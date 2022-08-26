The start of the 2022 Hardin County Fair is less than a week away. Marketing and Communications Director Kolt Buchenroth said while the fair only runs one week out of the year, the grounds are well maintained year round, “As you go to other county fairs, a lot of them don’t have the paved roads that we do, the buildings that are kept the way ours are kept and maintained, so we’re really proud of the way the grounds look.”

HARDIN COUNTY, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO