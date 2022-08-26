Donna Sue Stinson, 74 of Kenton passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022 at Hardin Hills Health Center. She was born in Kenton on Dec. 20, 1947 to the late Elmer and Lillian (Long) Stinson. She is survived by two sisters, Shirley (Tom) Myers and Nancy Lee and a brother, Gene Long. A sister, Darla Hoyt and an infant sister also preceded her in death. Funeral services will be held at 1pm Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery and visitation will be held for two hours prior to the service (11am-1pm) Tuesday. Online condolences can be shared with the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

KENTON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO