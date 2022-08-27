Read full article on original website
Free app could increase DPE availability by 20%
The Society of Aviation and Flight Educators (SAFE) is offering its free SAFE Toolkit App to all flight instructors and pilots. Use of the app by CFIs could increase DPE checkride availability by as much as 20%, according to SAFE officials. DPE availability has become a crisis in the last...
Aviation Mechanic Handbook updated
Aviation Supplies & Academics has released the eighth edition of the Aviation Mechanic Handbook. Written by Dale Crane, the handbook compiles specs from stacks of reference books and government publications into a toolbox-size guide, full of information critical to maintaining an aircraft, according to ASA officials. The eighth edition contains...
Double the fun at KMVN
The Midwest LSA Expo at Mt. Vernon Outland Airport (KMVN) in Illinois promises something extra in 2022: The KR National Gathering will run concurrently at KMVN during the free expo. Slated for Sept. 8-10, the expo features Light Sport Aircraft, including Part 103, STOL (Short Take off and Land), and...
