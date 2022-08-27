Read full article on original website
KNOX News Radio
Dangerous few days on ND highways
A 29-year old Lakota (ND) woman was killed in a rollover accident on Highway 2 Sunday night. The North Dakota Patrol says the victim was traveling west when the SUV entered the median and rolled southeast of Crary (ND). Authorities say as the vehicle crossed the eastbound lanes it continued to roll ejecting the driver who was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident was reported shortly before 10:00 p.m. A juvenile passenger was not injured.
froggyweb.com
valleynewslive.com
Two arrested following chase through Fargo-Moorhead
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people are arrested following a car chase that turned into a foot chase in Fargo and Moorhead. Fargo Police say around 1:15 a.m. on Tuesday, August 30 they tried to stop a car on the Main Ave. bridge, but the driver kept going into Moorhead. There Moorhead Police took over the chase and tried to stop the vehicle, but it went back on I-94 and drove back into Fargo.
Name released in Watford City rollover crash
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol has released the name of the man killed in a rollover crash in McKenzie County on August 26. According to the NDHP, at about 6:00 a.m., Errol Malone Jr., a 24-year-old Minot man, was driving west on McKenzie County 28th St NW (about five miles east […]
kvrr.com
Drumconrath Brewing Announces Closure
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A downtown Fargo brewery announces it’s closing its doors. Drumconrath Brewing announced its impending closure on social media Monday. Owner and Hear Brewer Sam Corr says the brewery is forced to close because the taproom is underperforming. Despite a thriving distribution operation in six...
pethelpful.com
Video of a Tiger Playing Tug-of-War at North Dakota Zoo Makes Us Want to Visit
A zoo in Minot, North Dakota is making us want to book a trip solely to see the tigers. Well, we'd want to walk around the entire zoo because well, all the animals are great. But there's an interactive exhibit with the tigers that is unlike anything you've ever seen. Trust us, you'll want to go also!
UPDATE: Name released in head-on Richland County crash
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol has released the name of the man killed in a head-on crash between two vehicles on Highway 13, just east of Barney, on Saturday morning. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 2:15 a.m on August 27, a car driven by Washington Weanquoi, a […]
valleynewslive.com
Man scales roof at Sanford Hospital
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man experiencing a mental health crisis was brought to safety, Sunday morning, after police say he climbed the side of the building and onto the roof at Sanford Medical Center. Emergency crews were called shortly after 4 a.m. Negotiators were also on scene.
valleynewslive.com
First ever first day of school for new Capstone Academy in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The doors opened for the first time this morning for a new school in south Fargo which aims to teach students the ‘classical’ way. “Well, good morning! I am glad you’re here!” Capstone Academy’s Headmaster Paul Fisher said as he greeted a student walking up the school’s sidewalk.
valleynewslive.com
Mother of five lives on through organ donation
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks woman is being honored, as she gives the gift of life, days after police say she was brutally murdered by her ex-husband in the Northern Valley. The “Donate Life” flag was raised at 8 p.m. at the new Sanford Hospital in...
valleynewslive.com
Motorcyclist seriously hurt following Fargo crash
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A motorcyclist is battling life-threatening injuries following a crash in south Fargo. Police say it happened around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, August 29 at the intersection of 42nd St. and 9th Ave. S. Authorities aren’t releasing any other information saying the case is still...
lakesarearadio.net
Governor Walz Authorizes Assistance in Becker County for Severe Weather Damage
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Gov. Tim Walz is authorizing state emergency assistance for eight Minnesota counties impacted by severe storms and flooding this spring and summer. Becker County suffered flood damage due to spring snowmelt in late April and heavy rains in June. Benton, Lyon, McLeod and Murray counties experienced damage from severe thunderstorms, strong winds, hail, and tornadoes in May.
kvrr.com
LIVE: Iconic Wienermobile Rolls Into Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – One of the most iconic vehicles in the nation is rolling through the Metro this week. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile spent Friday morning in the parking lot outside KVRR’s studio. It will be at Pioneer Days at Bonanzaville in West Fargo on Saturday and...
newsdakota.com
I-94 Rollover East of Valley City; No Injuries Reported
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A pickup driver escaped serious injury after he lost control of his vehicle while pulling a trailer in the eastbound lane of Interstate 94 about 9:35am on Sunday, August 28th. The driver told authorities that while he was traveling eastbound with the cruise control...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo woman arrested for assaulting husband and roommate
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A 28-year-old Fargo woman was arrested for assault early Sunday. Fargo PD says they were called to a home in the 4200 block of Estates Drive S. for a report of a domestic disturbance around 1 a.m. Stephanie Steenerson was arrested following an argument and...
valleynewslive.com
Rollover crash in Becker County leaves Ponsford man with injuries
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota State Patrol reported a Ponsford man, who was a passenger, was injured in a rollover crash on Highway 34 in Becker County. Authorities say the driver left the scene following the crash. Troopers are actively searching for the individual involved. 34-year-old Jayson...
MSU mourns passing of award-winning educator
MINOT, ND (KXNET) — Minot State University is saddened to announce the passing of professor Dean Frantsvog, who passed away on Saturday, August 27, at the age of 47. After graduating from Minot State in 1997 with a degree in criminal justice, Frantsvog earned his Juris Doctorate in 2000 at Hamline University School of Law […]
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Dangerous terrorizing suspect on the loose in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a dangerous suspect. Authorities say 31-year-old Robin Heinonen is the suspect in what police described as a "terrorizing incident." He is listed as about 5'10, 180-pounds, with dark hair and the letters "N" and "M" tattooed down the right side of his face over his eye.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fatal Watford City rollover crash under investigation by McKenzie County Sheriff Department
(Watford City, ND) -- A Minot man is dead following yesterday's early morning rollover crash near Watford City. Troopers say the motorist was headed west on 28th Street Northwest in a rural area of McKenzie County at around 6 a.m. when he misjudged a curve and veered off the road. Officials say the vehicle flipped at least once before hitting a fence and ending up in a ditch. The motorist, who was ejected from the vehicle, was declared dead at the scene. No other injuries are reported.
