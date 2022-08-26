Read full article on original website
Senior Community Service Employment Program Helps Adults 55 and Over Get Needed Job TrainingMike WhiteFindlay, OH
Bluegrass, Gospel Singers Darin and Brooke Aldridge to Sing at Marathon Center for the Performing Arts August 18Mike WhiteFindlay, OH
Laurie Berkner to Perform at Marathon Center for the Performing Arts August 27Mike WhiteFindlay, OH
Kenton High School Varsity Boys Golf Beats Celina Senior High School 203-205
The boys golf team picks up their first WBL win tonight againt Celina. Grady Baum led the team with a 44. Landon Plaugher finished just behind with a 46.Hunter Furr and Stone Sauber followed with a 56 and 57.
Williams Hired as KHS Intervention Specialist
Christiaan Williams comes to Kenton after graduating from Ohio Northern University. He describes himself as a child at heart. Williams will be serving as an Intervention Specialist at Kenton High School. “I love playing games and I am very competitive in everything I do,” he said. In his spare...
Obituary for Joyce Ella (Altvater) Ralph
A memorial service for Joyce Ralph will be held at 4:30 P.M. on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton. Friends and family may visit from 3:00 P.M. until the time of services. Burial in Grove Cemetery will take place at a later date. The family is requesting that everyone please dress casually.
Kenton Man Facing Charges After Crash Tuesday Night
A Kenton man is facing several charges after a crash with injuries that occurred Tuesday night. According to information on the Daily Log Sheet of the Kenton Police Department, the crash was reported at 9:05 and occurred at the intersection of West Franklin and Leighton Streets. As a result, Gary...
Mary L. and John I. Brodman Scholarship Opens Doors for Wyandot County Students
(Marion) The family of Mary L. and John I. Brodman, a couple from Kirby, are starting a new scholarship fund to help students from Wyandot County attend Marion Technical College. Fairy Wagner, the oldest grandchild, and Dr. Amy Adams, the youngest, wanted to pass on their grandparents’ focus on the importance of education.
Hancock County Fair Starts Wednesday
The Hancock County Fair is set to kick off this Wednesday. The opening ceremonies will actually be held Tuesday evening at 7, and that will be followed by the King and Queen Coronations at the Old Mill Stream Centre. Lots of activities are planned throughout the fair’s run, including KOI...
Hardin County Retired Teacher Association Meeting on September 16
The Hardin County Retired Teacher Association will have a luncheon meeting for starting of 2022-23 year on Friday, September 16, at the Kenton Elks at noon. The speaker will be Mary Roby for Angels for the Elderly. Donations of canned goods or packaged/boxed food or personal hygiene items will be...
Well Maintained Fairgrounds Sets Hardin County Fair Apart from Others
The start of the 2022 Hardin County Fair is less than a week away. Marketing and Communications Director Kolt Buchenroth said while the fair only runs one week out of the year, the grounds are well maintained year round, “As you go to other county fairs, a lot of them don’t have the paved roads that we do, the buildings that are kept the way ours are kept and maintained, so we’re really proud of the way the grounds look.”
Wyandot County Fair Open Class Deadline is Thursday
The deadline for open class entries for the 2022 Wyandot County Fair is approaching. Entries close this Thursday September 1. You can find entry details by visiting: thewyandotcountyfair.com. You can enter in the Wyandot County Fairboard office or online at: wyandotsfo.fairwire.com.
WOFB Celebrating 35 Years of Service
LIMA, OH (August 24, 2022) – The West Ohio Food Bank was officially commissioned back on August 21, 1987, meaning 2022 marks the Food Bank’s 35th year of service to 11 counties in West Central Ohio, inclyding Hardin County. From humble beginnings in the basement of First United...
Results of Union County Sobriety Checkpoint Released
Marysville – The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Union County Sheriff’s Office and Marysville Police Department assisted by the Union County Emergency Management Association, conducted a sobriety checkpoint on CR 1 (Industrial Parkway) near Suntra Way in Union County this past Saturday. In total 149...
KCS District Hires Math and Science Teacher
The Kenton City School District announced the hiring of Elizabeth Stein as a math and science teacher. She is a Northwest Ohio Native and has spent the last decade in education. She has always loved learning in and out of the classroom and wants to bring that love of learning...
Obituary for Donna Sue Stinson
Donna Sue Stinson, 74 of Kenton passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022 at Hardin Hills Health Center. She was born in Kenton on Dec. 20, 1947 to the late Elmer and Lillian (Long) Stinson. She is survived by two sisters, Shirley (Tom) Myers and Nancy Lee and a brother, Gene Long. A sister, Darla Hoyt and an infant sister also preceded her in death. Funeral services will be held at 1pm Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery and visitation will be held for two hours prior to the service (11am-1pm) Tuesday. Online condolences can be shared with the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.
Engineer’s Office Announces Road Closing
A road closing was announced Monday by the Hardin County Engineer’s Office. County Road 10, between State Route 235 and Township Road 55 closed starting Monday. It will be closed for 2 to three weeks. That is for a culvert replacement project. Also,. The Engineer’s Office announced a road...
Raid at House in Findlay Conducted Monday Night
A Findlay man is facing drug related charges after a raid in that city late this past Monday night. According to a release, the Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force along with the Findlay Police Department Emergency Response Team, executed a search warrant at 206 Western Avenue in Findlay. The...
Absentee Ballot Applications Have Been Sent
Every registered voter in Ohio is getting or has already received the absentee ballot application that the State Legislature and Secretary of State Frank LaRose authorized to be sent. The application can be completed and either mailed or dropped off to the Hardin County Board of Elections office at any...
MLJ Library Announces Labor Day and Fair Week Hours
Officials from the Mary Lou Johnson Hardin County District Library announced that the library will be closed this Saturday September 3 and Monday September 5. That is in observance of Labor Day Weekend. Also, the library will close at 5:00pm on September 6, 7 and 8 during the week of...
