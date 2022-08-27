ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florissant, MO

Missouri boy, 2, dies after hiding under bathroom sink during fire at home

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N47yn_0hXjNJ3K00

FLORISSANT, Mo. — A 2-year-old boy from Missouri died on Wednesday after he hid under a sink during a house fire, authorities said.

Elijah Martinez, of Florissant, was found unconscious by firefighters at about 11:15 a.m. CDT after the suburban St. Louis home caught fire, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. He was hiding in the vanity beneath the sink and had inhaled smoke and toxic fumes in the fire, according to the newspaper.

Martinez was taken to an area hospital and died later Wednesday, according to The Associated Press.

The boy’s parents, along with his 7- and 4-year-old brothers, escaped the blaze and were treated for minor smoke inhalation.

Fire investigators have not finished their report, according to Jason Hoevelmann, chief of the Florissant Valley Fire Protection District. Hoevelmann said the fire was accidental, adding that it may have started in the living room of the home. according to the Post-Dispatch.

Hoevelmann said the boy apparently hid because he was afraid of the fire.

“It’s common for kids that age to hide, whether it’s under a bed or closet, or blankets and pillows,” Hoevelmann told the Post-Dispatch. “At that age, they just hide from things that scare them.”

Martinez’s cousin Shannon Selby said Martinez enjoyed digging in the dirt, playing with toy trucks and giving hugs. Selby said the boy could walk into a room, dancing and wiggling, and make everyone laugh.

“He was always ready to give hugs,” she told the Post-Dispatch.

Hoevelmann said the fire reinforces the need for families to practice an escape plan.

“You just have to practice some home fire drills, really emphasize what the plan is and what they should do,” he told the Post-Dispatch. “It should be discussed more often than just during fire prevention week in October.

“In reality, for a 3-year-old, it’s really hard for them to remember those things,” Hoevelmann added. “That’s why keeping a safe home with smoke detectors is so important.”

A GoFundMe campaign was created by Selby to help pay for Martinez’s funeral and replace clothing and other items the family lost in the fire, she said.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florissant, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Accidents
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
Florissant, MO
abc17news.com

4 shot near Missouri school

JENNINGS, Missouri (KMOV) — Four people were shot near Jennings schools Monday morning. St. Louis County Police Officers were called to the 8800 block of Cozens Avenue around 7:15 a.m. Responding officers confirmed two people were found shot at Shannon Avenue and Brookfield Drive and two additional victims were found nearby.
JENNINGS, MO
MyArkLaMiss

Missouri toddler dies after hiding under sink from fire

FLORISSANT, Mo. (AP) — A 2-year-old Missouri boy died after hiding under a sink during a house fire, officials say. Firefighters found Elijah Martinez unconscious under the bathroom sink and brought him to the hospital after his Florissant, Missouri, house caught fire Wednesday, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. He died from his injuries the same day, […]
FLORISSANT, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Valley Fire#The Boy#Accident#The Associated Press#The Post Dispatch
KSDK

Search underway for rare missing dog in St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS — A search is underway in Missouri for an endangered dog last seen in the St. Louis area missing since Friday. He was last seen in West County near Laude around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, the owners said. Otterhounds are one of the rarest breeds of dogs...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX2Now

16-year-old shot in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department was on the scene of reported gunshots in downtown St. Louis Saturday evening. According to the SLMPD, shots were heard by sheriff’s deputies on the 1000 block of Washington Avenue around 8:52 p.m. Officers would arrive at the area, but could not find the suspect or the victim.
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
93K+
Followers
122K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy