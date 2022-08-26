ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenton, OH

wktn.com

Williams Hired as KHS Intervention Specialist

Christiaan Williams comes to Kenton after graduating from Ohio Northern University. He describes himself as a child at heart. Williams will be serving as an Intervention Specialist at Kenton High School. “I love playing games and I am very competitive in everything I do,” he said. In his spare...
KENTON, OH
wktn.com

Mason Bloom Memorial Disc Golf Classic Scheduled

The Mason Bloom Memorial Disc Golf Classic has been scheduled for Saturday October 1. It will be held at Wharton Park course in Kenton. Check in and optional warmups will be at noon, player’s meeting at 12:45 and the round starts at 1pm on October 1. The entry fee...
KENTON, OH
wktn.com

Wyandot County Fair Open Class Deadline is Thursday

The deadline for open class entries for the 2022 Wyandot County Fair is approaching. Entries close this Thursday September 1. You can find entry details by visiting: thewyandotcountyfair.com. You can enter in the Wyandot County Fairboard office or online at: wyandotsfo.fairwire.com.
WYANDOT COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

Hancock County Fair Starts Wednesday

The Hancock County Fair is set to kick off this Wednesday. The opening ceremonies will actually be held Tuesday evening at 7, and that will be followed by the King and Queen Coronations at the Old Mill Stream Centre. Lots of activities are planned throughout the fair’s run, including KOI...
FINDLAY, OH
wktn.com

Average Gas Price Down 7 Cents in Hardin County

The average price for a gallon of gas in Hardin County dropped seven cents a gallon this week. According to AAA, the average today is $3.50, compared to $3.57 a gallon last week. The lowest average price in our region is $3.45 a gallon found in Hancock County. The most...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

WOFB Celebrating 35 Years of Service

LIMA, OH (August 24, 2022) – The West Ohio Food Bank was officially commissioned back on August 21, 1987, meaning 2022 marks the Food Bank’s 35th year of service to 11 counties in West Central Ohio, inclyding Hardin County. From humble beginnings in the basement of First United...
LIMA, OH
wktn.com

Results of Union County Sobriety Checkpoint Released

Marysville – The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Union County Sheriff’s Office and Marysville Police Department assisted by the Union County Emergency Management Association, conducted a sobriety checkpoint on CR 1 (Industrial Parkway) near Suntra Way in Union County this past Saturday. In total 149...
UNION COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Karyn Hopkins 9#Wildcats
wktn.com

Engineer’s Office Announces Road Closing

A road closing was announced Monday by the Hardin County Engineer’s Office. County Road 10, between State Route 235 and Township Road 55 closed starting Monday. It will be closed for 2 to three weeks. That is for a culvert replacement project. Also,. The Engineer’s Office announced a road...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH

