counts and hospitalizations show a decline
Florida's COVID-19 case counts and hospitalizations are continuing to decline, and fewer counties are listed as being at high risk of transmission, according to recent federal and state data. The number of residents testing positive dropped during the past two weeks, according to data released Friday by the state Department...
Florida sets limits on medical marijuana dosage and supply
Florida health officials have released a highly anticipated rule setting THC dosage amounts and supply limits on products doctors can order for medical marijuana patients. The emergency rule sets a 70-day total supply limit of 24,500 mg of THC for nonsmokable marijuana and establishes dosage caps for different routes of administration such as edibles, inhalation and tinctures.
Counties across the Tampa Bay region receive funds to purchase electric buses
Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday the state Department of Environmental Protection is awarding more than $68 million to 13 counties across Florida for the purchase of electric buses. In a news release, DeSantis said the money will go toward the purchase of 227 electric transit buses, including in Hillsborough, Pinellas,...
Florida economist: Health is wealth, but for some in Florida it's also debt
In this interview, Sadaf Knight, CEO of the Florida Policy Institute, talks about the cost of health care in Florida. It's a statement that likely everyone can agree with: “Having health care insurance is important.” Yet, not everyone can afford it, and the uninsured affects the entire community, according to Sadaf Knight, CEO of the Florida Policy Institute.
On a fish and a prayer: What you catch in Tampa Bay waters may not be safe to consume. Here's why
Marlie Pasilan and her husband settle on the Fort De Soto Gulf Pier as early as 9 a.m. to feed their three children. Her family eats fish like French fries. A hearty wind hits their faces, as ruffled palm leaves clap behind them. Fleeting seagulls steady themselves along the pier’s canopies and atop light poles. Dozens of visitors in fedoras and flip flops stroll in and out of the outstretched walkway, easy targets for the stream of bird waste above.
Kalia Richardson
Hundreds of Florida waters are considered “impaired” for fish consumption. As a result the Florida Department of Health advises that most fish caught in the state’s waters shouldn’t be eaten more than twice a week. But that message does not always get through to subsistence fishers.
